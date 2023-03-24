WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV:TBK)

Trailbreaker Resources: Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential


Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV:TBK)) explores new opportunities to expand its portfolio, acquiring assets with strategic potential to bring significant shareholder value. The company’s business strategies are guided by a highly-skilled team of geologists and prospectors with a track record of discoveries.

The company focuses on underexplored and overlooked regions with significant upside potential. Maintaining this focus has led to acquiring a portfolio of assets with blue-sky potential as exploration continues.

Trailbreaker Resources Project Locations

The flagship Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery in a region in BC with no previous gold exploration. The land package covers 400 square kilometers of ground, and the company has already defined five gold zones over 26 kilometers, while the majority of the asset remains unexplored. The company is awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards its maiden drill campaign.

Company Highlights

  • Trailbreaker Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on prospective precious metals assets located throughout BC and the Yukon.
  • The company’s expert team of explorers and geologists continually evaluate potential acquisitions to expand its portfolio.
  • Trailbreaker’s portfolio contains gold and precious metal assets that have received minimal exploration attention yet demonstrate blue-sky potential.
  • The company’s flagship Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery that has never received exploratory drilling. Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones for additional exploration.
  • Trailbreaker’s Eakin Creek project is in an unexplored region of the Quesnel tectonic terrane and is drill-ready as the company awaits permitting.
  • The company’s Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022, and historical drilling produced promising results indicative of prospective future discoveries.
  • Trailbreaker has several additional pipeline projects to explore or pursue partnerships for in the future.
  • A highly-skilled team of prospectors and managers with a proven record of success guide the company’s strategy to provide value to shareholders.

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver's Arrangement With Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Pan American Declares Dividend with Respect to the First Quarter of 2023

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (" Yamana ") are pleased to provide an update on the status of Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana, following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, all by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act .

gold bars with text "BREAKING NEWS"

Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

For the second time in a week, the price of gold reached and briefly surpassed a price per ounce of US$2,000.

The precious metal cleared through that mark on Thursday (March 23) around 2:00 p.m. EDT, just three days after it reached US$2,000 for the first time in 2023. The initial instance came on Monday (March 20), when gold rose as high as US$2,003.58. The yellow metal stayed there only briefly, and dipped back down to about the US$1,935 level mid-week.

Gold has been on the rise due to recent market volatility, led by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US. Since the institution's failure on March 10, gold has jumped in value by approximately 10 percent.

Chairman & CEO Warren Stanyer

ALX Resources Preps for Exploration Work at Lithium Project in Quebec

This summer, ALX Resources (TSXV:AL) will ramp up exploration work at its Hydra lithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

“We're pretty pragmatic about what we do, we have a plan that we're going to enact. We're putting boots on the ground in the James Bay region of Quebec, which is the time-honored method of finding things, because of the lack of historical data about lithium-bearing pegmatites,” explained Warren Stanyer, chairman and CEO of ALX Resources.

Stanyer said the current market traction for lithium has driven his company to focus on its lithium assets.

brent cook, stock chart

Brent Cook: Underinvested Mining Sector Set to Perform, What I'm Buying

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Brent Cook of Exploration Insights shared his thoughts on the resource sector, saying that the macro environment for metals looks positive.

"I think the realization's going to come, hopefully this year, amongst the large investors and the general public and fund managers, that this is a sector that has been underinvested in for a long time," he told the Investing News Network (INN).

"We are needing more and more metals for the electrification of the Earth, etc. The metals are going to become more expensive, and the companies that are mining them are going to start making a lot more money."

warren buffett's face superimposed onto an image of a pile of gold bars

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2023)

Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a current net worth of nearly US$80 billion, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.

Buffett, who runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), is also well known for being uninterested in gold. He’s made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks trading for less than they are worth.

Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.

×