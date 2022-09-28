GamingInvesting News

Yield Guild Games (YGG), the largest play-to-earn gaming guild has partnered with the Kapital DAO, the leading provider of institutional web3 gaming asset management tooling, as its tech provider to streamline operations, enhance security, and broaden community access to available games. The Kapital DAO's core platform enables seamless hierarchical delegation & management of gaming assets inside of any game on any chain with minimal technical lift required from the games themselves.

The Kapital DAO's technology is currently live to the public and supporting YGG's Axie Infinity and Crypto Unicorns scholarship operations. With its technology, YGG's scholarship managers are already delegating assets painlessly to YGG community managers and members and are leveraging dashboards available on the app to enhance their decision making.

YGG will provide product co-development support to the team, along with advisory and an acquisition of Kapital DAO $KAP tokens. The Kapital DAO plans to release an SDK that will enable web3 games and builders to seamlessly integrate into the protocol, which will drive a further step-up in scaling speed. The Kapital DAO will be working with YGG to identify promising games to quickly onboard onto the protocol, so that such games can better leverage massive guild communities to drive higher player activity with less operational friction.

"YGG, as the first major gaming guild in web3, set the stage for what institutionalized web3 gaming means," said Sam Peurifoy , founder of the Kapital DAO, "and with the Kapital DAO's technology in hand, the ability to deploy that level of institutional involvement into games at will with minimal technical lift will be an absolute gamechanger for the entire web3 gaming space."

"YGG shares the core mission of the Kapital DAO to onboard the next billion players into web3 gaming, and sees this set of core infrastructure tools as a necessary component of the evolution of this space. We'll be working closely with the Kapital DAO to ensure the product meets the needs of continuously evolving web3 gaming communities." said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG.

The protocol is currently live with multiple major web3 games across different EVM-compatible networks, including Axie Infinity, among others. The Kapital DAO continues to list games inside of the protocol on a biweekly basis, and will be opening the protocol for public game listing contributions towards the end of the year with the release of their game SDK. Non-EVM networks will be live towards the end of 2022 and early 2023, with identical UX support to standardize the institutional experience.

The Kapital DAO also plans to launch its $KAP token soon, which is the currency used to pay for protocol services such as asset management transactions, in-app NFT placement promotions, and accelerated game listings. Additionally, the DAO may elect for the $KAP token to be used for community-focused initiatives such as liquidity staking, voting on partnerships or acquisitions, and social rewards.

For more information on the Kapital DAO, visit their website , whitepaper , Discord , Twitter , and Medium .

For more information on YGG, visit their Discord or follow them on Twitter for future updates.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Canadian Live Streamers Impact on Gaming Market

  • Revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion in 2022
  • Video game industry is expected to grow to a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027
  • Top 3 Canadian Twitch streamers have a collective estimated net worth of US$20 million
  • New data presented around live game streaming by PartyCasino, in Twitch Global Leaderboard

- In 2022, Statista reported that the revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027.

Live streaming of games has disrupted the video game market and created a new scene for gamers and how video games are consumed through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook .

Pocketful of Quarters Builds World Class Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New hires represent industry leaders within gaming and blockchain

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today that it has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Keith Munro as Chief Marketing Officer and Richard Taub CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Coming off the heels of POQ's ground-breaking partnership with Unity, and launch of its Q2 token, these impressive additions bolster POQ's C-suite bench and further support its mission to take back video games for players.

Lithosphere Blockchain to Implement & Burn 2.5T Terra Luna Classic in FINESSE P2E Game, Finesse NFT Collection Drops on Oct 1

Few NFT launches have been as eagerly awaited as the Lithosphere (LITHO) Jot Art Finesse NFT collection. Lithosphere creator, KaJ Labs, expects the NFT collection to sell out quickly when it's launched on Oct. 1, 2022 at O0:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC.

The INO launch will take place on a variety of platforms that include Liquidfty, DarePlay/DareNFT and NFTb.

XPLA Announces Partnership with Xterio

XPLA to expand its Web3 ecosystem through partnership with leading cross-platform Web3 gaming company

XPLA a leading global blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group today announced a partnership with Xterio a cross-platform Web3 game business focused on multiplayer games and player ownership. Through the partnership with XPLA, Xterio will utilize the XPLA blockchain on multiple gaming titles and digital assets throughout the term of the partnership.

XRHealth Publishes New Study Demonstrating that Virtual Reality Technology is Viable in Treating Upper Limb Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Research Published in JMIR Serious Games Highlights that XRHealth Software is Safe, Reliable, and Engaging for Patients While Improving Functionality

XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in the metaverse, announces today they published a new study in JMIR Serious Games that demonstrates that virtual reality technology is viable in treating upper limb dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients. The research highlights that XRHealth software is safe, reliable, and engaging for patients while improving overall upper limb functionality.

Klaytn Launches Gaming Gas Fee Rebate Program, Paving the Way for Wider Web3 Adoption

Open-source Korean blockchain Klaytn is launching a gas fee rebate program to allow gaming companies to offset gas fees from existing blockchain games built on Klaytn.

With the aim of removing barriers to broader web3 adoption, Klaytn's gas fee rebate program will offset both user gas fees shouldered by gaming companies via Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, as well as gas fees incurred from gaming companies' own Externally Owned Accounts or Contract Accounts.

Currently, Klaytn has a gas fee delegation feature that allows companies or projects to pay for their users' gas fees. This feature addresses a crucial pain point for blockchain games in onboarding new users: one of the biggest user deterrents being the need to acquire cryptocurrency to foot gas fees before being able to play.

Given how gas costs can significantly accumulate with a sizeable user base, Klaytn designed its gas fee rebate program to enable gaming companies to focus on growing their ecosystems. Selected game companies will be eligible for a 100% offset of their gas fees incurred from January 2022 onwards, up to USD100,000 worth of KLAY per month per grantee. Paid in Klaytn's native token KLAY, the grant is derived from the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn.

With this initiative, Klaytn is tackling a long-standing issue preventing the wider adoption of Web3. Financial transactions in Web2 commerce tend to have their own "gas fees". However, such fees are paid by the merchant and effectively embedded in the price, leading many users to think that such transactions are free.

With Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, and now the gas fee rebate program, Klaytn games can offer nearly the same user experience as traditional games. This makes it easier to onboard gamers new to web3, expanding the potential reach of the blockchain gaming ecosystem. A report by crypto.com highlights that the GameFi market remains comparatively small — with just over 1 million gamers and $1 billion in transactional volume. By 2025, this number is expected to grow 50-fold, but to do so it needs to expand to the untapped market of Web2 gamers, for whom the concept of gas fees may pose considerable friction.

David Shin , Head of Global Group, Klaytn Foundation, said " With our vision to enable an open metaverse for all, Klaytn aims to build a dynamic gaming ecosystem that allows players to truly own their in-game assets. Through our gas fee rebate program, we hope to provide more players with opportunities to explore the wonders of Web3 gaming."

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019 , it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore , led by the Klaytn Foundation.

These business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn.

Since unveiling its metaverse roadmap in early 2022, the Ethereum-equivalent L1 chain has seen many well-known companies come on board its metaverse—including game developer and publishing powerhouses: Netmarble, and Neowiz. It recently ramped up efforts to lay the foundation for the metaverse and to expand use cases.

Find out more at https://klaytn.foundation/

To apply for Klaytn's gas fee rebate program, apply here .

