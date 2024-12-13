Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024 and is to be paid on January 29, 2025 .

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c5641.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

