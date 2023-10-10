Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 Third quarter results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-664-6383

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-764-8650

Pass code:

35621453

Live webcast:

Webcast URL

The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until November 17, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET . The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-764-8677

Pass code:

621453 #

Archived webcast

Webcast URL

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2023-third-quarter-results-on-november-9-2023-301952761.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/10/c2646.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 results as follows:



Third Quarter 2023 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-third-quarter-2023-results-301952563.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/10/c7441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources Logo

Brightstar Processing Plant Valued at Over A$60 Million Replacement Cost

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing assessment of the Brightstar Processing Facility (Brightstar Plant) located south- east of Laverton.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Adopts Global Standard For ESG Reporting

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that the Company has adopted an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework with 21 core metrics and disclosures created by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Keep reading...Show less
stacks of gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: New Gold Rises 16 Percent, on Track to Achieve 2023 Guidance

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell marginally last week, declining 1.41 percent.

New data from Statistics Canada shows the country's economy added 63,800 jobs in September, considerably higher than the 40,000 added in August and above the 20,000 experts were expecting. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stayed even at 5.5 percent. The numbers have market participants wondering whether the Bank of Canada may start hiking interest rates again.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Keep reading...Show less
three gold bars on gold cloth

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Nevada King Breaks Out with 49 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined again last week, losing 24.6 points to close at 534.8.

While markets largely slumped they got a boost on Friday (October 6) after Statistics Canada released results from its September labor force survey; it shows the country's economy added 63,800 jobs, while unemployment held at 5.5 percent.

South of the border, the US government bought more time to work out a long-term funding deal with a 45 day extension. However, the ousting of Representative Kevin McCarthy as House speaker has left the issue uncertain.

Keep reading...Show less

As Loulo-Gounkoto Sustains a Strong Performance, Barrick Hunts for New Discoveries in the Region

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Loulo-Gounkoto complex is set to maintain its status as one of the world's Top 10 gold producers as it stays on track to meet this year's guidance and continues to replace the reserves depleted by mining, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

