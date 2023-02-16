AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS