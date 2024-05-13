Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that 2 further leaching tests conducted on scandium - mineralised laterite material from the Melrose prospect have significantly improved the recovery of scandium into solution compared to previous leaching tests.

Highlights

  • Two further sighter leach tests focused on maximising scandium recovery at atmospheric pressures from Melrose laterite-hosted mineralisation returns recoveries of 62.6% and 90.1% scandium respectively
  • Latest results represent significant improvement on previous best scandium recovery of 40%
  • Improvement in scandium recovery attributed to increased acidity (sulphuric acid) and addition of reagents (NaCl)
  • Rimfire has engaged highly experienced hydrometallugist Mr Boyd Willis as Process Consultant to guide future metallurgical studies
  • All activities fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR

Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “The results of the further sighter leach tests are highly encouraging and build on the previous test results.

Having demonstrated that we can recover up to 90.1% of the scandium into a “pregnant” solution by leaching Melrose mineralised material at atmospheric pressures, our attention is now turning to maximising the extraction of scandium from solution.

Rimfire is conducting a review of existing publicly available extraction technologies and has engaged highly experienced hydrometallugist Mr Boyd Willis as Process Consultant to guide this work.

Mr Willis’ engagement provides Rimfire with invaluable metallurgy capability to complement our highly experienced geological team. We feel that the latest metallurgical results together with recent drilling results from the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects, as well as the calibre of our technical team, reinforce Rimfire’s position as unique ASX exposure to scandium”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rimresource investing
The Conversation (0)
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Emu NL hereby submits an amended ASX Release made earlier this morning in its entirety which now includes the following link to be able to view a video from CEO Doug Grewar on this announcement.

https://investorhub.emunl.com.au/link/0PǪDOr

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) has commenced Phase 2 of gold production at Jeffreys Find, with nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore delivered to the Coolgardie mill. The company’s managing director, Mark English, said the company is poised make a “substantial amount of money” in 2024 as it intends to double its production amid high gold prices.

“We'll make sure to generate around $7 million worth of gross revenue out of this parcel. So throughout 2024, (with) 300,000 tonnes (of gold ore) going through that mill, we will certainly double our production on what we did compared to 2023 … This year, we'll do a minimum of 20,000 ounces (of gold),” said English.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q1 2024 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

For the Q1 2024 period, the copper grade produced at Farellon was recorded at 1.74%, a reduction from 1.87% observed in Q4 2023. However, very good grades were recovered from the 326 m NE mining level in March 2024 where copper was produced with an average grade of 2.29%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

×