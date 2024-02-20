Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Western Uranium & Vanadium Receives over $4.6M from Warrant Exercises

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately CAD$4,630,800 in total proceeds from the exercise of common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") between December 1, 2023 and February 16, 2024. During this two and a half month period, an aggregate of 3,859,000 Warrants were exercised. Thereafter, the Company has a total of 53,374,123 common shares outstanding.

The majority of Warrants were originally issued in a private placement which closed on February 16, 2021 ("Placement") in which Western distributed a total of 3,250,000 investor warrants exercisable for three years at CAD$1.20 per share. An exercise participation rate above 99% was attained prior to the expiration of the Placement warrants on February 16, 2024.

Western anticipates that most of the proceeds received from the exercise of Warrants will be strategically deployed to accelerate the ramp-up of Western's mining and milling projects into an increasingly favorable uranium mining environment.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is ramping-up high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Maverick Minerals Processing Plant is being licensed in Utah and will include the kinetic separation process.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Offering and exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedarplus.com , for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT :

George Glasier
President and CEO
970-864-2125
gglasier@western-uranium.com

Robert Klein
Chief Financial Officer
908-872-7686
rklein@western-uranium.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western Uraniumwuc:ccTSXV:WUC
wuc:cc
The Conversation (0)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Mining Operations Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an update on its mining operations, highlighting significant achievements and outlining strategic goals for the upcoming year.

Exceptional Progress at the Sunday Mine Complex Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Bolsters Mining Team to Scale-Up Uranium Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is excited to announce the elevation of Michael Rutter to the position of Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Bruce Norquist to the team as General Manager of Mining Operations.

Michael Rutter, who joined the company as Vice President of Operations in 2016, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. During his 22 years in the mining business, Mr.Rutter has gained extensive experience in conventional uranium and vanadium mining and mineral processing. This includes roles as Maintenance and Operations Superintendent for Energy Fuel Inc.'s production in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona. Previously, Mr. Rutter oversaw maintenance, planning, and development for Lisbon Valley Mining, a copper miner. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in establishing Western's in-house mining team, expanding its fleet of mining equipment and vehicles, and advancing the Maverick Minerals Processing Plant in Green River, Utah. His extensive history in mining, smelting, and refining, coupled with the years dedicated to advancing mining projects within the Company has prepared Michael to spearhead production expansion from Western's mines and processing plant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Market and Company Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is providing the following updates:

Uranium Markets
A few months, have made 2023 an extraordinary year for uranium markets. From January through mid-August, uranium spot prices ("Spot") traded in a narrow range from $50 per pound to $57 per pound. Then in mid-August Spot began to rally surpassing the $60 and $70 price level in September. Well beyond expectations, Spot surpassed $80 price levels in November and $90 price levels in December. Over 15 year highs were achieved, price levels not seen since 2007. Uranium has been the best performing commodity in 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Fully Subscribed Brokered LIFE Financing of $7.25 Million

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its brokered private placement financing previously announced in the Company's news release issued on December 4, 2023 (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, Western has issued a total of 5,215,828 units at a price of Cdn$1.39 per unit (each, a " Unit ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately Cdn$7,250,000, with each Unit being comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share of the Company at a price of Cdn$1.88 per Share, for a period of four (4) years from the date of issuance. A total of 5,215,828 Shares and 2,607,913 Warrants were issued pursuant to the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Brokered LIFE Financing Up to 7.25 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agency agreement with A.G.P. Canada Investment ULC (" A.G.P. Canada ") pursuant to which A.G.P. Canada will act as sole agent and bookrunner for the Company on a "best efforts" agency basis in connection with a brokered private placement financing of up to 5,215,828 units at a price of Cdn$1.39 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to Cdn$7,250,000 (the " Offering ").  Each unit to be placed in the Offering (each, a " Unit ") will be comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of Cdn$1.88 per share, for a period of four (4) years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Copper Investing

Shallow High-Grade Copper Discovery at Heeler Prospect on Cue JV

×