Jervois Global Limited

May 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce US$150,000 funding for three restoration projects through a partnership between 100% owned United States subsidiary Jervois Mining USA Limited and Idaho Conservation League (" ICL "), which is now in its second year.

ICL and Jervois created the Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program (" USCAP ") in March 2021 to support protection and restoration of fish and wildlife habitats, including water quality and biodiversity within the Upper Salmon River basin. Jervois is contributing US$150,000 to the USCAP partnership each year throughout the operational life of its Idaho Cobalt Operations (" ICO ") in Lemhi County, Idaho.

ICL and Jervois have reviewed 2022 funding applications, which led to a significant number of competitive applications for worthy environmental projects in the Upper Salmon River basin. As a result, the USCAP has awarded US$75,000 to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game towards a larger project in collaboration with the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The project aims to remove two problematic culverts blocking fish access to an important tributary of the Salmon River, which will allow Endangered Species Act (" ESA ") listed fish species back into a 10-mile section of prime river habitat.

USCAP also selected White Clouds Preserve (" WCP ") to receive US$60,000 funding to expand ongoing riparian restoration work initially funded by Jervois in USCAP's 2021 funding cycle (when the WCP received and spent US$35,000 on the same programs). The nonprofit manages 432 acres along the East Fork of the Salmon River, an important habitat for ESA-listed Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout.

In 2022, Western Rivers Conservancy (" WRC ") will receive US$15,000 from USCAP to assist with the acquisition of a key parcel of land along Panther Creek, a major tributary of the Salmon River.  This is on top of the US$30,000 donated for 2021, again also for land acquisition along Panther Creek.

Jervois' ICO is expected to commence production in Q3 2022 and reach sustainable commercial production by the end of December 2022. Once operational, it will be the only domestic United States' mine supply of cobalt.

The next call for proposals for the 2023 USCAP funding cycle will be announced in Q1 2023.

About Idaho Conservation League (ICL)

ICL is Idaho's leading voice for conservation — for the clean water, clean air, special places, and fish and wildlife that make Idaho's exceptional quality of life possible. ICL participates in collaborative projects and partnerships across the state to help develop and implement policies that help restore and sustain Idaho's clean air, clean water, public lands, fish and wildlife, and the communities that depend on them.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

james.may@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

