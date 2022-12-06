GamingInvesting News

Ubisoft has selected the first five projects to receive funding from Ubisoft RADAR. Announced last June, this investment fund is dedicated to finding, financing, and promoting games created by indie studios in Quebec . A total of $1.45 million in funding, in addition to mentoring from internal experts and external partners, will be awarded to five studios for the selected projects. The funds are intended to assist with the start-up, development, and marketing of their video games.

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

The following projects were selected for the first round:

  1. TimeMelters by AutoExec Games
  2. King of the Hat by Hat Games
  3. Projet Revolution by Studio Imugi
  4. This Bed We Made by Lowbirth Games
  5. Two Falls by Unreliable Narrators Games

"Ubisoft RADAR allows independent video game studios in Quebec to obtain venture capital while reserving full intellectual property rights over their work. We are very proud to encourage creativity in the industry and help our ecosystem thrive," said Olivier Delisle , Entrepreneur Accelerator Director at Ubisoft.

All revenues generated by the fund will be reinvested in the program until 2030 so that other indie studios can also benefit from financial assistance. A second round of funding will be announced in the spring of 2023. More information on the fund can be found on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

This initiative rounds out the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs in Quebec . Learn more here .

