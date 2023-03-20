Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of ACDX's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "ACDXF". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property in the state of New Mexico U.S.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:‎
Daniel Schieber
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (778) 372-9888
Email: invest@american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could ‎cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is ‎necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, ‎are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual ‎results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not ‎occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and ‎uncertainties affecting ACDX. Although ACDX believes that the assumptions and factors used in ‎preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on ‎this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be ‎given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by ‎law, ACDX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking ‎information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.‎

