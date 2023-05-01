Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Trailbreaker Resources TSXV: TBK

Trailbreaker Files for Approval of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) today announces that the Company has filed for approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.

On approval the Company will issue 6,500,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a 4-month hold.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company’s various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD.
650 W. Georgia Street, #2110
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6B 4N8

Telephone: 604 681 1820
Facsimile: 604 681 1864

https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com

https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a geological study from Terrane Geoscience Inc. ("Terrane") with recommended drill holes for Trailbreaker's 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

While discussing potential deposit models for the project, the report summarized that there is good evidence of a porphyry-epithermal system, as well as possible orogenic-type mineralization. It was also determined that many features of the Swan zone suggest it represents the shallow, lithocap levels of a porphyry copper system.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a permit to drill at their 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Phase 1 of the program will consist of diamond drilling up to 10 holes to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

First exploration drilling program at Comet Vale in ~15 years returns strong results outside Resource; New program planned to target high-grade extensions and regional prospects

Labyrinth Resources Limited (Labyrinth or the Company) (ASX: LRL) is pleased to announce very high- grade assays from its first drilling program at its 51% owned Comet Vale gold project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold? (Updated 2023)

Global central banks hold more than 35,715 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.

Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for more than a decade now they've been net buyers, and in 2022 central bank gold reserves were at their highest level since 1950, according to data provided by the World Gold Council (WGC).

In 2018, national financial institutions set a 50 year record for gold purchases, snapping up 656 MT of the yellow metal. Buying was slightly lower in 2019, clocking in at approximately 605 MT.

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports High Grade Results from Lucero Gold - Silver Project, Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Reports High Grade Results from Lucero Gold - Silver Project, Arequipa, Peru


Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates presented as nominees to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

