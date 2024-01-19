- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Reid - Managing Director
Andrew Reid has over 30 years’ experience in the resources industry, with 20 years of expertise in mine management, geology and mining engineering concentrating on open-pit and narrow vein underground mining. Previously, Reid was COO at Hastings, developing the Yangibana Rare Earths project. Prior to that, he held COO positions with Finders Resources and BCM International. He spent 15 years working across Africa, which included being part of operational teams developing the Paladin Energy Uranium Mines in Namibia and Malawi.
Reid was the general manager of the large Kevitsa polymetallic mine (between 2011 and 2014) in the Arctic, taking it through construction, commissioning and operations. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in geology, with further postgraduate qualifications in mining engineering and an MSC in mineral economics.
Andrew Ford – General Manager Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Galena Mining
Overview
Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A, Galena) owns 60 percent of the Abra base metals mine located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia - home to one of the largest lead and silver deposits in the world, set to produce the highest-grade, cleanest lead concentrate available globally. The company is capitalizing on its Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, strengthened by and leveraging partnerships with Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, as well as with one of the top base metals trading firms in the world.
The company also owns 100 percent of the Jillawarra Project, which covers 76 kilometers of strike extension directly to the west of Abra. The Jillawarra Project contains several large-scale analogous exploration targets including the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well and Copper Chert areas.
Galena's major partnerships include Toho Zinc (TSE:5707), Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, and IXM SA, one of the world's top three base metals trading firms. Toho provided AU$90 million project equity and has a long-term offtake agreement to purchase 40 percent of Abra's production; while IXM has entered into a 10-year take-or-pay offtake contract to purchase the remaining 60 percent.
The company's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
In November 2020, Galena put in place US$110 million in finalized debt facilities arranged by Taurus Funds Management. The facilities include a US$100-million project finance facility plus a US$10-million cost overrun facility.
The project finance facility consists of a 69-month term loan primarily to fund capital expenditures for the development of Abra. Key terms include:
- Fixed interest of 8 percent per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly in arrears.
- 1.125 percent net smelter return royalty.
- No mandatory hedging.
- Early repayment allowed without penalty.
- 15 quarterly repayments commencing on 31 December 2023.
The cost overrun facility is a loan to finance identified cost overruns on the project in capital expenditure and working capital. Fixed interest of 10 percent per annum applies to amounts drawn under the cost overrun facility.
The Taurus debt facilities have been fully drawn and are secured against Abra Project assets and over the shares that each of Galena and Toho own in Abra.
Company Highlights
- Positioned to realize value for shareholders:
- Abra mine construction completed in December 2022, on time and on budget.
- First in-specification concentrate shipment achieved in March 2023.
- Abra is one of the largest and cleanest lead-silver deposits in the world (high-grade, high-value concentrate 1/10th typical deleterious elements).
- Exciting exploration ground and known copper-gold mineralisation below the Abra lead-silver deposit.
- JV between Galena (60 percent) and Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter Toho Zinc (40 percent) underpins long mine life (10+ years) in an exciting new mineral province in Western Australia.
- Galena has a 10-year offtake agreement with IXM, one of the world’s largest base metals traders.
- Annual steady-state guidance:
- Mill throughput of more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), producing +90,000 tonnes per annum lead and +550,000 ounces per annum silver.
- Annual average lead C1 direct cash cost of US$0.55 to US$0.65/lb.
- Annual average EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of AU$90 million to $100 million.
- The Abra mine is located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, home to one of the largest undeveloped lead deposits in the world and the highest-grade lead concentrate available, globally.
- The Abra mine carries a JORC mineral resource estimate (July 2023) of 16.2 million tons (Mt) at 7.3 percent lead and 19 grams per ton (g/t) silver in the indicated category, and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
- Abra has been named the world's lowest-cost primary lead mine by Wood Mackenzie, a leading mining research and consultancy group.
- US$110 million of project financing debt facilities from leading mining-specialist lending fund Taurus Funds Management.
- Galena's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
Key Projects
Abra Mine
The Abra Mine is a 60:40 joint venture between Galena and Japanese lead producer Toho Zinc. It is a globally significant lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, between the towns of Newman and Meekatharra approximately 110 kilometers from the DeGrussa copper mine owned by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR).
Abra Mine Site Location
The Abra mine carries a total JORC mineral resource estimate published in July 2023 of 33.4 Mt at 7.1 percent lead and 17 g/t silver (5 percent Pb cut-off grade), which includes 0.3 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 32 g/t silver in the measured category; 16.2 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 19 g/t silver in the indicated category; and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
All permits for the Abra project have been obtained from the appropriate Western Australian regulatory bodies. The project is also subject to an existing land use and heritage agreement with the Jidi Jidi Aboriginal Corporation. The Abra property is well-serviced by public roads and highways, and all the necessary infrastructure has been developed to transport lead-sulphide concentrates to the Port of Geraldton, Abra's primary export port.
Abra Processing Plant
A final investment decision to complete the Abra Project was made in June 2021 and construction was completed in December 2022, on time and on budget. Several important milestones were achieved in the March 2023 quarter, including the commissioning of the processing plant, first ore fed into the plant and first concentrate produced in January 2023.
The processing plant achieved in-specification concentrate production from the commencement of concentrate production and during the 2023 calendar year, 967,622 tons of ore was processed and 61,800 tons of lead concentrate was produced.
The company is currently undertaking detailed technical work to develop an updated production plan for 2024 production targets and guidance.
Jillawarra Project
Exploration and growth associated with the 100 percent Galena-owned Jillawarra Project covers a highly prospective elongated tenement package covering approximately 76 kilometers of continuous strike length and 508 square kilometers directly to the west of Abra.
The Jillawarra Project hosts many base metals prospects which have had limited shallow exploration work completed since the 1970s by various companies. The bulk of the exploration work was completed by Amoco, Geopeko, Apex Minerals and Abra Mining Limited. The work completed to date has identified several base metals, manganese and gold prospects, of which the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well, Manganese Range, Copper Chert, TP and 46-40 were subject to early-stage exploration. Most of the drilling completed within the Jillawarra Project investigated the first 100 to 200-meter depth which, based on recent knowledge of Abra, may not have reached the depths required.
The main prospective corridor within the Jillawarra Project lies within the margins of the Quartzite Well – Lyons River Fault zones which extend east-west along the entire tenement package. Also, the contact between the dolomitic sediments of Irregully Formation and the lower sedimentary unit, polymictic conglomerate, of the Kiangi Creek Formation represents an important marker for the occurrence of base metal mineralisation as seen at Abra.
The Woodlands Complex is an Australian scaled geophysical anomaly which represents a significant target area with the anomaly being 12 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide. Limited work and technical evaluation have occurred at Woodlands which presents a great opportunity for Galena in the years to come. Ongoing geophysical and exploration drilling will occur concurrently with the development of Abra. The knowledge and understanding of Abra due to its development will provide a significant exploration advantage at Jillawarra.
Management Team
Tony James – Managing Director and CEO
Tony James is a mining engineer with over 30 years’ mine operating and project development experience predominantly in Western Australia. He also has previous experience at managing director level of three ASX-listed companies with two of those companies successfully guided through a merger and takeover process benefiting the shareholders. He has a strong mine operating background (examples being the Kanowna Belle gold mine and the Black Swan nickel mine) and a strong feasibility study / mine development background (examples being the Pillara zinc/lead mine and the Trident/Higginsville gold mine).
Adrian Byass – Non-executive Chairman
Adrian Byass has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry both in listed and unlisted entities globally. He has served as non-executive and executive director of various listed and unlisted mining entities, which have successfully transitioned to production in bulk, precious and specialty metals around the world. He currently serves on the boards of ASX gold, base metals and lithium companies.
Neville Gardiner – Non-executive Director
Neville Gardiner has over 30 years of experience advising boards on mergers and acquisitions,
equity and debt capital markets, transaction structuring, capital allocation and complex
commercial arrangements. His career achievements include senior executive leadership
roles in Deloitte, Torridon Partners, and at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent five years as the head of its Australian Natural Resources Team. He also spent nine years with Macquarie Bank, where he had responsibility for its Western Australian Corporate Finance business and its Australian Oil and Gas Advisory business. He has a very strong experience and knowledge base associated with the resources sector in Australia.
Stewart Howe – Non-executive Director
Stewart Howe has more than 40 years of experience in the global resource industry including 18 years in mining. He was chief development officer at Zinifex, one of the world’s largest miners and smelters of lead and zinc. He led the spin-off of Zinifex’s smelters to create Nyrstar NV, and restarted the development of the Dugald River mine.
Craig Barnes – Chief Financial Officer
Craig Barnes has over 25 years of experience in senior finance and financial management within the mining industry and previously the financial services industry. He has considerable experience in project financing, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, treasury and implementation of accounting controls and systems.
Before joining Galena, he held the position of CFO of Paladin Energy for more than five years and was part of the team that successfully completed the company's capital restructuring in 2018. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer of DRDGOLD (NYSE and JSE:DRD) and its affiliated subsidiaries for more than seven years.
Aida Tabakovic – Company Secretary
Aida Tabakovic has over 11 years of experience in the accounting profession, which includes financial accounting reporting, company secretarial services, ASX and ASIC compliance requirements. She has been involved in listing several junior exploration companies on the ASX and is currently company secretary for numerous ASX-listed companies
2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide a progress update on winter exploration activities on its Athabasca uranium projects (collectively the ‘projects’ or ‘portfolio’). Field work has now commenced for Basin’s winter program across the entire of Basin’s land portfolio. A high-resolution ground Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetic (‘EM’) survey is now underway at the North Millennium and Marshall projects, and final preparations are being made for phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project.
Key Highlights
- Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration programs commenced.
- Significant ground electromagnetic survey initiated at North Millennium and Marshall projects.
- Exploring for potential repetitions of Cameco’s Millennium deposit (104.8Mlb at 3.8% U3O8) 1 located 7 kilometres to the south.
- Key contracts signed for February exploration drilling at Geikie project.
- Phase 2 drilling targeting shallow (<300 metre) mineralisation in direct follow up to 2023 greenfield success.
- Up to 2,500 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$105/Lb2.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is taking an aggressive approach to its winter exploration program with teams back on the ground following the holiday season. 2024 is setting up to be a big year for the Company as the uranium market continues to heat up. We have no shortage of targets in the world’s premier uranium district which we will be systematically testing.
Ground EM is being conducted at North Millennium and Marshall, as we look to explore for repeats of Cameco’s Millennium deposit located just 7 kms to the south. This will pave the way for rapid follow up drilling of these targets.
Preparations for phase 2 drilling at Geikie are now well advanced and we are excited to be following up on the success of our phase 1 drill program, which intersected the key ingredients for Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits. We are happy to have secured the services of Athabasca Catering Limited Partnership and ITL Drilling to conduct the drilling for phase 2. The team completed the phase 1 program for Basin and demonstrated exceptional capabilities.”
Winter 2024 Geophysics
The North Millennium and Marshall projects are located in the southeastern portion of the Athabasca Basin and situated 7 km north of Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit, host to 104.8 million pounds U3O8 at 3.76%3 and just 40 kilometres from the prolific McArthur River Mine host to 674.9 million pounds U3O8 at 17.0%4.
Figure 1: Basin’s North Millennium and Marshall uranium project locations
A ground-based high-resolution Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain EM survey consisting of around 100-line kilometres has commenced, with Discovery International Geophysics Inc. conducting the work. The program is expected to take approximately 6 weeks to complete, with results due in early Q2 2024. The survey is the final step at North Millennium and Marshall to progress the projects to a drill ready status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its planning for exploration activities into 2024 is well progressed including RC and diamond drilling, geophysical assessment and soil sampling over areas of the Ti-Tree and Minga Bar fault structures.
The primary objectives of the 2024 exploration program are to:
- Test with follow up RC and diamond drilling the multiple copper sulphide intercepts from prospects drilled during 2023
- Conduct RC Drilling at known prospects not yet drill tested
- Conduct a geophysical program over the Money Intrusion searching for nickel-copper sulphide targets
- Soil sampling program south-east of Minnie Springs along the Minga Bar fault for additional copper-molybdenum- gold mineralisation
- Soil sampling program west of Copper Ridge along the T-Tree Shear for further zones of copper-gold mineralisation
- Follow-up on lithium soil anomalies along the Ti Tree Shear at the Peak Bore prospect
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“We are now busy planning more expansive activities at our highly prospective Ti-Tree Shear project.
“Over the last 7 months since ASX listing, we have completed regional reconnaissance over substantial portions of the tenement package, finalised three aboriginal heritage surveys and conducted a 9,000m RC drilling program over the first 6 of our high priority targets.
“In 2024 we intend to expand upon what we have learned in 2023 delivering great exploration results as we begin to follow up recent results including the copper complex at Minnie Springs while working at the same time to explore for new prospects in unexplored territory”.
Figure 1. Map of Ti-Tree Shear Project and key prospect locations.
Exploration Activities 2024 Objectives
Augustus is already planning and focusing on its 2024 field program which will commence during Q1. The fully funded program intends to comprise RC and diamond drilling building on the activities of the recent 9,000m of drilling completed at Minnie Springs which resulted in widespread visible copper sulphide mineralisation.
The exploration program will consist of:
- RC drilling across a number of prospects, some of which were drilled in 2023, and others with no prior drilling activities (Figures 1 & 2);
- diamond drilling into deeper portions of the Minnie Springs prospect below the semi- massive and disseminated sulphides discovered in 2023. Timing to occur after the IP program over Minnie Springs is completed;
- geophysical survey along the Money Intrusion targeting Dreadnought Resources style nickel-copper sulphides within doleritic units; and
- soil sampling along the Ti-Tree Shear and Minga Bar fault structures over areas prospective for copper-nickel-gold-lead-lithium.
RC Drilling
At the Crawfords area, 2023 exploratory drilling covered the Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South prospects and is expected, based on assessment of the geology, to generate more follow up targets requiring RC drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More Lithium-Bearing Clays Intersected at Altair Lithium Project, USA
Lithium claystone mineralisation now confirmed over 1.9km of strike
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has intersected further lithium mineralisation in recent follow-up drilling at its highly prospective 100%-owned Altair Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Drill-hole AL03 intersected:
- 13.7m @ 365ppm Li from 163m (535ft) to End-Of-Hole (176.8m/580ft).
This result has confirmed an extension of the mineralised Siebert Formation claystone 1.9km to the east of the initial discovery hole AL01, which intersected two previously announced significant zones of lithium mineralisation3, namely:
- 33.5m @ 481ppm Li from 80.8m (265ft); and
- 33.5m @ 508ppm Li from 147.8m (485ft) to End-of-Hole (181.4m/595ft).
In addition, hole AL02, which was drilled at the eastern extent of the Altair Project approximately 5.4km east of AL03, intersected four zones of anomalous lithium-in-clays where lithium values peak over 100ppm. It is unclear at this early stage whether the intercalated claystone and fine gravels at this hole belong to the Siebert Formation or are part of younger, Quaternary-aged sequences. However, the fact that the clays are lithium-bearing suggests the potential for higher grades nearby if they do belong to the Siebert Formation. A full table of assay results is provided in Appendix 3.
To continue building on the exploration success achieved to date at Altair, the Company intends to permit additional holes to test for further intersections of lithium claystone to the north and west of the Altair Project in H1 of 2024, with further drilling planned in H2.
Astute Executive Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“These very encouraging results from Holes 2 and 3 wrap-up what was an extremely successful first year of drilling for Astute at Altair. The significant intercept in Hole 3 confirms that the mineralized Siebert Formation horizon extends over a strike length of 1.9km, building on previously reported drilling. We have lots of unfinished business at Altair and we plan to permit additional holes there while we progress exploration activities at the exciting new Red Mountain Project.”
Background
Centred south-west of the township of Tonopah, in the heart of one of the world’s most active lithium exploration districts, the Altair Project was strategically staked proximal to outcropping tertiary sedimentary host rock (known locally as the Siebert Formation) that is known to host claystone lithium deposits around Nevada. Such deposits include the 15.8Mt LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) Tonopah Flats deposit1 and the 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project2 (Figure 4).
The Company completed the first hole at Altair in Q3 2023, with drill-hole AL01 successfully intersecting two zones of lithium mineralisation:
- 33.5m @ 481ppm Li from 80.8m (265ft); and
- 33.5m @ 508ppm Li from 147.8m (485ft) to End-of-Hole (181.4m/595ft).
Figure 1. Drill rig set up at site AL03.
Interpretation
There is strong similarity between the soft blue-green nature and lithium grade of the clays intersected in AL01 and AL03, indicating that the clays intersected in AL03 are an extension of the Siebert Formation encountered in hole AL01.
The deepening of the claystone intersected in AL03 is interpreted to potentially be due to a paleo- channel where Siebert Formation clays may have been eroded away and fine gravels deposited in place (see Schematic Section in Figure 2)
Given the variation in depth of intersection, thickness and grade of the claystones between the easternmost hole AL02 and those in AL01 and AL03, it remains unclear if the claystones intersected in AL02 belong to the Siebert Formation and this will only be resolved with additional drilling.
Based on the drilling to date, the mineralisation remains open to the west and the north of the project, with excellent potential to expand the extent of lithium-bearing clays. In addition, the mineralisation also remains open, to an unknown degree, between AL03 and AL02 (Figure 3).
Next Steps
The Company will work to permit additional holes in the west and north of the project, and between holes AL03 and AL02. Permitting is expected to be completed in H1 of 2024, allowing further drilling to take place in the second half of 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Acquires Flash Metals
Prospective niobium and REE ground adjacent to WA1 with complimentary critical mineral processing technology
MTM (ASX:MTM) to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, owner of three exploration licences in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, immediately adjacent to ground held by WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1).
MTM has agreed to pay Flash:
- A non-refundable $10,000 fee (which has previously been paid).
- *100 million fully paid ordinary shares of MTM and 50 million MTMO quoted options;
- *37m performance rights and 15m unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 vesting equally across 3 milestones:
- Drilling results of >10m at > 1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (“TREO”) and/or
- >0.5% Nb2O5;
- JORC inferred resource of > 10MT at > 1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5
- JORC inferred resource of >20MT at > 1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
