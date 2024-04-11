Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Operational and Financial Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Arvinas Enters into a Transaction with Novartis, including a Global License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of PROTAC® Androgen Receptor Protein Degrader ARV-766 for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer

Arvinas to receive a $150 million upfront payment for the license of ARV-766 and the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program, with the potential under the License Agreement for up to $1.01 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties –

– Novartis to be responsible for worldwide clinical development and commercialization of ARV-766 –

– Partnership expected to accelerate and broaden the development of ARV-766 as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients with prostate cancer –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced it has entered into an exclusive strategic license agreement with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for the worldwide development and commercialization of ARV-766, Arvinas' second generation PROTAC ® androgen receptor (AR) degrader for patients with prostate cancer. The transaction also includes an asset purchase agreement for the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program to Novartis.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our dedication to delivering transformative medicines to patients with significant unmet need," said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvinas. "We believe the expertise and scale of Novartis will broaden the development of ARV-766 and its potential to be a first- and best-in-class treatment for patients with prostate cancer. This strategic transaction also further validates our innovative PROTAC protein degrader platform and its potential to deliver new treatments."

Under the terms of the transaction agreements, Novartis will be responsible for worldwide clinical development and commercialization of ARV-766 and will have all research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights with respect to the preclinical AR-V7 program. Arvinas will receive an upfront payment in the aggregate amount of $150.0 million. Under the License Agreement, Arvinas is eligible to receive additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestones of up to $1.01 billion, as well as tiered royalties for ARV-766.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the parties' receipt of any necessary consents or approvals, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Arvinas.

About ARV-766
ARV-766 is an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC ® protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor (AR). Preclinically, ARV-766 has demonstrated activity in models of wild type androgen receptor tumors in addition to tumors with AR mutations or amplification, both common potential mechanisms of resistance to currently available AR-targeted therapies.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC ® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC ® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential for ARV-766 to be a first- and best-in-class treatment for patients with prostate cancer, the potential of Arvinas' PROTAC protein degrader platform and its potential to deliver new treatments, the closing of the transaction with Novartis, the receipt of upfront, milestone, and royalty payments in connection with the transaction and the future development, potential marketing approval and commercialization of ARV-766. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas' strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set forth in the license agreement with Novartis, each party's performance of its obligations under the license agreement, whether Novartis will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development, obtain marketing approval for and commercialize ARV-766, and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Arvinas' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas' current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Arvinas Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeff Boyle, Arvinas Investor Relations
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media Contact:
Kathleen Murphy, Arvinas Communications
+1 (760) 622-3771
Kathleen.Murphy@arvinas.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024 and dated March 8, 2024 on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") completed by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC , Canada . There are no material differences in the Inferred mineral resource reported in the Company's news release of January 23, 2024 and that as described in the Technical Report.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on February 13, 2024, it is proceeding with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 67090W307 and the new ISIN number will be CA67090W3075. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on February 28, 2024. As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) announces it will immediately commence detailed design, planning and procurement for expansion of manganese ore production at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Mine in WA in line with the expansion Feasibility Study (FS) released earlier in January 20241.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Novartis data show early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio® following maximally tolerated statin therapy significantly reduces LDL-C in ASCVD patients in real-world setting

  • V- INITIATE trial demonstrates that early initiation with Leqvio, prior to guideline-recommended ezetimibe, for ASCVD patients unable to achieve LDL-C goal on statin therapy alone led to significant LDL-C reduction vs. clinician-determined usual care (60% vs. 7% respectively) 1
  • A significantly greater proportion of the ASCVD patients receiving Leqvio achieved guideline-recommended LDL-C goal vs. the usual care arm while maintaining adherence to statin treatment 1
  • Results from usual care arm reinforce the urgent need for more aggressive LDL-C lowering in ASCVD patients, 92% of whom did not reach their LDL-C goal with statins alone 1
  • The Leqvio safety profile was consistent with the Phase III clinical studies and long-term open-label extension trials for up to 6 years of treatment 1-4

Novartis today announced new data demonstrating the early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio ® (inclisiran) to maximally tolerated statin therapy, prior to guideline-recommended ezetimibe, in a real-world setting significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), including those with a history of an ASCVD-related event, who could not reach their goal on statin therapy alone 1 . The late-breaking data were presented at the 2024 American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

"V-INITIATE evaluated a solution to the important challenge seen in clinical practice of too many patients with ASCVD not achieving guideline-recommended LDL-C goal on statins alone and effective non-statin therapies being markedly underutilized," said Michael Koren , M.D., Medical Director and CEO of Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research, and the primary investigator of the study. "Given the urgent need to more aggressively manage LDL-C, the results from V-INITIATE show that when added earlier in the treatment continuum, the structured use of effective non-statin therapies like Leqvio can significantly reduce LDL-C for ASCVD patients who are struggling to reach or maintain their LDL-C goal."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2023 Update on Operations

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2023 Update on Operations

Completed patient enrollment in the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study evaluating CardiolRx™ in patients with
recurrent pericarditis, with topline results expected in Q2 2024

CardiolRx™ granted U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pericarditis,
which includes recurrent pericarditis

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Impact Report

From values to action, the Company details progress towards its sustainability commitments in its "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day: 2023 Sustainability Impact Report"

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today announces the release of its "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day: 2023 Sustainability Impact Report". The comprehensive report underscores the Company's commitment to creating a sustainable future while aligning with its core values of Respect, Excellence, Accountability, and Agility. The Company's new purpose, "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day," serves as its guiding light as it navigates the path toward positive impact.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background.

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Profitable revenue growth of 23.5% in 2023 demonstrates successful execution of global strategy;
Canadian consumer consumption reaches record levels in Q4

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 82012546 and it will be available until Thursday, March 27, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

CLEO Appoints CRO to Manage U.S. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Related News

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

iron investing

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Lithium Investing

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Potash Investing

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2024)

×