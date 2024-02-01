Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Westhaven Receives 650 Drill Hole Permit at Its Shovelnose Gold Property; Outlines Priority Drill Targets For 2024

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce it has received its 650 drill hole permit on its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: "Receiving this 5-year, 650 drill hole permit, is a major milestone for Westhaven. This gives us further opportunity to test the true scale and potential of the Shovelnose project. We are thankful for the ongoing support of the local communities and stakeholders. We look forward to continued engagement and growing the working relationships within the Nlaka'pamux Traditional Territory as we move the Shovelnose project forward." Thomas goes on to add, "In 2023, our technical team identified several new gold mineralized areas of interest. We are prioritizing these targets with intent to drill them in the near-term."

MYAB (Multi-Year Area Based) Permit:

  • 5-year permit
  • 650 surface drill sites
  • Trenching/Bulk sampling
  • Geophysical surveys
  • Exploration Access Construction
  • Approved activities must be conducted as outlined in the Description of Work Program

Priority Target Areas:

  • Additional drilling in and around multiple high grade gold intersections (MIK, Vein Zones in FMN-Tower-MIK area, Vein Zone 4 at FMN).
  • Following up on previously intersected gold at HydBx-02, Line 6, Lear.
  • Drill test unexplained elevated gold in single isolated core holes.
  • Drill gold anomalies in surface rock samples from outcropping quartz occurrences between Line 6 and MIK.
  • Drilling in vicinity of anomalous pathfinder trends in past drill holes (Franz NW and Romeo).
  • Drill testing zones of extensive silicification.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com .

PRIORITY TARGET AREAS

Priority Target Areas map

A map accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/794fde5b-da88-41ce-a68c-2b0cd98b922b


Primary Logo

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director effective January 24, 2024. Eira succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas, who is retiring after 13 years with the Company, though he will remain as an advisor.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Eira to the Westhaven team. Eira has had great success in the junior mining space, most notably leading the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016. Her experience in the resource sector is invaluable and we welcome her vison and drive." Thomas goes on to add, "Westhaven would not be where it is today without Gren's commitment, support, and guidance over the past 13 years. In an advisory capacity, Gren will continue to play an integral role with Westhaven."

Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) provides an update from its 2023 exploration programs across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in Southwestern British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: "In 2023, Westhaven completed multiple exploration programs across its properties on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, which resulted in the identification of several new gold mineralized areas of interest. At the Shovelnose, drilling has outlined a gold mineralized corridor between Line 6, Southeast FMN, and the MIK zones (SN23-360: 3.68m of 17.61 g/t gold) where multiple vein and structures appear to coalesce. As previously seen at the South Zone (SN19-01: 12.66m of 39.31 g/t Au), FMN Zone (SN22-212: 23.03m of 37.24 g/t Au) and Franz Zone (SN22-33: 6.20m of 73.51 g/t Au), areas in which significant zones of veining are near faulting, are prospective for bonanza grades."

Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Highlights from the ongoing program include:

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22 nd 2023.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Paul McRae to the Company's Board of Directors.

Westhaven Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Shovelnose Gold Project

Westhaven Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Shovelnose Gold Project

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that the Company has filed an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose Gold Property, as reported in the Company's news release dated July 18 th 2023 (Link: July 18, 2023 News Release ). Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway approximately 30 kilometres south of Merritt, B.C.

The PEA is considered by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to meet the requirements as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. This PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that Westhaven Gold Corp. will be successful in obtaining any or all of the requisite consents, permits or approvals, regulatory or otherwise, for the project to be placed into production. The PEA has an effective date of July 18 th , 2023, and the report is dated August 31 st , 2023.

