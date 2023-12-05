Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Massachusetts General Hospital, Largest Teaching Hospital of Harvard Medical School, as the 8th Major Medical Centre Participating in MAvERIC-Pilot

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Massachusetts General Hospital, Largest Teaching Hospital of Harvard Medical School, as the 8th Major Medical Centre Participating in MAvERIC-Pilot

MAvERIC-Pilot is a Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis and is Anticipated to Complete Patient Recruitment during Q1 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Massachusetts General Hospital ("Mass General") has been initiated and is eligible to enroll patients in MAvERIC-Pilot, the Company's Phase II open-label pilot study, investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of this rare disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™ and to assess freedom from pericarditis recurrence.

"We are delighted to have the world-renowned Massachusetts General Hospital contributing to our MAvERIC-Pilot study enrollment," commented Dr. Andrew Hamer, Cardiol Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development. "Mass General has been consistently ranked as a top hospital in the United States and has the largest hospital-based research program in the country. We look forward to the support of Mass General's clinicians and participating patients towards reaching full enrollment in this ground-breaking study."

MAvERIC-Pilot is enrolling 25 patients at eight prominent medical research centers in the United States that specialize in pericarditis care. The study recently surpassed 50% of its enrollment objective and is anticipated to complete patient recruitment during Q1 2024. The study Chairman is Allan L. Klein, MD, Director of the Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, at the Cleveland Clinic. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change, from baseline to 8 weeks, in patient-reported pericarditis pain using an 11-point numeric rating scale ("NRS"). The NRS is a validated clinical tool employed across multiple conditions with acute and chronic pain, including previous studies of recurrent pericarditis. Secondary endpoints include the NRS score after 26 weeks of treatment, and changes in circulating levels of C-reactive protein, a commonly used clinical marker of inflammation.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis refers to inflammation of the pericardium (the membrane or sac that surrounds the heart) that follows an initial episode (frequently resulting from a viral infection). Patients may have multiple recurrences. Symptoms include debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, resulting in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. Significant accumulation of pericardial fluid and scarring can progress to life-threatening constriction of the heart. The only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis, launched in 2021, is costly and is primarily used as a third-line intervention. The number of patients seeking and receiving treatment for recurrent pericarditis annually in the United States is estimated at 38,000. Hospitalization due to recurrent pericarditis is often associated with a 6-8-day length of stay and cost per stay is estimated to range between $20,000 and $30,000 in the United States.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (the MAvERIC-Pilot study; NCT05494788), an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; and (ii) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ARCHER trial; NCT05180240) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including forecast of full enrollment in MAvERIC-Pilot during Q1 2024, and the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated March 28, 2023, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189731

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsCRDL:CATSX:CRDLPharmaceutical Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today that study results demonstrated an experimental model of pericarditis induces mesothelial to mesenchymal transition ("MMT") and that this process is inhibited by cannabidiol treatment, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in CardiolRx™. An abstract summarizing these results was submitted by the Company's international research collaborators from the University of Virginia and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases ("MPD2023") held on November 15 and 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it has exceeded 50% of the patient enrollment target for its Phase II open-label pilot study ("MAvERIC-Pilot"), investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of this rare disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Results Demonstrate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Cardiol's Novel CRD-38 Formulation Attenuates Harmful Fat Distribution and Key Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Remodelling

Data Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a company overview today which will be broadcast live at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, on September 26, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 4:55 p.m. EDT
Live Video Webcast Link: www.wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/crdl/2077845

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Recruitment Accelerating and Full Patient Enrollment Anticipated to be Completed During Q3 2024, up to Six Months Ahead of Schedule

Multi-Center, International, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial Randomizing 100 Patients

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Corporate Update - Company Demonstrates Strong Growth

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Company Demonstrates Strong Growth

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") reports on its third quarter results which demonstrate significant growth in pharmacy locations offering HealthTab driving strong revenue growth and operational cashflow positivity. With demand for clinical services growing in pharmacies thanks to the ever-expanding scope and demonstrated success they are having with it; the Company expects to finish the year well ahead of the year previous and have great momentum for 2024.

"Patients and pharmacists are discovering and accessing new information that's having a powerful impact on their care and support thanks to HealthTab," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our ambition of helping more people live better is becoming reality each day and we are poised to make big breakthroughs in bringing this service to more patients around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies Announces New Stock Option Plan

Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a new 20% fixed stock option plan (the "New Option Plan").

On July 11, 2023, the Board adopted a 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Considered Plan") (see press release date July 11, 2023). The Considered Plan was subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and would be in addition to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") that was last approved by shareholders at their annual general and special meeting held on November 30, 2022. Upon review and consultation with the Exchange, the Board has subsequently adopted the New Option Plan.

Keep reading...Show less
"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

With over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggling with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Pure Life Healthcare Management is working to offer a wrap-around care model for better healing, according to CEO Doug Page.

The model allows individuals to walk in and have a single health provider deliver a wide spectrum of support for healing.

“What we’re trying to do is build out both from a telehealth perspective with physical locations where you’re able to walk in and get 20 different services … Some clients might only need two or three services. Some clients are going to be accessing that dozen-plus different services, depending on what their background is,” Page said.

Keep reading...Show less
pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases. 2023 in particular has seen a lot of buzz around diabetes and weight loss treatments.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue growth of 9.1%;
Jamieson Brands revenue grew 15.0% led by increased demand in the U.S. and China

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). The Company may purchase for cancellation up to 4,165,201 common shares of the Company pursuant to the NCIB, which represents approximately 10% of the Company's public float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) as of October 30, 2023. The NCIB will commence on November 7, 2023 and will expire on the earlier of November 6, 2024, or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases. As of October 30, 2023, there were 42,087,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Related News

Energy Investing

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

Energy Investing

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Resource Investing

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

×