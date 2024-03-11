Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Gold Pours Ongoing at Gwalia

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that following on from the maiden gold pour announced 07/03/20241, a second highly successful gold pour has occurred at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant as shown in Figure 1 below.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Brightstar has successfully completed the second gold pour from the Selkirk joint venture at the Menzies Gold Project, with a total gold doré weight of 119kg recorded.
  • +150kg of doré has been produced to date with pours ongoing at current record high AUD gold price of ~$3,300/oz Au.
  • Processing of the Selkirk ore continues at Genesis Minerals’ (ASX:GMD) Gwalia processing
  • plant with gold pours ongoing and planned completion in the coming week.

Figure 1 - Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024

Processing of the remainder of the ore from the Selkirk mining joint venture continues and is expected to be completed mid-March, after which the net project income will be reconciled and split 50/50 between Brightstar and our joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd.

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“We are excited to update the market with our second successive gold pour from the Selkirk joint venture, which was poured over the weekend at the Gwalia gold plant.

As shown in Figure 1, twelve gold doré bars were poured for a total mass of 119kg. Processing of the Selkirk ore remains ongoing and we look forward to updating our shareholders and investors with finalised cashflow updates once all revenue has been received from the Perth Mint after refining of the doré bars and joint venture project costs have been finalised.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources
Siren Gold

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce that assay results from first-pass soil sampling completed in late 2023 have identified a large, high priority lithium target at its 100% owned Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Announces Updated Exploration Target for the Never Never Gold Deposit

Spartan targets further significant growth in high-grade resources and value in 2024, supported by recent successful extensional drilling

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has calculated a new JORC-compliant Exploration Target for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, part of its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
copper rolls and gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Atico Rises 50 Percent on Deal to Develop La Plata Project

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 4.14 points last week to close at 575.74.

The Bank of Canada said this past Wednesday (March 6) that it will be maintaining its benchmark overnight rate target at 5 percent. The bank said it remains concerned about inflation and also noted that the Canadian economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the GDP increasing by 1 percent after a modest 0.5 percent contraction in the third quarter.

South of the border, the US Department of Labor released the latest jobs data on Friday (March 8), indicating that 275,000 jobs were added in February, higher than the 200,000 predicted by economists. The strong figures have bolstered analysts’ predictions for a June rate cut, with some predicting a 1 percent reduction by the end of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") have agreed to increase the size of Freegold Ventures' previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "). The amended Offering is now for 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
David Erfle gold bar

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, explained why he believes a gold stock mean reversion is about to happen and what he's done to get positioned.

Erfle was speaking this past Monday (March 4) at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, just as the gold price was heading toward the US$2,100 per ounce mark and into record territory.

While he's seen disconnects between the gold price and gold stocks in the past, the circumstances were different.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
×