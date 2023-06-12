Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") for a portion of Trailbreaker's Eagle Lake property.

The Eagle Lake property borders Vizsla Copper's Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project. The option deal includes four of the fourteen claims comprising Eagle Lake. The four claims account for 6,482 hectares (ha) of the 19,000 ha property (see Figure 1).

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented : "We are very pleased to come to an arrangement with Vizsla Copper. This is a win-win deal: Vizsla gets to acquire and explore ground to expand their Woodjam project, while Trailbreaker retains the Moffat zone area where we have outlined a significant gold-copper zone."

Vizsla Copper acquired the Woodjam project in late 2022 from Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. Shortly after the acquisition, Vizsla flew a large-scale airborne magnetic survey and has since been identifying targets for an extensive drill program.

Trailbreaker Resources acquired the Eagle Lake property in early 2022 due to its historic drill results (including the 2011 intercept of 3.52 g/t Au over 9.9m in DDH MOF-5), local geological setting, and position between the Woodjam deposit and Engold's Lac La Hache deposits.

During the summer of 2022, Trailbreaker completed a 432-sample MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) soil survey designed to cover the historic drill showings (see September 6, 2022 news release ). The survey identified an 850 x 700 metre Au-Cu-Ag-Mo (gold-copper-silver-molybdenum) anomaly which covers DDH MOF-5 and extends east and north into an area without documented historic drilling (see MMI soil anomaly map ).

The exploration team also located the historic drill core from the 2011 drill campaign and was able to examine and re-log the gold- and copper-bearing mineralized intercepts. Significant amounts of hydrothermal breccia, quartz-carbonate-potassium feldspar veining and fault gouge were observed within the gold-bearing interval of MOF-5, which commences at 252 metres depth. Trailbreaker geologists have determined that these features are representative of a regional-scale fault structure that parallels the northwest-trending geological contact between the late Triassic Copper Mountain Plutonic Suite and the early Jurassic Takomkane Batholith. The MMI soil anomaly occurs along this contact.

Trailbreaker and Vizsla Copper claims with the optioned ground

Figure 1: Trailbreaker and Vizsla Copper claims with the optioned ground.

Terms of the option agreement

Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the four claims by issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares to Trailbreaker over three years.

The optioned claims are subject to a 2% NSR (Net Smelter Return royalty). Trailbreaker and Teck Resources Limited will retain a 1% NSR each on three of the claims and Trailbreaker will retain a 2% NSR on the fourth claim. Half of the 1% NSR may be bought from Trailbreaker for $500,000. Half of the 2% NSR may be bought from Trailbreaker for $1,000,000.

More about the Eagle Lake property

Located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC, the Eagle Lake property was generated by Trailbreaker in early 2022 through an agreement with Teck Resources Limited, combined with additional claim staking (see May 18, 2022 news release ). The property covers 19,000 hectares that are accessible by an extensive network of well-maintained forest service roads. It is situated directly adjacent to Vizsla Copper Corp.'s Woodjam Cu-Au (copper-gold) porphyry project (see Geology Map , Location Map , and Overview Map ).

Trailbreaker's claims are situated within the Quesnel terrane which hosts several of BC's large-tonnage copper-gold porphyry deposits. These include: New Gold's Afton mine, Imperial Metals' Mount Polley mine, Taseko Mines' Gibraltor mine, and Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan and Kemess mines. The Quesnel terrane also hosts numerous advanced-stage gold projects, such as the Spanish Mountain gold project (measured and indicated resource of >4.5 M oz Au) located 45 km north of Eagle Lake, and Karus Gold's FG gold project, located 35 km to the east.

Message from the President

"We are very excited to be working with Vizsla Copper while retaining the target that originally brought us to this area. On top of this, there is still a significant amount of unexplored ground in this extremely prospective locale. We have more exciting updates to come, so as always, stay tuned!"

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fcf5ebc-0608-4d29-98b1-573ae9375c1c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Located 175 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC, the Golden Sable property covers 2,568 hectares in two separate claim blocks. The claim blocks are 1.7 kilometres apart, with the ground in between held by a third party (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the 2,568-hectare Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

The Golden Sable property is located 175 km northeast of Kamloops, BC and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte forest service road. The property was acquired through an option agreement with Cordilleran Properties and further expanded by Trailbreaker via additional staking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Drilling is planned to commence on May 24 th , 2023 and will consist of up to 2000 metres of diamond drilling. The program has been designed to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

The technical report, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report, Atsutla Gold Project, NW British Columbia ", was prepared by Terrane Geoscience of Fredericton, NB and has an effective date of December 15 th , 2022. The report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Trailbreaker's issuer profile.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.

The Company will now issue 6,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 23, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested an extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for extension and the revised deadline is June 23, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. This deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Files Amended Technical Report

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an Amended Technical Report, effective date May 19, 2023 (the "Technical Report") under National instrument 43-101 for the Pebble Project. The Technical Report amends the technical report filed on March 31, 2023 in order to address comments received from the BC Securities Commission. The changes include

  • Removal of contained metal from the resource estimate table;
  • Additional disclosure on the cutoff grade and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction;
  • Clarifications of some exploration information and additional drill sections;
  • Removal of information on the Project Description; and
  • Additional information in the certificates of the qualified persons and consents.

While no new technical information was incorporated in the resource estimate, the effective date was moved to May 19 to incorporate the latest updates to the permit status. The estimated mineral resources remain unchanged from the report filed on March 31.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS shows robust economics of project
  • Capital remains accessible
  • Trading below peers on EV/NPV basis

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169498_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Uranium Stocks Rise as Price Shows Resilience

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Solis Minerals Leaps to Lead Spot

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

×