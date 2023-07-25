Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

AMA Issues Details On First Psychedelics Therapy CPT Code â Thanks To These Psychedelic-Focused Mental Healthcare Companies

The American Medical Association's (AMA) Panel recently released the full details of a new code for psychological support during the administration of psychedelic treatments. Slated to take effect starting in 2024, the new temporary CPT III code marks an important step toward broader access to the novel treatments as it gives healthcare providers a way to code and seek reimbursement for psychological support during the administration of any FDA-approved psychedelic therapies given to patients.

The addition of the psychedelics code was made possible by Compass Pathways Plc. (NASDAQ: CMPS), a company conducting clinical trials of psilocybin treatment using COMP360, COMPASS's proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), two companies developing psychedelics-based treatments for mental health conditions. The two companies submitted a joint application to the AMA to add a new CPT III code for psychedelic therapies.

CPT Codes Lend Legitimacy To Emerging Psychedelics Market

While no psychedelic has yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the market, a growing body of research from the last decade or so has yielded positive data on the therapeutic potential of substances like psilocybin, MDMA or LSD for a range of some of the most common and most difficult to treat mental health conditions.

"Psychedelic-assisted therapies represent a potential new frontier in the treatment of mental health conditions and our top priority is ensuring there is a path forward to integrate them into the healthcare system, if FDA approved," said MAPS CEO Amy Emerson.

The new CPT code paves the way for psychedelics – subject to FDA approval – to become a widely adopted set of new therapeutics. "This is a major step forward to enabling broad and equitable access to psychedelic therapies," said Compass CEO Kabir Nath.

CPT coding is a standardized set of codes used nationwide for reporting of medical services and procedures, claims processing and developing guidelines for medical care review. Essentially, if psychedelic therapies are approved, this new code is the basis for what will be used to document treatment in patient medical records and submit claims to payers for reimbursement.

COMPASS And MAPS Are Also Edging Closer To FDA Approval With Late Stage Clinical Trials

The AMA's acceptance of COMPASS and MAPS PBC's new code application puts the mechanisms for adoption in place if either company is granted FDA approval for their psychedelic therapies. With that code in place, both companies are working to move their current late-stage clinical trials through the approval process.

A phase 3 trial is already underway for COMP360, the synthetic psilocybin treatment developed for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The trial is building on the company's phase 2b trial, in which 30% of TRD patients achieved remission by the third week after taking just one 25-milligram dose at the start of the trial. At the 12-week follow-up, over 20% of patients were still in remission.

These results are promising given the challenging TRD patient population. Less than a third of people diagnosed with depression achieve full remission with the first antidepressant they try – and even when they do, it takes an average of about seven weeks of daily medication for remission to happen.

For treatment-resistant depression – where a patient has been failed by at least two different antidepressants – the numbers are even worse. Remission rates for patients trying a third antidepressant range from just 8% to 12%, depending on the specific antidepressant tried. From the fourth treatment attempt onward, remission rates remain low.

The COMP360 trial outcomes suggest it could be a meaningful alternative for these patients who struggle to find any relief with the current standards of care. The phase 3 program currently underway will be conducted across approximately 150 sites worldwide. Two other phase 2 trials are also being conducted, one for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and another for anorexia nervosa .

Meanwhile, MAPS already has two phase 3 trials under its belt, both for an MDMA-assisted therapy it developed for PTSD. In the first of those trials, 88% of participants saw meaningful improvement in their symptoms with the treatment while 67% responded so well that they no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD after 18 weeks. Based on that data and its previous trials, the company is preparing to submit a new drug application to the FDA in the third quarter of this year.

Company BioCOMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

First clinical study results of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa published in Nature Medicine

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in Nature Medicine that demonstrates the potential for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa. The investigator-initiated open-label study was conducted by Drs. Walter Kaye and Stephanie Knatz Peck at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and is believed to be the first clinical research study to report the effects of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa.

The study investigated the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support (referred to as "psilocybin therapy" in the paper), in female patients with anorexia nervosa (n=10). The results showed:

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of positive data from treatment-resistant depression phase 2 clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin alongside antidepressants in Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology

  • Results of COMPASS Pathways' open-label study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment, alongside SSRI antidepressants, suggest that SSRIs do not interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of COMP360

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that positive data from an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of investigational COMP360 psilocybin in addition to daily selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in treatment-resistant depression has been published online in the peer reviewed Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology .

The exploratory phase 2 clinical trial used an open-label, fixed-dose design to investigate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support, in addition to an SSRI, in 19 participants experiencing treatment-resistant depression. The findings were first announced in December 2021.

Results:

  • Response (a greater than 50% reduction from baseline in MADRS total score 1 ) and remission (MADRS total score of 10 or less) was seen in 42% of participants at week three.
  • The efficacy findings were similar to those from COMPASS's Phase 2b study of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression, where patients were withdrawn from their antidepressants prior to receiving COMP360 (42% response and remission rates at week three versus 37% and 29%, respectively).
  • COMP360 psilocybin treatment was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment emergent adverse event was headache. No serious adverse events were reported.

Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways, said, "It has long been thought that SSRIs could interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of psilocybin. This data is exciting because it provides a preliminary signal that this is not the case, and that patients could remain on their SSRI antidepressant medication and experience the same effect from COMP360 psilocybin treatment as people who are not on SSRIs."

Goodwin continued, "This could have important clinical implications for patient choice, if COMP360 psilocybin treatment receives regulatory approval for treatment-resistant depression. Withdrawing from antidepressants can be unwelcome for some patients, so the possibility of having the choice to remain on their antidepressant could eventually make COMP360 psilocybin treatment more accessible."

COMP360 is COMPASS's investigational proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMPASS is currently conducting a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression, the largest of its kind ever conducted. This program follows positive results from COMPASS's phase 2b trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website ( www.compasspathways.com ), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "possible", "potential" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, including for treatment of TRD, anorexia nervosa, and PTSD, COMPASS's expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials and development efforts, the potential for COMPASS's pivotal phase 3 program or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated; the possibility of unfavorable results from additional clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin treatment or from subsequent analysis of existing data or new data received from additional ongoing and future studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful, our efforts to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.


Opinion paper calls for clarity on the definition of "psychedelic-assisted therapy" using psilocybin

  • Leading psychiatrists and researchers examine common assumptions about the term "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" and the role of psychotherapy when evaluating psilocybin treatment.
  • Authors highlight the need for clarity in terminology and definition to accurately assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin treatment.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry that examines the definition of "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" using psilocybin and offers a new way of thinking about and describing this potential new treatment in psychiatry. The article is authored by leading psychiatrists and researchers, including COMPASS's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Guy Goodwin, and Co-founder and COMPASS board member, Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia.

Psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, can produce a powerful experience for patients, and are being studied to understand their potential in several mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression. This potential new treatment is often referred to as "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" or "psychedelic-assisted therapy." The authors of the paper examine the definitions as they relate to psilocybin treatment and offer these primary conclusions:

American Medical Association Releases Language of First New Current Procedural Terminology Code for Psychedelic Therapies

  • New code will facilitate reimbursement for psychedelic therapy in the US, if approved
  • COMPASS Pathways to hold webinar on new code on Tuesday, July 11, 8:00 am EDT (1:00 pm BST)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that the American Medical Association has released the language of its new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for Continuous In-Person Monitoring and Intervention During Psychedelic Medication Therapy . The code will go into effect and will be published in the CPT manual on January 1, 2024. The approval of the new category CPT III code, announced in May following an application by COMPASS and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), was supported by the American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association and the National Association of Social Workers. Once effective, the new code will provide a mechanism to track and report the delivery of psychedelic treatments and will cover, subject to FDA approval, COMPASS's COMP360 psilocybin treatment, which is currently in late-stage development for treatment-resistant depression, and MAPS' MDMA-AT for post-traumatic stress disorder. The new code, reported in increments of one hour, will cover multiple psychedelic compounds with psychological support models, if approved, as well as variable staffing structures and numbers and credentials of qualified healthcare professionals (QHPs). It will also offer a sub-code for the involvement of non-QHP clinical staff. The use of this category III tracking code will be key to developing optimal permanent and valued category I codes for psychedelic therapies as close as possible to their potential FDA approval.

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments and Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure with respect to the acquisition of Altemia & Company, LLC ("Altemia") on April 18, 2023. The Company has also refiled the material change report with respect to the Altemia acquisition to reflect the information presented in this press release.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with addressing this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100, developed as a drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

First-in-Man trial for Lobe's proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue

All subjects dosed with no significant adverse events to date

