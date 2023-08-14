Drilling Confirms Significant Lithium Discovery at the Scotty Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, stated: "Never in its last 75-year history has the Chibougamau Mining Camp been controlled and developed by one operator with a global vision. With these acquisitions, we have achieved a first step towards that goal. This game-changer strategy will allow TomaGold to optimize the allocation of financial, human and technical resources under one roof for exploration, development and potentially production. By consolidating these assets, we will also have a better chance of attracting interest from first tier mining companies looking for large projects to expand their resources, and optimally finance the development of the mining camp through TomaGold."

Map of projected acquisitions

LOT_Chibougamau-Claims-Map-(Aug-2023)

Summary of 100% earn-in agreements

SOQUEM Inc.

Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Williams (Au-Cu-Zn), David (Au-Cu-Zn), Brosman (Au-Ag-Cu-Mo), Radar (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn), Dufault (Au-Cu-Zn), McKenzie (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn) and Bruneau (Au-Cu) properties.

Cash Work req. Shares (#) Shares ($)
Effective date $ 25,000 $ 25,000
Year 1 $ 325,000 $ 50,000
Year 2 $ 500,000 $ 75,000
Year 3 $ 1,000,000 $ 100,000
Year 4 $ 1,500,000 $ 125,000
TOTAL $ 25,000 $ 3,325,000 $ 375,000


Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Berrigan South (Au-Zn), Berrigan Mine (Au-Ag-Zn), Antoinette Lake (Zn-Au-Ag), Élaine Lake (Zn-Au-Ag) and Gwillim (Au-Cu) properties.

Cash Work req. Shares (#) Shares ($)
Effective date $ 300,000 6,000,000
Year 1 $ 50,000 $ 600,000 $ 150,000
Year 2 $ 300,000 $ 800,000 $ 200,000
Year 3 $ 500,000 $ 1,200,000 $ 300,000
Year 4 $ 750,000 $ 1,500,000 $ 350,000
Year 5 $ 750,000 $ 1,500,000 $ 350,000
TOTAL $ 2,650,000 $ 5,600,000 6,000,000 $ 1,350,000


Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gwillim group of claims (Au-Ag).

Cash Work req. Shares (#) Shares ($)
Effective date $ 15,000 625,000
Year 1 $ 15,000 $ 150,000 $ 25,000
Year 2 $ 25,000 $ 150,000 $ 25,000
Year 3 $ 37,500 $ 200,000 $ 25,000
Year 4 $ 37,500 $ 500,000 $ 25,000
Year 5 $ 500,000
TOTAL $ 130,000 $ 1,500,000 625,000 $ 100,000


Summary of asset purchase agreement

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Acquisition of a 100% interest in the Kokko Creek (Au-Cu), Quebec Chibougamau GoldFields (Au-Ag-Cu), Copper Cliff Extension (Au-Cu), Grandroy (Au-Cu), Tommy Zones (Au-Cu), Bateman Bay (Au-Cu-Ag) and Virginia Option (Cu) properties.

Cash Shares (#)
Exclusivity (6 months) $ 200,000
Effective date $ 4,800,000 10,000,000
Year 1 $ 3,000,000
Year 2 $ 3,000,000
TOTAL $ 11,000,000 10,000,000


The agreements are subject to regulatory approval. The common shares to be issued in relation with the agreements are subject to a resale restriction period of four months and one day.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. TomaGold holds interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake, as well as a 24.5% interest through a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc. in the Baird property, located near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. In addition, it owns a 100% interest in a lithium property and in the Star Lake rare earth elements property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c87a73c-e455-4d62-a24b-d7000466078e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects.

Drilling program completed at Obalski

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

  • Grinding selected samples to 90% (finer grind) instead of 70% increases gold grades from 5% to 38% for these samples.
  • Best result from the 2,958-metre drill program includes 27.75 metres grading 0.84 g/t Au (90% grind), intersecting the A-Po Zone.
  • About 300 additional samples from previous drilling have been sent to the laboratory for reanalysis.
  • TomaGold will begin a 1,500-metre drill program on Obalski next week to test new targets identified by geophysics.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of the year-end 2022 drilling program on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In addition, the Corporation presents the results of reanalysis of selected samples from drilling on Obalski.

"While this latest program has continued to intersect significant intersections on Obalski, we are particularly excited about the reanalysis results, which have increased certain historical gold grades significantly," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "After extensive testing by independent laboratories, we have concluded that the mineral material on Obalski needs to be grinded finer at 90% instead of 70% for optimal results and that the best results appear to come from lower grade intersections that do not have a nugget effect. To further confirm our theory, close to 300 samples from previous drilling were sent to the laboratory for reanalysis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of geophysical work on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In 2022, borehole geophysical surveys were conducted by Abitibi Geophysics on the Obalski property. The work began with the characterization of the electrical properties of the mineralized zones and the host rocks via borehole logging, which validated the use of two complementary technologies in a total of 22 drill holes: electromagnetism (EM) in the InfiniTEM XL configuration and induced polarization (IP) in the H2H-3D-IP configuration. In both cases, two orthogonal inducing field orientations were used to excite the mineralized zones, regardless of their orientation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report positive prospecting sampling results on its 100%-owned Star Lake property, located 120 km southeast of Radisson, in the James Bay area of Québec.

TomaGold has also doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 ha (or 109 km 2 ), the largest land position in the sector (see Figure 1). The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements (see Figure 2), and is located in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with ample green energy sources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of $974,125 (the " First Tranche ") of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement "). The Private Placement comprises (i) common shares in the capital of the Corporation issued on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.055 (each, a " FT Share "), and (ii) units of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 (each, a " Unit "). Under the First Tranche, the Corporation issued 15,420,455 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $848,125 and 2,520,000 Units for gross proceeds of $126,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

• Rebranding to Silver North Resources Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CSE: GTCH
OTCQB: GGLDF

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project") the Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct an additional 12 drill pads.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×