Atlas Lithium CEO to Present at PDAC 2023 Conference

Atlas Lithium Attends PDAC 2023 as Part of the Official Brazilian Delegation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a hard-rock lithium company developing its initial mine and processing facility in Brazil, is pleased to announce that Marc Fogassa, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present the Company on March 2, 2023 at 12:20pm during the Brazilian Mining Day event at the PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, Canada. He will be joined by Igor Tkachenko, Vice President of Strategic Development.

Atlas Lithium was invited to be part of the official Brazilian Delegation to the PDAC 2023 Convention. The delegation will include high-ranking representatives from the Brazilian government and mining-related entities.

Marc Fogassa, commented, "It is a great honor to speak about our progress as part of the 2023 Brazilian Mining Day at PDAC. We are eager to share some of the impressive results that we have from Anitta, our 1.1-km hard-rock spodumene-containing pegmatite, and one of our mineralized lithium ore bodies. Anitta continues to be open along strike and at depth."

PDAC 2023 Convention

Date: March 5-8, 2023

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON

Conference Website: Click here

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects which consist of 64 mineral rights spread over approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2) located primarily in the Lithium Valley area of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In total, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (304 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; and dependence on key management.

Atlas Lithium advises U.S. investors that its properties and projects, and those of its subsidiaries, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 28, 2022, and declared effective on January 9, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
+1 (949) 546-6326
ATLX@mzgroup.us
https://www.atlas-lithium.com/
@Atlas_Lithium

×