Westhaven Announces $2,300,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 10,000,000 million flow-through (FT) common shares of the Company at a price of $0.23 per FT share for gross proceeds of up to $2,300,000.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to Westhaven's projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024.

Existing directors and officers of Westhaven may choose to participate in the private placement. Participation of insiders of the company in the private placement constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Westhaven may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX-V. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Shaun Pollard"

Shaun Pollard, CFO

Tel: 1.604.681.5558 Ext: 103
spollard@westhavengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This new release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com


Westhaven Receives 650 Drill Hole Permit at Its Shovelnose Gold Property; Outlines Priority Drill Targets For 2024

Westhaven Receives 650 Drill Hole Permit at Its Shovelnose Gold Property; Outlines Priority Drill Targets For 2024

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce it has received its 650 drill hole permit on its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: "Receiving this 5-year, 650 drill hole permit, is a major milestone for Westhaven. This gives us further opportunity to test the true scale and potential of the Shovelnose project. We are thankful for the ongoing support of the local communities and stakeholders. We look forward to continued engagement and growing the working relationships within the Nlaka'pamux Traditional Territory as we move the Shovelnose project forward." Thomas goes on to add, "In 2023, our technical team identified several new gold mineralized areas of interest. We are prioritizing these targets with intent to drill them in the near-term."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director; D. Grenville Thomas to Retire From Board of Directors but Remain an Advisor

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director effective January 24, 2024. Eira succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas, who is retiring after 13 years with the Company, though he will remain as an advisor.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Eira to the Westhaven team. Eira has had great success in the junior mining space, most notably leading the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016. Her experience in the resource sector is invaluable and we welcome her vison and drive." Thomas goes on to add, "Westhaven would not be where it is today without Gren's commitment, support, and guidance over the past 13 years. In an advisory capacity, Gren will continue to play an integral role with Westhaven."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Provides an Update From its 2023 Exploration Programs Across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) provides an update from its 2023 exploration programs across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in Southwestern British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: "In 2023, Westhaven completed multiple exploration programs across its properties on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, which resulted in the identification of several new gold mineralized areas of interest. At the Shovelnose, drilling has outlined a gold mineralized corridor between Line 6, Southeast FMN, and the MIK zones (SN23-360: 3.68m of 17.61 g/t gold) where multiple vein and structures appear to coalesce. As previously seen at the South Zone (SN19-01: 12.66m of 39.31 g/t Au), FMN Zone (SN22-212: 23.03m of 37.24 g/t Au) and Franz Zone (SN22-33: 6.20m of 73.51 g/t Au), areas in which significant zones of veining are near faulting, are prospective for bonanza grades."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Drills 17.61 g/t Gold Over 3.68 Metres, Including 27.6 g/t Gold Over 1.65 Metres; the Highest-Grade Gold Intercept Off Zone One Trend

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Highlights from the ongoing program include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22 nd 2023.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Paul McRae to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×