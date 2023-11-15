Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the brownfield exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage and extend mine life at the El Roble mine has continued to returned positive results. In addition, the Company reports the results for five diamond drill core holes targeting the main massive sulfide body Cuerpo Principal (ATD-0182, ATD-0190, ATD-0193, ATD-0194, ATD-0195) and several adjacent lenses called Cuerpos Norte (ADT-0197 through ADT-0200 and ADT-0203 through ADT-0207). Results included 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11gt Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to successfully intercept new mineralization and extensions of the main historic massive sulphide bodies at the El Roble deposit. These areas were mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These results from the drill program in this vicinity completed in the second half of this year continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell. These strong assay results are open at depth and along strike. Final results for four more drill holes will be received before year end at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate."

Exploration Drilling Results Include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t)
ATD-0182 29.7 32 2.30 2.27 21.23
ATD-0182 45.8 51.7 5.90 7.82 1.79
ATD-0190 79.8 104.5 24.70 4.19 5.68
ATD-0193 106.7 108.8 2.10 8.47 1.50
ATD-0194 20 23.5 3.50 5.78 9.09
ATD-0194 29.4 32.4 3.00 6.09 0.70
ATD-0198 139.9 145.6 5.70 6.16 2.42
ATD-0198 148.6 152.8 4.20 3.12 0.80
ATD-0199 171.70 180.80 9.10 0.97 5.27
ATD-0199 183.8 188.6 4.80 1.61 3.17
ATD-0200 200.80 205.00 4.20 1.29 2.48
ATD-0204 199.3 204.3 5.00 4.84 12.26
ATD-0205 205.8 212.75 6.95 2.21 1.18

True widths are dependent on uncertainties in the local strike and dip of the mineralization and are estimated to be between 90% and 95% of the drill intercept.

Image 1.

Image 1

Exploration Drilling Program

The goal of the current surface and underground drilling program at the El Roble mine is to define zones of mineralization within the extent of main historic massive sulphide body that were not exploited by previous operators and also to expand the historically identified resource. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company began a drill program to test the main mineralized body and the immediately adjacent area. A total of 3,765 meters of drilling are planned for 2023, of which final results for thirty four drill holes have been received.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Garth Graves, P. Geo.

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Atico Mining Corporation and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7227e8-9d72-408b-b6e1-6a563cd3617a


Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.80 million pounds of copper and 2,537 ounces of gold in concentrates.

"Production results for the period have significantly improved when compared to the first two quarters of the year as the overall operational steady state-run rate was again achieved. We anticipate stronger results to continue throughout the remainder of the year as we get back on track to deliver our 2023 production guidance" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production and at the same time aggressively drill testing target areas in proximity to our mine. Throughout the year we have seen encouraging results in these areas and anticipate further success in the months to come."

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, posting a net gain of $0.1 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.8 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,294 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $2.22 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.80 million pounds of copper and 2,294 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold, over the same period in 2022.

"The El Roble mine continued to show improvement for the period in terms of both processed tones and increase in head grades over the previous quarter. The processing plant is again reaching steady state levels of 900 tonnes per day while the mine continues to transition back into higher grade areas. We anticipate further improvement in overall production results and metal output for the second half of the year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to build on the success of the recent drill results in the historic areas of the deposit."

Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive results for the exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for seven diamond drill core holes (see Table 1 below), which included 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23gt Au and 7.80m of 4.71% Cu and 7.24gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to intercept mineralization and extends the main historic massive sulphide body at the El Roble deposit. This area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell. These strong assay results are open at depth and along strike and we will continue the drill program in this vicinity and into the second half of the year at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate."

TSXV:ATY

Atico Mining Discovers New Massive Sulfide and Provides Exploration Update

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to announce preliminary results of a 15 holes, 2863 meter drill program (ATDHAR-05 to ATDHAR-19) that tested a 450 meter strike length between the northern end of the El Roble mine and a historical intersection of massive sulfide mineralization at Archie target.
Results from holes ATDHAR-05, ATDHAR-08, ATDHAR-09 & ATDHAR-10 have been received, while results from the remaining holes ATDHAR-06, ATDHAR-07, ATDHAR-11 to ATDHAR-19 are pending. Data from drill holes ATDHAR-01 to ATDHAR-04, referred to below have been reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2013.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO, commented: “Intercepting a copper-rich massive sulfide fragment at the Archie target, just north of El Roble Mine, along with the newly discovered geological indications has made this site a near term priority. We will continue assessing the Archie information as it becomes available to delineate the next phase of drilling while also continuing the preparation of additional targets.”
Regional Exploration Drilling Update
The highlight of the drill program was an intersection of 2.8 meters of copper-rich massive sulfide from 18 meters in hole ATDHAR-09. The intercept assayed 2.39 % Cu, 1.69 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag. Hole ATDHAR-05 intersected 3.3 meters of 1.00% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag from 2.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-08 intersected 3 meters of 1.17% Cu, 2.24 g/t Au, 6.59 g/t Ag from 157.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-10 intersected 5.5 meters of 1.27% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 6.66 g/t Ag from 2.5 meters. Holes ATDHAR-03, ATDHAR-04 and ATDHAR-09 encountered “black chert”, the favorable host horizon, strongly anomalous in silver at depth some 280 meters north of the Zeus mineralization. Likewise silver is strongly anomalous near the top of hole ATDHAR-02. Geochemically anomalous silver has been shown to form a halo around massive sulfide mineralization.
The drill program has significantly clarified the geology of the area between the El Roble mine and the Archie target. A sub-vertical fault filled by andesitic dykes north of the Zeus mineralization has been verified. North of this boundary there is a change in attitude of the prospective basalt-“black chert” contact from sub-vertical to east-dipping. Consequently any future exploration to trace the extent to the massive sulfide intercept in hole ATDHAR-09 should be directed to intersect this east-dipping contact at depth and along strike toward the El Roble Mine.
Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Cu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)
ATDHAR-027.256.048.8nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-03239.5242.02.5nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-04296.0303.77.7nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-052.25.53.31.000.883.9
ATDHAR-08157.2160.23.01.172.246.59
ATDHAR-0918.020.82.82.391.696.5
ATDHAR-102.58.05.51.270.176.66
nsr – No Significant Result

El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Control
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, Ph.D., AIPG Certified Geologist, a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the Company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Pohl has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY)(OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

  • Atico Mining Corporation
    Investor Relations
    Igor Dutina
    +1.604.633.9022

Click here to connect with Atico Mining Corporation (TSXV:ATY) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.marketwired.com

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 geophysical survey on its Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) ("Gayna" or "the Project") in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

