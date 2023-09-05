Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through direct messaging to our shareholders and investors,   http://www.crucible.live defines the corporate strategy and goals

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 5 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to create the CRUCIBLE forum where shareholders and investors can communicate directly with senior management to better understand our business model as it develops and how the Company plans to increase shareholder value.

"We are happy to restart the Company forum, where our resources are fused together to define the company's unique story as it develops on multiple, ever-changing fronts. We have previously, successfully used this communications approach to effectively reach out to our shareholders and investors in helping them understand the direction going forward," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO Canada Silver Cobalt Works.

The company has been working on multiple properties in safe mining jurisdictions in both the EV battery metals and precious metals market. Through exploration and discovery on the respective properties, the Company contemplates the next stage of development to increase shareholder value.

Presently, the Company has been working on the spinout of the high-grade nickel-copper Graal property in Northern Quebec. A recent 16,000-meter drill program has resulted in combined nickel-copper grades of 1 percent over 10- to 30-meter lengths. Through the distribution of a dynamic dividend consisting of a share and warrant, the current shareholders benefit from this corporate strategy. This is a business model successfully used by the Company in the past.

Investors and shareholders can sign up to participate at the Crucible forum at http://www.crucible.live or at the Company's website at https://www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions may cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCCW:CATSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is finding additional targets for unlocking mineralization in addition to the known silver and cobalt at the former high-grade Castle Silver Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI

Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

The survey is an important step in collecting robust data about this underexplored lithium prospect where we intend to follow up with field work this summer.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt"), which is developing several precious metal and battery metals properties in Ontario and Quebec, is pleased to announce the expansion of its airborne geophysical survey program to also include the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project located in the Cochrane District in northern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization potential.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to report assay results from samples collected during prospecting in the Miller Lake area at the Castle Mine property near Gowganda, Ontario, including a selected grab sample which assayed 6.07 grams per tonne gold (Au) picked up at the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Samples Up To 2.22% Li2O At Duval And 2.44% Li2O In The Southwestern Extension Of Lemare

Critical Elements Lithium Samples Up To 2.22% Li2O At Duval And 2.44% Li2O In The Southwestern Extension Of Lemare

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ( "Critical Elements" or the "Corporation" ) is pleased to report the results of exploration of multiple lithium-tantalum pegmatite (" LCT pegmatite" ) trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval ( Table 1 ) and Lemare ( Table 2 ) sites

Progression of the wholly owned Rose lithium-tantalum deposit toward a final investment decision is Critical Elements' primary goal. Rose is one of the most advanced hardrock lithium development projects in North America (see updated feasibility study results in the news release dated August 29, 2023), with key environmental permits and crucial Impact and Benefits Agreement in place. However, the Corporation also owns over 1,050 square kilometres of concessions that are highly prospective in the Eeyou Istchee region of Québec and management intends to catalyze the value inherent in this asset. To this end, Critical Elements launched a surface exploration program as announced in the news release dated May 31, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with South Korea's POSCO International ("POSCO") for strategic collaboration that could involve an equity investment into the Company as well as a long-term offtake agreement for spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") and the Company's other graphite products

TheMoU envisages the potential for a definitive offtake agreement for 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate and 10,000 to 15,000 tpa of SPG over a ten year period, to be supplied to POSCO Future M, a POSCO Group subsidiary that is responsible for EV battery businesses and supplies all of South Korea's major battery cell manufacturers with finished cathode and anode materials.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a Mining Claims Option Agreement between the Company and Alexandr Beloborodov Geologue Inc.. (the "Purchaser"), dated August 15, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale by the Company of an undivided 100% interest in and to various mining claims located in Lac Simard, Quebec, for a total consideration of CAD $115,000.

The Company will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns ("NSR").  The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase  1% of the NSR from the Corporation upon payment of $1,000,000, and up to an additional ½% NSR upon the payment of $1,000,000.  The Corporation will retain first right of refusal to purchase the remaining NSR Royalty owned by the Corporation at the discretion of the Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2023, and is prepared as of August 31, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") Unaudited Interim Results for the three months ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 May 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Another Discovery and High-Grade Copper Intervals at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Critical Elements Lithium Samples Up To 2.22% Li2O At Duval And 2.44% Li2O In The Southwestern Extension Of Lemare

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Another Discovery and High-Grade Copper Intervals at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Uranium Investing

Häggån Scoping Study Confirms the Scale and Optionality of Aura’s Critical Minerals Project in Sweden

Resource Investing

2023 Exploration Update Gold, Lithium, Gallium & Rare Earths

×