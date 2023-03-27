American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

Cameco to Receive Substantial Refund of $300 Million from Canada Revenue Agency

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) (FSE: D52) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required exploration permits from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (NM MMD) to initiate a maiden 5,000-meter diamond drill program to explore for porphyry copper mineralization at its 100% owned Lordsburg Property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Company has contracted Major Drilling to complete this Phase I drill campaign.

Lordsburg Project Phase I Drill Program

The 5,000-meter diamond drill program commenced on March 25, 2023. The Phase I drilling campaign is designed to follow up on and extend previously identified porphyry copper related mineralization first identified by Entrée Gold in 2008-2009 drilling, test previously undrilled areas in and around the known high-grade copper, silver, gold vein mineralization at the historic Bonney and Misers Chest mines, and test newly identified areas for porphyry copper mineralization from the recently completed 3D DCIP/MT Titan survey completed by Quantec (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/159917_07f5d8e61422a81c_002.jpg

FIGURE 1: Phase I Drilling areas outlined over 3D gridded 2D Chargeability Inversion Model RL slice, 1,000m anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/159917_07f5d8e61422a81c_002full.jpg

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman, states, "It is exciting to finally get to drill some of the numerous targets at Lordsburg. It has taken several years to assemble a controlling land position on this largely untested porphyry copper district. The DCIP/MT survey identified a number of compelling targets - especially when combined with our multiple layers of technical data including detailed geologic mapping, ASTER hyperspectral alteration mapping, magnetics, soil geochemistry and LIDAR. For those about to drill, we salute you!"

The Lordsburg Project

American Copper's Lordsburg project is strategically located in a porphyry-rich copper region of southwest New Mexico at the intersection of the NE trending Santa Rita Lineament and the NW trending Texas Lineament. Significant historical production from the district includes 3-4M tonnes from polymetallic veins with average hypogene grades of 2-3% Cu, 2-3 opt Ag, and ~0.11 opt Au. Increasing copper grades are found at depth on the Lordsburg property with historically drilled intercepts from underground of +4% copper. Detailed geophysical and geochemical surveys suggest the potential for multiple porphyry centers on the property.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company has entered into an arm's length marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC"). As consideration for SFLLC's marketing and investor awareness services (the "Services"), the Company has agreed to pay SFLLC a fee of $75,000 (USD) for an initial term of two months (the "Initial Term"). The Company may elect to renew the agreement at any point during the Initial Term.

The Services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns.

The Marketing Agreement does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC.

Qualified Person

Mark Osterberg, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic base and precious metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property in the state of New Mexico U.S.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:‎
Daniel Schieber
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (778) 372-9888
Email: invest@american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could ‎cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is ‎necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, ‎are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual ‎results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not ‎occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and ‎uncertainties affecting ACDX. Although ACDX believes that the assumptions and factors used in ‎preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on ‎this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be ‎given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by ‎law, ACDX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking ‎information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159917

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of ACDX's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "ACDXF". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to ‎announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("PEX") and Ronald Bilquist which amends and restates the original mineral property agreement between the Company and Mr. Bilquist dated February 10, 2020 (the "Mineral Property Agreement") whereby, among other things, Mr. Bilquist shall grant the Company and PEX the right to earn an interest in the Chuchi South Property, and the Company shall grant PEX the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Chuchi West Property by expending $8 million.

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Daniel Schieber, CEO of American Copper, comments, "America needs copper, a lot of copper in order to achieve its clean energy goals. It is only fitting for our US focused copper company to be open to the American investing public. So we welcome all our future ACDXF shareholders. For those about to invest - we salute you! Let's Rock!"

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation Grants Stock Options

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports that, pursuant to the Company's 2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 4,200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before September 9, 2027 at a price of $0.25 per share.

About the Company

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a permit to drill at their 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Phase 1 of the program will consist of diamond drilling up to 10 holes to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials has agreed to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") that will represent approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis, following completion of the investment, at a price of C$2.63 per Share.

The exact number of Shares to be issued, and proceeds to be received, by the Company will depend on whether Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") elects to exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings by the Company to maintain its current ownership interest, which based on public filings is approximately 7.84%.

Assuming Rio Tinto elects to exercise its participation right in full, then it is expected that 8,091,390 Shares will be issued to Mitsubishi Materials for aggregate gross proceeds of C$21.3 million and 878,809 Shares will be issued to Rio Tinto for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.3 million .

"We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Materials as a strategic investor in the Company," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "The investment by Mitsubishi Materials is a strong endorsement of the Casino Project. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Materials to advance Casino."

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to advance the project and to fund specific areas of study, developed with input from Mitsubishi Materials, with the aim of progressing to a development phase for the Casino Project.

In connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials, the Company and Mitsubishi Materials will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby, subject to certain conditions, Mitsubishi Materials will have certain rights until the earlier of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment (the "Expiry Date"), including:

  • the right to appoint one member to a Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • the right to appoint the greater of one director of the Company or 17% of the number of directors (rounding to the nearest whole number), if Mitsubishi Materials' ownership increases to at least 12.5%

In addition, until the Expiry Date, Mitsubishi Materials will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and, in the event its ownership increases to 8.0%, will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 24 months, Mitsubishi Materials will agree:

  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any Shares without first notifying the Company
  • to abstain from voting or vote any Shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

Mitsubishi Materials will have the right of first negotiation, until the later of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment, to offtake at least its proportionate share of minerals produced from the Casino Project.

The Company and Mitsubishi Materials will negotiate in good faith new rights and restrictions attaching to its share ownership on the earlier of (a) 18 months following completion of the investment, and (b) Mitsubishi Materials' ownership reaching 12.5% or greater.

The closing of the strategic investment is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to Western Copper and Gold.

Western will host a conference call on March 24, 2023 at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss this investment by Mitsubishi Materials.

Canada/USA:

1-800-319-4610

International Callers:

1-604-638-5340

Conference ID:

10021576



Replay of the conference call is available at 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010, access code 0022.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1871, is a Japan -based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.mmc.co.jp .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to whether Rio Tinto will exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings of the Company, the expected number of Shares to be issued and proceeds to be raised, the anticipated use of proceeds, the rights to be provided to Mitsubishi Materials and the restrictions imposed on Mitsubishi Materials pursuant to the investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the strategic investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC on March 23, 2023 . The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request. Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. (CSX: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,600,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $252,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share, subject to the acceleration provisions set out below.

