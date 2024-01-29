Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director effective January 24, 2024. Eira succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas, who is retiring after 13 years with the Company, though he will remain as an advisor.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Eira to the Westhaven team. Eira has had great success in the junior mining space, most notably leading the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016. Her experience in the resource sector is invaluable and we welcome her vison and drive." Thomas goes on to add, "Westhaven would not be where it is today without Gren's commitment, support, and guidance over the past 13 years. In an advisory capacity, Gren will continue to play an integral role with Westhaven."

Eira Thomas, Chairman, states, "As a long-term shareholder and supporter of Westhaven, I am delighted to be joining the Company as Chair to assist them with their strategic goal of advancing the exploration and development of what we believe is one of British Columbia's most exciting, emerging gold belts."

Eira Thomas

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, including 14 years with Aber Diamond Corporation (now Dominion Diamond), where she served in ever increasing roles from initial discovery as a geologist to Vice President Exploration and ultimately a Director of the Board. She was co-founder of Stornoway Diamond Corp., serving first as CEO and then as Executive Chairman. There she led the acquisition of the Renard diamond deposit, which subsequently became Quebec's first diamond mine. In 2007, she founded Lucara with partners Mr. Lukas Lundin and Ms. Catherine McLeod Seltzer and served as CEO between 2018 and 2023. Eira also served as CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016 for $520 Million and served as a Director of Suncor Energy for 17 years.

Westhaven Announces Stock Option Grant

Westhaven has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to a director. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 9,575,000 stock options issued, representing 6.81% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com .


Westhaven Ventures Inc.WHN:CATSXV:WHN
WHN:CA
Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) provides an update from its 2023 exploration programs across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in Southwestern British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: "In 2023, Westhaven completed multiple exploration programs across its properties on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, which resulted in the identification of several new gold mineralized areas of interest. At the Shovelnose, drilling has outlined a gold mineralized corridor between Line 6, Southeast FMN, and the MIK zones (SN23-360: 3.68m of 17.61 g/t gold) where multiple vein and structures appear to coalesce. As previously seen at the South Zone (SN19-01: 12.66m of 39.31 g/t Au), FMN Zone (SN22-212: 23.03m of 37.24 g/t Au) and Franz Zone (SN22-33: 6.20m of 73.51 g/t Au), areas in which significant zones of veining are near faulting, are prospective for bonanza grades."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Highlights from the ongoing program include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22 nd 2023.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Paul McRae to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westhaven Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Shovelnose Gold Project

Westhaven Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Shovelnose Gold Project

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that the Company has filed an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose Gold Property, as reported in the Company's news release dated July 18 th 2023 (Link: July 18, 2023 News Release ). Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway approximately 30 kilometres south of Merritt, B.C.

The PEA is considered by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to meet the requirements as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. This PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that Westhaven Gold Corp. will be successful in obtaining any or all of the requisite consents, permits or approvals, regulatory or otherwise, for the project to be placed into production. The PEA has an effective date of July 18 th , 2023, and the report is dated August 31 st , 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×