American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Daniel Schieber, CEO of American Copper, comments, "America needs copper, a lot of copper in order to achieve its clean energy goals. It is only fitting for our US focused copper company to be open to the American investing public. So we welcome all our future ACDXF shareholders. For those about to invest - we salute you! Let's Rock!"

The Company is applying for DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and will provide an update once the application has been approved.

American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

Information relating to American Copper as well as Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company also files various documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators under American Copper's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, a number of which filings and other information regarding the Company can additionally be found at www.american-copper.com.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South Property.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:‎
Daniel Schieber
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (778) 372-9888
Email: invest@american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking ‎information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. ‎Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause ‎actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and ‎assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. ‎Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not occur and ‎could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties ‎affecting ACDC. Although ACDC believes that the assumptions and factors used in ‎preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed ‎on this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can ‎be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where ‎required by law, ACDC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-‎looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153339

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper DevelopmentCSE:ACDXBase Metals Investing
ACDX:CC
American Copper Development (CSE:ACDX) logo

American Copper Development


American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports that, pursuant to the Company's 2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 4,200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before September 9, 2027 at a price of $0.25 per share.

About the Company

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports signing a drilling agreement for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia. The next drilling is aimed at expanding Inomin's significant 2022 discovery and working towards delineating resources at Beaver. Maiden drilling is also planned at the Lynx area to test if mineralization is similar to discoveries at Beaver. Drilling is targeted to start this spring, with further drilling anticipated in summer andor autumn.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "We're happy we have been able to secure the same drilling company that we worked with to make our inaugural big discoveries at Beaver. Our team is excited to build on our successful exploration programs and test multiple, large, mineral footprints. We also look forward to completing first-ever drilling at Lynx that has even larger targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results from 12 additional drill holes from the 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received for the following 12 drill holes: LR036B, LR042B, LR049, LR051, LR053, LR058, LR064, LR065, LR066, LR077, LR082 and LR086) at La Romanera deposit reported below. These holes intersected the western and center part of the deposit between -50 and -300 m elevation. This area is characterized by massive sulfides comprising sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite within a massive pyrite gangue. A number of these holes are on the western edge of the deposit as it has been drilled to date and near the limit of the high grade sulphide mineralization, however, the extent of the deposit further to the west remains open. The massive sulphides persist along the west side of the deposit but are higher in pyrite and lower in base metals generally. It will be necessary to step out further west in future as deposits in the Iberia Pyrite Belt commonly have pyritic zones adjacent to higher grade sulphides. Gold and silver grades are locally enriched in this portion of the deposit, precious metals enrichment appears to correlate with a stockwork type mineralization such as in hole LR082 with elevated copper grades. Thickness in both the Upper and Lower Lenses locally exceed 10 meters in some intercepts. Figure 1 shows a plan map with the hole locations. Figures 2 and 3 are vertical longitudinal sections of the Upper Lens and Lower Lens, respectively, showing the position of the pierce points on the vertical projection. Table 1 provides a complete list of the drill hole data included in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has recently acquired a significant database of historic (pre-1952) information pertaining to the O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-copper-silver -gold critical metals project. The Company is currently analyzing the new files and applying a modern exploration interpretation to them. The objective is to merge these new results with exploration results already generated by Slave Lake. The Company will use these combined results to coordinate the next phase of exploration consisting of geologic mapping and sampling, prospecting, and detailed geophysical surveys and to prioritize drill targets.

Slave Lake has recently reviewed our modern data with the Company's Geological consultants and a detailed interpretation of the lease portion of the 900-plus line kilometer airborne survey conducted earlier has been developed for follow up. The follow up interpretation contained within this small area to the south-west and parallel to the old head frame area has identified multiple new geophysical anomalies parallel to the main structural zone that was historically being developed prior to 1952. One strong new target is present southwest of the main zone and lies under water immediately offshore. Prior to application of modern exploration surveys this target would not be detected. Slave Lake will now conduct a detailed ground geophysical survey to define the target for drill testing. This survey work will utilize the ice cover on the lake to properly map the anomaly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce further results from the 2022 drill program at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

