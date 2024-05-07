Arvinas Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Arvinas Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Continued enrollment globally in multiple clinical studies of vepdegestrant in ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, including the VERITAC-2 Phase 3 trial in the second-line setting and the study lead-in for the VERITAC-3 Phase 3 trial in the first-line setting –

– Top-line data readout for VERITAC-2 remains on-track for 2H 2024 –

– Entered a transaction with Novartis providing an exclusive license for ARV-766 and sale of preclinical AR-V7 program; $150 million upfront payment and potential for up to $1.01 billion in milestones and royalties under license agreement –

– Initiated dosing in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with ARV-102, the first oral PROTAC® degrader in clinical development to treat neurodegenerative diseases –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a corporate update.

"Our recently announced agreement with Novartis creates significant value for Arvinas and further validates our innovative PROTAC protein degrader platform and its potential to deliver important new treatment options for patients," said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. "In addition to this strategic transaction, and together with Pfizer, we continued making meaningful progress advancing our Phase 3 clinical programs with vepdegestrant in ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. During the quarter we also advanced ARV-102, our first PROTAC degrader with the potential to treat neurodegenerative diseases, into a Phase 1 clinical trial and we remain on track to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with ARV-393, our BCL6 targeting PROTAC degrader, by the end of the second quarter. We also further strengthened our management team with key hires as we approach our first Phase 3 readout and continue progressing multiple ongoing and planned clinical-stage programs."

Recent Developments and First Quarter Business Highlights
Strategic Transaction with Novartis

  • Announced an exclusive strategic license agreement with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for the worldwide development and commercialization of ARV-766, Arvinas' second generation PROTAC® androgen receptor (AR) degrader for patients with prostate cancer, and the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program.
    • Upon closing, Arvinas will receive a $150 million upfront payment for the license of ARV-766 and the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program, with the potential under the License Agreement for up to $1.01 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

Vepdegestrant

  • Completed enrollment of the study lead-in for the VERITAC-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of vepdegestrant and palbociclib as a first-line treatment in patients with estrogen receptor (ER) positive/human growth epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track designation for the investigation of vepdegestrant for monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.
  • Initiated dosing in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with vepdegestrant plus Pfizer's novel CDK4 inhibitor atirmociclib (PF-07220060) (TACTIVE-K: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06206837).
  • Initiated dosing in an additional arm of the Phase 1b/2 combination umbrella trial with the CDK7 inhibitor samuraciclib (TACTIVE-U: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT05548127, NCT05573555, and NCT06125522).
  • Announced the inclusion of an additional arm in the I-SPY-2 Endocrine Optimization Platform (EOP) study (NCT01042379) that will evaluate vepdegestrant in combination with abemaciclib.
    • Vepdegestrant is also being evaluated in a monotherapy arm and in combination with letrozole arm in the ongoing I-SPY TRIAL endocrine optimization program sponsored by Quantum Leap.

Pipeline

  • Initiated dosing in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers with ARV-102, the Company's first neuroscience PROTAC degrader targeting leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) as a potential treatment for idiopathic Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy.

Corporate

  • Announced the appointment of Noah Berkowitz, M.D, Ph.D., to the role of Chief Medical Officer.
  • Announced the appointment of Jared Freedberg, J.D., as General Counsel.
  • Announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Sean Cassidy, effective February 29, 2024.
  • Announced the appointment of Randy Teel, Ph.D., Arvinas' current Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development and Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer.
    • Dr. Teel will remain in his interim roles while the Arvinas board of directors continues its search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones and Expectations
Vepdegestrant
As part of Arvinas' global collaboration with Pfizer, the companies plan to:

  • Complete enrollment and announce topline data for the VERITAC-2 Phase 3 monotherapy trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05654623) in patients with metastatic breast cancer (2H 2024).
  • Determine the recommended Phase 3 dose of palbociclib to be administered in combination with vepdegestrant from the study-lead in of the VERITAC-3 Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant and palbociclib as a first-line treatment in patients with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (2H 2024).
  • Continue enrollment of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with vepdegestrant plus Pfizer's novel CDK4 inhibitor atirmociclib (TACTIVE-K: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06206837).
  • Continue enrollment of the ongoing Phase 1b combination umbrella trial evaluating combinations of vepdegestrant with abemaciclib, ribociclib, or samuraciclib (TACTIVE-U: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCTC05548127, NCTC05573555, and NCT06125522).
  • Initiate discussion with regulatory authorities on a second-line Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib and potentially other CDK4/6 inhibitors, and a new first-line Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant plus atirmociclib, Pfizer's novel CDK4 inhibitor.

ARV-766

  • Following US antitrust regulatory review, currently expected to conclude in Q2 2024, initiate exclusive strategic license agreement with Novartis for the worldwide development and commercialization of ARV-766 and asset purchase agreement for the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program.

Pipeline

  • Continue enrollment in Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers with PROTAC LRRK2 degrader ARV-102.
  • Initiate dosing in first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in B-cell lymphomas with PROTAC BCL6 degrader ARV-393 (2Q 2024).

Financial Guidance
Based on its current operating plan, Arvinas believes its cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024, is sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

First Quarter Financial Results
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Position : As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $1,174.8 million as compared with $1,266.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $91.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was primarily related to cash used in operations of $92.1 million, unrealized losses on marketable securities of $1.3 million and leasehold improvements of $0.1 million, partially offset by proceeds from the exercise of stock options of $1.8 million.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $84.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared with $95.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in research and development expenses of $11.0 million for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to our AR program (which includes ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide (ARV-110)) of $8.2 million, our ER program (which includes the cost sharing of vepdegestrant under the Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Collaboration Agreement) of $2.3 million and our platform and exploratory programs of $0.5 million.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $24.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared with $24.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease of $0.6 million was primarily due to a decrease in personnel and infrastructure related costs of $2.4 million, partially offset by an increase in professional fees of $1.3 million and increases related to establishing our commercial operations of $0.6 million.

Revenues: Revenues were $25.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as compared with $32.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue is related to the Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Collaboration Agreement, the collaboration and license agreement with Bayer, the collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer, the amended and restated option, license and collaboration agreement with Genentech and revenue related to our Oerth Bio joint venture. The decrease in revenue of $7.2 million was primarily due to a decrease in revenue from the Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Collaboration Agreement of $12.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million related to the conclusion of the performance period under the collaboration agreement with Genentech and a decrease of $1.1 million of previously constrained deferred revenue related to our Oerth Bio joint venture, offset in part by year over year increases in revenue of $5.5 million and $2.6 million from our collaboration and license agreements with Bayer and Pfizer, respectively, due to changes in estimates in 2023 of the performance period duration resulting from updated research timelines.

About Vepdegestrant (ARV-471)
Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy and as part of combination therapy across multiple treatment settings for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer will share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

Vepdegestrant has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigation of vepdegestrant for monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.

About ARV-766
ARV-766 is an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor (AR). Preclinically, ARV-766 has demonstrated activity in models of wild type androgen receptor tumors in addition to tumors with AR mutations or amplification, both common potential mechanisms of resistance to currently available AR-targeted therapies.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the expected timing in connection with the completion of enrollment and readout of top-line data from the VERITAC-2 clinical trial; the expected timing of the initiation of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with ARV-393; the potential of Arvinas' PROTAC protein degrader platform and its potential to deliver new treatment options to patients; Arvinas' and Pfizer, Inc.'s ("Pfizer") plans to determine the recommended Phase 3 dose of palbociclib to be administered in combination with vepdegestrant from the study-lead in of the VERITAC-3 Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant and palbociclib; Arvinas' and Pfizer's plans to initiate a discussion with regulatory authorities on a second-line Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib and potentially other CDK4/6 inhibitors, and a new first-line Phase 3 trial of vepdegestrant plus atirmociclib; the closing of the transaction with Novartis and the receipt of upfront, milestone, and royalty payments in connection with the transaction and the future development, potential marketing approval and commercialization of ARV-766; and statements regarding Arvinas' cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas' strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: Arvinas' and Pfizer's performance of the respective obligations with respect to Arvinas' collaboration with Pfizer; whether Arvinas and Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for vepdegestrant; whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its other product candidates, including ARV-766, and including whether Arvinas initiates and completes clinical trials for its product candidates and receive results from its clinical trials on its expected timelines or at all; whether Arvinas and Pfizer, as appropriate, will be able to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize vepdegestrant, ARV-766 and other product candidates on current timelines or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set forth in the license agreement with Novartis, each party's performance of its obligations under the license agreement; whether Novartis will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development, obtain marketing approval for and commercialize ARV-766; Arvinas' ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; whether Arvinas' cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Arvinas' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas' current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kathleen Murphy
+1 (760) 622-3771
Kathleen.Murphy@arvinas.com

Arvinas, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts) March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 88.0 $ 311.7
Restricted cash 5.5 5.5
Marketable securities 1,081.3 949.3
Other receivables 7.1 7.2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8.4 6.5
Total current assets 1,190.3 1,280.2
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 10.4 11.5
Operating lease right of use assets 2.0 2.5
Collaboration contract asset and other assets 9.9 10.4
Total assets $ 1,212.6 $ 1,304.6
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 76.4 $ 92.2
Deferred revenue 162.9 163.0
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1.5 1.9
Total current liabilities 240.8 257.1
Deferred revenue 361.0 386.2
Long term debt 0.7 0.8
Operating lease liabilities 0.4 0.5
Total liabilities 602.9 644.6
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 68.3 and 68.0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 0.1 0.1
Accumulated deficit (1,402.1 ) (1,332.7 )
Additional paid-in capital 2,016.1 1,995.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4.4 ) (3.1 )
Total stockholders' equity 609.7 660.0
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,212.6 $ 1,304.6


Arvinas, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023
Revenue $ 25.3 $ 32.5
Operating expenses:
Research and development 84.3 95.3
General and administrative 24.3 24.9
Total operating expenses 108.6 120.2
Loss from operations (83.3 ) (87.7 )
Interest and other income 14.0 6.5
Net loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment (69.3 ) (81.2 )
Income tax (expense) benefit (0.1 ) 0.4
Loss from equity method investment (1.1 )
Net loss $ (69.4 ) $ (81.9 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (1.54 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 71.7 53.3


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
The Conversation (0)
QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Strong Surface Samples, 5440 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu, and 14.4 g/t Au at Root Spring Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation Reports Strong Surface Samples, 5440 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu, and 14.4 g/t Au at Root Spring Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report promising gold, silver, and copper values from rock chip sampling at its 100%-owned Root Spring Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Two new samples with up to 14.4 gt gold (0.463 ounces per ton (opt)) accompanied by high silver values reaching 5440 gt (175 opt) and 1.26% copper These samples eclipse the historical high-grade samples and the Company plans to reevaluate the Property for a potentially larger and higher-grade target

John Watson, Interim CEO commented, "These recent encouraging samples were collected in one of the limited bedrock exposures on the property. They clearly support the strength of a strong precious metals system and encourage additional exploration of the property. The Company is evaluating the possibility of a genetic link to our nearby Triple T project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that that it has entered into (i) a secured loan agreement with John Watson (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender provided a loan to the Company in the principal amount of US$50,000 (the "Secured Loan") and (ii) a share pledge agreement with the Lender, which secures an aggregate principal amount of US$400,000 in loans provided to the Company by the Lender to date, as described herein

The Company previously entered into loan agreements with the Lender on June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, September 18, 2023 and January 22, 2024, pursuant to which the Lender provided the Company with loans in the aggregate principal amount of US$350,000 (the "Prior Loans" and together with the Secured Loan, the "Loans").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024 and dated March 8, 2024 on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") completed by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC , Canada . There are no material differences in the Inferred mineral resource reported in the Company's news release of January 23, 2024 and that as described in the Technical Report.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2024 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1179130 and it will be available until Thursday, May 23, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pill package with up arrow.

Top 3 Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2024

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Three months into 2024, market watchers are keeping a close eye on pharma companies vying for the next major innovation.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Companies considered had market caps above C$100 million and were arranged based on year-on-year performance. All data was compiled on April 16, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less
Pure Life Healthcare Management

Pure Life Healthcare Management


Keep reading...Show less

New Novartis Fabhalta® data show clinically meaningful and statistically significant proteinuria reduction of 38.3% versus placebo for patients with IgA nephropathy

  • APPLAUSE-IgAN is first and only Phase III study to demonstrate significant proteinuria reduction by targeting the complement system in patients with IgAN 1

  • IgAN is a heterogeneous, progressive, rare kidney disease and is a major cause of chronic kidney disease worldwide 2 ; complement activation is a key driver of glomerular inflammation in IgAN 3,4

  • There is a need for effective, targeted therapies for IgAN 2,5 ; up to 30% of patients with persistent proteinuria (≥1 g/day) may progress to kidney failure within 10 years, requiring maintenance dialysis and/or kidney transplantation 6

  • Novartis continues to advance broad renal portfolio in late-stage development, exploring the potential to slow disease progression and extend dialysis-free life

Novartis today presented results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase III APPLAUSE-IgAN study of Fabhalta ® (iptacopan), an investigational Factor B inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway, in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) 1 . In the analysis, patients treated with Fabhalta achieved a 38.3% (p

Proteinuria reduction is an increasingly recognized surrogate marker correlating with progression to kidney failure and has been used as an endpoint in IgAN clinical trials to support accelerated approvals 7 . The study also showed that Fabhalta was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile consistent with previously reported data 1,8 . Results were presented today during a late-breaking clinical trials session at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) in Buenos Aires, Argentina 1 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arvinas Enters into a Transaction with Novartis, including a Global License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of PROTAC® Androgen Receptor Protein Degrader ARV-766 for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer

Arvinas to receive a $150 million upfront payment for the license of ARV-766 and the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program, with the potential under the License Agreement for up to $1.01 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties –

– Novartis to be responsible for worldwide clinical development and commercialization of ARV-766 –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Novartis data show early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio® following maximally tolerated statin therapy significantly reduces LDL-C in ASCVD patients in real-world setting

  • V- INITIATE trial demonstrates that early initiation with Leqvio, prior to guideline-recommended ezetimibe, for ASCVD patients unable to achieve LDL-C goal on statin therapy alone led to significant LDL-C reduction vs. clinician-determined usual care (60% vs. 7% respectively) 1
  • A significantly greater proportion of the ASCVD patients receiving Leqvio achieved guideline-recommended LDL-C goal vs. the usual care arm while maintaining adherence to statin treatment 1
  • Results from usual care arm reinforce the urgent need for more aggressive LDL-C lowering in ASCVD patients, 92% of whom did not reach their LDL-C goal with statins alone 1
  • The Leqvio safety profile was consistent with the Phase III clinical studies and long-term open-label extension trials for up to 6 years of treatment 1-4

Novartis today announced new data demonstrating the early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio ® (inclisiran) to maximally tolerated statin therapy, prior to guideline-recommended ezetimibe, in a real-world setting significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), including those with a history of an ASCVD-related event, who could not reach their goal on statin therapy alone 1 . The late-breaking data were presented at the 2024 American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

"V-INITIATE evaluated a solution to the important challenge seen in clinical practice of too many patients with ASCVD not achieving guideline-recommended LDL-C goal on statins alone and effective non-statin therapies being markedly underutilized," said Michael Koren , M.D., Medical Director and CEO of Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research, and the primary investigator of the study. "Given the urgent need to more aggressively manage LDL-C, the results from V-INITIATE show that when added earlier in the treatment continuum, the structured use of effective non-statin therapies like Leqvio can significantly reduce LDL-C for ASCVD patients who are struggling to reach or maintain their LDL-C goal."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Critical Metals Investing

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Lithium Investing

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

×