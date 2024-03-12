Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 and is to be paid on April 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/12/c3550.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×