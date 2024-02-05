Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

USHER's Road to Halftime on Apple Music lets fans listen, watch, dance, and sing their way to Super Bowl LVIII 

Tune in to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference for the official USHER interview on February 8 at 10 a.m. PT on Apple Music

Apple today announced Apple Music® is bringing USHER fans a rich collection of exclusive content ahead of his highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — an epic performance 30 years in the making airing this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Starting today, fans can get ready for the big show with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Apple Music and USHER shared last month, to the artist's complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, to exclusive playlists curated by USHER himself and by NFL teams, to dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240204272575/en/

Fans can get ready for USHER's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with his Road to Halftime collection on Apple Music. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fans can get ready for USHER's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with his Road to Halftime collection on Apple Music. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"USHER is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We couldn't be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career."

"Music has always been the best way to set a mood, explain an emotion, or define different moments in time," USHER told Apple Music.

Tune in to the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference

On February 8 at 10 a.m. PT, Apple Music Radio's Nadeska Alexis will interview USHER at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music at apple.co/applemusichalftime ; on TikTok , YouTube , Facebook , and X ; or on the NFL Network.

Listen to USHER's My Road to Halftime Exclusive Playlist

My Road to Halftime is an exclusive collection of songs curated by the artist himself, featuring some of his own hits, and tracks from past performers and collaborators that are motivating him as he gets ready for his legendary show. Listen to USHER's My Road to Halftime playlist exclusively on Apple Music.

Experience Jermaine Dupri's Exclusive USHER MegaMix in Spatial Audio, Plus Mixes from Las Vegas's Biggest DJs

Legendary producer and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri — who wrote and produced for USHER, and helped make Atlanta an R&B and rap hub in the '90s — will produce a special USHER MegaMix, including all of the star's biggest songs, available in Spatial Audio exclusively on Apple Music.

Las Vegas's staple DJs Tiësto, Gryffin, BLOND:ISH, and A Hundred Drums will also bring the sound of pregame excitement to Apple Music with exclusive DJ mixes dropping on Saturday night, February 10.

Explore the Story of USHER in 20 Songs

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, fans can check out The Story of USHER in 20 Songs, an editorial feature that will be available on Apple Music, giving an in-depth look at the 30-year career of a generational artist and performer — from R&B prodigy in the '90s to chart- and culture-upending superstar in the '00s, to still-vital legacy act and halftime headliner right now.

Pre-add USHER's COMING HOME and Revisit the Star's Studio Albums in Spatial Audio

Fans can pre-add USHER's highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME , out February 9 on Apple Music, and experience his complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio on Apple Music. They can also immerse themselves in three decades of USHER hits across his catalog of boundary-pushing R&B, club ballads, and global bangers on Apple Music's USHER Essentials playlist. Additionally, with Apple Music Sing, fans can sing along to their favorite USHER songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics to take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.

Get More Exclusive Programming on Apple Music Radio

For the best seat in the house, the award-winning Apple Music Radio will be on the ground and in the stands for a full four-day takeover starting Thursday, February 8, leading up to USHER's big night. Special exclusive programming will include a "Young Money Radio" special live broadcast hosted by Lil Wayne from Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10; "The Estelle Show Special: USHER Now & Forever," a five-part special series launching today that chronicles USHER's evolution into a global pop star; "Live from Super Bowl LVIII," featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Las Vegas leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis, Eddie Francis, and Dotty, plus an array of surprise special guests; and the "Halftime Hype Radio" series, reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time. Listeners can tune in to Apple Music Radio at apple.co/_Radio .

Collaborate on Halftime Show Playlists with Friends

Apple Music subscribers can now collaborate on playlists with family and friends with iOS 17.3. USHER fans can create their own halftime show playlist, invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Check out the NFL Player and Team Playlists

For fans looking to get ready for some football, USHER's Road to Halftime on Apple Music will include a collection of playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Damar Hamlin, plus playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day.

Shazam USHER's Music for Bonus Content

Fans who Shazam USHER's songs throughout the week leading up to the artist's performance will be able to access the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show event page , featuring bonus content like custom Apple Watch faces and wallpapers for their phones. Additionally, they can save the page to receive timely reminders for the Set List and photos from the show.

Get More with Apple Services

Across Apple services, fans can explore with Apple Maps Guides to Las Vegas, a new Artist Spotlight workout on Apple Fitness+, and more.

Explore Las Vegas with Apple Maps

Fans on the ground can explore Las Vegas with Maps, which offers unprecedented details of the Vegas Strip, including landmarks like the Sphere and MGM Grand .

Beginning later this week through Super Bowl weekend, Maps will light up Allegiant Stadium in the app, celebrating the big game and halftime show. Maps also offers dozens of curated Guides to Las Vegas, including Apple Music's Guide to where to see live music off the Strip .

Work out with Fitness+ Artist Spotlight

The Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+ — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — launched its biggest series yet to celebrate the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, with music by past halftime performers each week leading up to the big game. Last month, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, last year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, were made available for the first time in any fitness service, in addition to new workouts with music by Britney Spears and U2. Starting today, the Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by USHER.

Following last year's record-breaking and Emmy-winning inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multiyear partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music continues to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Keep up with the latest updates from USHER's Road to Halftime on Apple Music by visiting apple.co/applemusichalftime , and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The halftime show performance will also be available after the show on Apple Music.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Jessica Bass
Apple
jessica_bass@apple.com

Catherine Franich
Apple
cbartosevich@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple reports first quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time record

EPS up 16 percent to new all-time high

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple announces changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union

For developers, the changes include new options for app distribution and payment processing

For users, the changes include new controls and disclosures, and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks the DMA creates

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple scores record 13 Academy Award nominations, as culture-moving feature "Killers of the Flower Moon" lands 10 historic nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone and Best Director for Martin Scorsese

"Killers of the Flower Moon" earns 10 Academy Award nominations in total, and makes history for Indigenous representation with nods for Lead Actress Lily Gladstone, artist Robbie Robertson for Best Original Score and Scott George for Best Original Song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)"

Apple Original Films' historical action epic "Napoleon" honored with three nominations including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Special Visual Effects

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Wireless Reach Closes the Digital Divide in Telehealth

Through the Qualcomm Wireless Reach initiative, Qualcomm collaborates with a variety of organizations to help close the global digital divide. In Washington, D.C., Qualcomm is working with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates to reduce the digital divide in healthcare by providing Medicaid patients with digital literacy skills and remote patient monitoring devices

Expanding digital literacy is better connecting patients to the care they need, especially with older patients. Many Medicaid patients don't know how to use telehealth features, which can improve their overall healthcare experiences and remove physical barriers to care. Through the Tech2Home Care Unit Program, Qualcomm and George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates are working to teach elderly patients how to utilize telehealth technologies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Appoints Akash Palkhiwala as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the appointment of Akash Palkhiwala to the expanded role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, as COO, he will now have oversight for the global go-to-market organization and operations, and IT. Palkhiwala's appointment will be effective immediately and he will continue to report directly to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123574398/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

About Qualcomm

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: DFR Gold Sparkles with 67 Percent Gain

rare earth investing

ChemX Granted Australian Patent for HiPurA® HPA

×