Anvil Drilling Intersects New Mineralisation Increasing Sams Creek Resource Potential

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Anvil Drilling Intersects New Mineralisation Increasing Sams Creek Resource Potential

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek Project.

Highlights

  • Maiden drilling program targeting the Anvil Zone (1.5km to the east of the Main Zone), extensive Ionic leach survey and Lidar topography analysis all successfully completed for the Same Creek Project.
  • Sams Creek is an intrusion-related gold deposit (IRGD) with known mineralisation contained within a porphyry dyke which is over 7kms long, up to 60m thick, and extends down dip for at least 1km.
    • Only 15% of the Sam’s Creek porphyry dyke (SCD) has been drilled to date and contains a Mineral Resource Estimate of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au from the Main Zone target.
  • Four “scouting” holes targeting the SCD at the Anvil Zone intersected alteration and mineralisation remarkably similar to the Main Zone.
  • Lidar topography analysis has identified the Main Zone circular structure and the Anvil Zone circular structure which are ~2kms wide and ~1.3kms wide respectively. These structures may reflect buried porphyry intrusions.
  • An extended Ionic Leach (IL) soil survey identified a number of targets both around and inside the circular structures.
  • The circular structures anomalies have been divided into five dyke and six porphyry targets.
    • The SCD targets have an Au-As signature, and the porphyry targets have an Au-Cu-REE signature.
  • The circular structures and multi-element responses indicate potential for a large multi-metal, multi- phase mineral system at Sams Creek.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:

“These results continue to demonstrate the significant potential for a multi-million-ounce project at Sams Creek. Ionic leach soil surveys have proven to be a strong indicator for economic gold mineralisation at Sams Creek. The Anvil anomaly has many characteristics in common with the Main Zone, which hosts the 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au Resource. We believe we have only scratched the surface at Sams Creek and look forward to unlocking the full potential with more exploration programs on these targets.”

Anvil Drilling Results

Four diamond drillholes for a total of 526m were drilled at Anvil West from two sites on the Cobb Valley Road (Figure 1). These holes were drilled before the extended IL results were available and the two circular structures recognised. All four holes intersected the SCD, which is around 20m thick and has been extensively altered with three stages of alteration similar to the Main Zone recognised.

The first stage of alteration is represented by a biotite, ankerite ± magnetite assemblage, which is like the alteration found in many calc-alkaline and alkaline porphyry Cu–Mo–Au deposits, where it represents an early high temperature stage. The second stage of alteration consists of extensive silicification and thin quartz veinlets. Stage three mineralisation consists of irregular to planar gold-bearing arsenopyrite-pyrite ± sphalerite veins. Stage 3 mineralisation is generally associated with areas of silicification.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold mininggold explorationasx:snggold investingGold Investing
SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Strategy for Cuban Mining Joint Venture

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that on 28 June 2024 Shareholders of the Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, formally adopted previously agreed modifications to the existing Joint Venture Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Line going up, finger pointing to top of line.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gowest Gold Jumps 86 Percent on Deal to Go Private

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 0.89 points last week to close at 569.82.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data this past Friday (June 28) in its Personal Income and Outlays report. The PCE minus food and energy is the favored index of the US Federal Reserve.

The report stated that the PCE price index rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, and increased just 0.1 percent month-over-month compared to April. This year-over-year increase marks the lowest since March of 2021, the last time it was below the central bank’s target 2 percent inflation rate.

Keep reading...Show less

Prospector Announces Strategic Equity Investment By B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. Pursuant to the transaction B2Gold has agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,311.36 (the "Offering").

Rob Carpenter, CEO and Director of Prospector, said, "We are excited to have B2Gold as a keystone shareholder in Prospector Metals and our team is looking forward to their technical input on our flagship ML Project, Yukon. B2Gold is a major global gold producer with a strong commitment to communities, sustainable mining and employee safety. This investment and technical partnership will allow Prospector to advance the ML project more efficiently and it represents an endorsement of our exploration philosophy and targeting methods."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Welcomes Industry Veteran Red Conger to Board of Directors

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Harry M. (Red) Conger to its Board of Directors, who will also serve on the Safety and Sustainability Committee. Red brings over 46 years of extensive mining and leadership experience to Newmont's Board of Directors, having recently retired from Teck Resources, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627078254/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Pile of gold bars over black background.

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2024

The price of gold soared to record highs during the second quarter of 2024, reaching US$2,450.05 on May 19.

The historic gains were due to several factors including waning inflationary figures and speculation an improving economic outlook would cause the US Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates. Gold prices also saw continued momentum from central bank buying in April and slower outflows to Western ETFs.

However, the gold price saw its biggest drop in two years at the beginning of June as a strong jobs report cut the likelihood of a September rate cut and the People’s Bank of China reported it made no gold purchases in May.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Linius Now Live with First Deployment in American Football

Related News

Resource Investing

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Nickel Investing

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Resource Investing

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Nickel Investing

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Oil and Gas Investing

Nomgon Operations Update

Battery Metals Investing

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Lithium Investing

New Bridging Loan and Termination of Convertible Loan Notes

×