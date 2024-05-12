Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) has commenced Phase 2 of gold production at Jeffreys Find, with nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore delivered to the Coolgardie mill. The company’s managing director, Mark English, said the company is poised make a “substantial amount of money” in 2024 as it intends to double its production amid high gold prices.

“We'll make sure to generate around $7 million worth of gross revenue out of this parcel. So throughout 2024, (with) 300,000 tonnes (of gold ore) going through that mill, we will certainly double our production on what we did compared to 2023 … This year, we'll do a minimum of 20,000 ounces (of gold),” said English.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q1 2024 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

For the Q1 2024 period, the copper grade produced at Farellon was recorded at 1.74%, a reduction from 1.87% observed in Q4 2023. However, very good grades were recovered from the 326 m NE mining level in March 2024 where copper was produced with an average grade of 2.29%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Feasibility Study Confirms Potential for Low-Cost, High-Purity Manganese Production

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce excellent results from the Company’s Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study” or “Study”) for stage one of production in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

30,300 Tonnes Processed in Opening Campaign of 2024.

Six Doré Bars Delivered to Perth Mint.

Through our joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that toll milling of 30,300 dry metric tonnes of gold ore from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman is now complete.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

E25 Optimises Plant Design as Butcherbird Expansion Accelerates Towards FID

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

manganese investing

E25 Optimises Plant Design as Butcherbird Expansion Accelerates Towards FID

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Break US$10,000 as Supply Concerns Mount

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

×