Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages, Ltd (IDIPLOYER), a drone automation and base station firm, announced today it was represented at  the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), Australia's largest mining conference, by strategic partner RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions


Click Image To View Full Size

As depicted in the images, RufDiamond's founder Daryl Adams presented the RufDiamond's retrofitted FatTruck® with Aether Global's integration of IDIPLOYER's NeXus+ drone base station technology at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference .

"The groups that are interested in the automated drone docking station are geotechnical and mining exploration teams," shared Daryl Adams, founder of RufDiamond.  "Australia's mining sites are massive and often remote without roads, so safety and security teams are quite interested in the RufDiamond's retrofitted Fat Truck® and integrated docking station combination. We're excited to be able to present, and show via pictures how our team is integrating the drone base station on our all-terrain vehicle back in Canada, and it's drawing a lot of interest Down Under."

"We're pleased to hear from Daryl on the great response he's receiving at IMARC conference around the integration of our NeXus+ drone base station and his Fat Truck extreme all-terrain vehicle," shared Peter Campbell, Founder & CEO of IDIPLOYER. "The prospect of integrating our NeXus line of automated drone base stations with off road, all-terrain vehicles, as well as solar stations, allow for companies in mining, oil and gas, and forestry management to better manage and monitor their properties, physical assets and staff  in very remote, hard to reach areas.  It makes this combined vehicle and drone base station solution ideals for many exploration type businesses."

To see more on the integration of the retrofitted FatTruck® extreme off-road vehicle  and IDIPLOYER's NeXus+ drone base station, visit https://aethergic.com/ruf-diamond-partnership-with-aether-global-innovations-corp/ .

As shown, Aether Global, RufDiamond and IDIPLOYER have begun working on integrating the NeXus automated drone base station solution onto one of Ruf Diamond's retrofitted FatTruck® extreme off-road vehicle platforms for mining, gas and oil and forestry management industries.   All three (3) companies will update the marketplace, clients, partners and shareholders as market impacting achievements are delivered.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

About RufDiamond Ltd.

RufDiamond Ltd. is a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions.  The Company is committed to a green future and is working to achieve this through beginning work on developing an extreme, all-terrain battery electric vehicle (BEV).  RufDiamond service the following industries: mining, energy/power and utilities, military, emergency response and environmental/land management. Learn more at https://rufdiamond.com

About Idroneimages Ltd (IDIPLOYER)

Backed up by 5 years of Drone Pilot Experience IDIPLOYER set out to solve a problem, how to automate commercially available drones. Using this experience and the technical knowledge within their team they set about prototyping and testing basic automation workflows. Following successful tests with the DJI Mavic 2 they rapidly went into production. The IDIPLOYER NeXus and NeXus Plus was born and is now shipped globally to clients automating operations across industries including energy, infrastructure and construction. www.idiployer.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic joint venture partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with STA, a cutting-edge, innovative and bespoke technology solutions provider with a wide range of alliances and partnerships within the Technology and Business Development Outsourcing, AI Systems, Early Warning Systems, and Aerial Surveillance spaces

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 6, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. Inc. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a leader in management and monitoring drone, and UAV services and solutions, today announced the Company has signed a Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages ("IDIPLOYER").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. ("IDIPLOYER") today announced the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Strategic Partnership with Limitless Integrations LLC. ("Limitless"), an integration solutions and deployment service provider for safety and security communications and surveillance technologies. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product integrations and deployment with a focused around large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure operations

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 16, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a  Strategic Partnership with Grupo Senseta Inc. ("Senseta"), a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity and intelligent drone services company. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product  development focused on critical infrastructure and security applications for monitoring, surveillance and data collection of government facilities, critical infrastructure and pipelines, electrical grids and waterways.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, held November 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3Qf2Fow

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) announces that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.6 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii) to create an innovative AR navigation system on the iFii campus in Germany. This is a paid-partner deal, valued at 5 figures annually depending on usage. The deal also represents a significant growth opportunity, as iFii will refer ARway to other institutions and businesses in the EU by showcasing this project

The joint project with iFii encompasses a comprehensive roadmap to harness the power of augmented reality for their smart campus. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way faculty and visitors experience the iFii campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation.

Watch a video showcase of ARway's technology - transforming the corporate campus experience: click here to watch

As part of their 2024 roadmap, iFii will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration. This initiative aligns with iFii's vision of providing a modern and immersive campus experience, ultimately highlighting the advantages of ARway's AR navigation technology over traditional "blue dot" navigation systems.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce ​​that Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina will present live at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×