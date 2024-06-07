Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Barrick and Zijin Contribute $1 Million to Support Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and JV partner Zijin Mining Group announced today that they would jointly contribute US$1 million (Kina 3.8 million) to help communities in Papua New Guinea's Enga province in the wake of a landslide in Mulitaka that has claimed an estimated 600 lives.

A team of senior Barrick executives has spent the week in PNG visiting the disaster site and working with the provincial and national governments as well as officials from the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank, Australia, New Zealand and the United States to coordinate relief and recovery activities.

In addition to monetary and in-kind contributions, the Barrick-operated Porgera gold mine is supporting the Enga Provincial Government with manpower at the disaster operations center in Wabag. Five New Porgera Limited (NPL) employees have been seconded to advise and assist the operations center with logistics, inventory, community relations and media.

The mine delivered its second donation of relief supplies to the Mulitaka disaster site last Friday, including food, medical items and tarpaulins for temporary shelter. It has also sourced eight shipping containers to store relief supplies and dispatched construction personnel to scope the installation of additional structures and water tanks.

NPL has mobilized an excavator and a bulldozer to assist with clearing operations and has converted a truck to be capable of pulling a float to help transport equipment. The mine is also looking at the viability of using radar to help with monitoring at the slip site.

Additionally, NPL is working with the Enga provincial government on temporary measures to bring much needed food and fuel to the Porgera valley communities, which depend on the Highlands Highway for essential supplies.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow says NPL is working closely with the Enga Provincial Government to continue the relief efforts on the ground with key stakeholders from the donor agencies, government and other resource companies. "Porgera stands ready to provide additional relief and assistance to support impacted families and communities during this time of need," he said.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.

Jeff Clark: Gold's Next Target is US$2,500, Fuse is Lit for Junior Miners

The gold price has pulled back from the record-setting levels seen earlier this year, but Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, believes the yellow metal will continue moving upward in 2024.

"The next target or level is US$2,500 (per ounce), and I do think we'll get to that this year because history tells me we will. We've had a 38 percent rise in the gold price in this upcycle ... but the average upcycle is much higher, and if this upcycle were to end now it would be the lowest in history," he told the Investing News Network in an interview.

"I'm forced to believe because of history that this trend is going higher ... let's say I have a high confidence level that gold is going to breach the US$2,500 level this year," Clark added.

Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

With the gold price reaching record highs above US$2,400 in May, investors should learn about the biggest gold producers in the world.

Gains for the precious metal come against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tension from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with uncertainty in the run-up to what is expected to be a divisive election in the United States this November.

While the high price has garnered attention, Western investors have largely remained on the sidelines. This has left gold to find support from large bulk purchases by central banks including Turkey, China and India, along with strong retail sales from Asian and emerging markets.

Gold bars.

3 Unusual Gold Uses — From Medicine to the Moon

Gold has long held the interest of investors looking for portfolio diversification, collectors on the hunt for rare pieces and fashionable people searching for accessories to complement their style.

But outside of its financial and retail applications, gold has important uses elsewhere.

According to the World Gold Council, of the 4,898.8 metric tons (MT) of gold produced in 2023, 12 percent, which works out to 297.8 MT, was consumed by the technology sector. Of that amount, 241.3 MT went toward electronics, while 47.1 MT was used in other industrial markets and 9.5 MT was allocated to dentistry.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Trading resumes in:

Company: American Creek Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources


WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

 Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: WRR ) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has begun at the Lapon Gold Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×