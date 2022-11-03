Resource News Investing News

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

Mr. Peregoodoff has 30+ years industry leadership experience through all stages of exploration. He was previously VP of Early Stage Exploration at BHP and CEO at Peregrine Diamonds. Currently Mr. Peregoodoff is CEO of Apollo Silver and a board member and independent director of American West Metals Limited.

Tom Peregoodoff replaces James Walchuck as a member of the board. The Company thanks Mr. Walchuck for his contributions.

About the Company

The Company is conducting its fall and winter exploration program on the high gradepast producing Copper District Property "Lordsburg" in New Mexico.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:‎

Daniel Schieber
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (778) 372-9888
Email: invest@american-copper.com
Website: https://american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking ‎information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. ‎Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause ‎actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and ‎assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. ‎Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not occur and ‎could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties ‎affecting ACDC. Although ACDC believes that the assumptions and factors used in ‎preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed ‎on this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can ‎be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where ‎required by law, ACDC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-‎looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper DevelopmentCSE:ACDXBase Metals Investing
ACDX:CC
American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports that, pursuant to the Company's 2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 4,200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before September 9, 2027 at a price of $0.25 per share.

About the Company

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. Presently, there are 13 rigs on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The most recent drill rig is capable of drilling shallower angle drill holes and will accelerate drilling of some of the thicker, higher base metal grade sections of the deposit, based on the historical intercepts. This area of the deposit was not systematically assayed for gold by previous operators. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The upper central area of the deposit is expected to contain a significant proportion of the historical resource, based on the base metal grades and thickness of the sulphide intervals in the historical drill holes. We are interested to see what the gold values are in this section of the deposit. In addition, we expect to commence drilling the El Cura deposit with two drills after December 1, 2022 which is after the hunting season in the area. El Cura is situated between La Romanera and La Infanta deposits."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Creative Capital Corporation ("Creative") to provide the Company investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV andor OTCQX.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The Company has retained Creative to provide heighten market awareness, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $140,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("4-Year Warrant"). Each 4-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Unit Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Interim CEO of the Company, effective November 1, 2022.

Mr. Montt previously served the Company as its COO, in which position he has been responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Mr. Montt is a global mining executive with vast experience in leading teams in multinational mining companies. Prior to joining Los Andes, he spent over a decade at BHP overseeing corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. His passion for the development of successful and responsible mining will continue to drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project, Including 0.355% Nickel over 7 Meters and Individual XRF Readings as High as 1.94% Nickel

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project, Including 0.355% Nickel over 7 Meters and Individual XRF Readings as High as 1.94% Nickel

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The Company has completed its first two deeper holes of a planned program of ten drill holes in Zone 2. Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1, which is already known to contain nickel, chromium, magnesium and talc, based on previous drilling. Zone 2 consists of a bedrock outcrop covering an area over 1 square kilometer. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy and Mistango River Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement regarding the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy and Mistango River Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement regarding the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") and Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE:MIS) (" Mistango ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 28, 2022 . Each such agreement pertains to a 15% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in Metal Energy's Manibridge project (the " Project "), consisting of 19 mineral claims encompassing approximately 4,368 hectares, located in the province of Manitoba approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, Manitoba .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×