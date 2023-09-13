Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: LOT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c0653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LOT:CA
TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. ( " Chibougamau ") (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that the Option Agreement announced on August 14, 2023 with TomaGold Corporation (" TomaGold ") (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) pursuant to which Chibougamau granted TomaGold an option to acquire the West Block, comprised of 99 claims in Barlow and McKenzie Townships, Québec, has been approved by regulators.

In order to exercise its option and acquire a 100% interest in the West Block, TomaGold must make cash payments to Chibougamau in an aggregate amount of $2,650,000 over a period of five years, including an initial payment of $300,000 on the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue 6 million shares to Chibougamau within five business days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue additional shares to Chibougamau on an annual basis for five years thereafter in an aggregate amount of $1,350,000, at an issue price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of TomaGold's shares at the respective dates of issuance; and incur expenditures on the West Block in an aggregate amount of $5,600,000 over a period of five years, including $600,000 in the first year. Any shares issued by TomaGold to Chibougamau under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month "hold period" under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Main objective to unlock the value of the Chibougamau Mining Camp historical deposits
  • TomaGold receives conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for these transactions

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide further details to the previous release dated August 14, 2023 regarding the properties being acquired pursuant to the agreements signed with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" CIM ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex "), which include a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

As previously disclosed, in order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. TomaGold is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects. A summary of the most significant agreements as well as a description of the most significant properties is included below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects.

Drilling program completed at Obalski

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

  • Grinding selected samples to 90% (finer grind) instead of 70% increases gold grades from 5% to 38% for these samples.
  • Best result from the 2,958-metre drill program includes 27.75 metres grading 0.84 g/t Au (90% grind), intersecting the A-Po Zone.
  • About 300 additional samples from previous drilling have been sent to the laboratory for reanalysis.
  • TomaGold will begin a 1,500-metre drill program on Obalski next week to test new targets identified by geophysics.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of the year-end 2022 drilling program on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In addition, the Corporation presents the results of reanalysis of selected samples from drilling on Obalski.

"While this latest program has continued to intersect significant intersections on Obalski, we are particularly excited about the reanalysis results, which have increased certain historical gold grades significantly," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "After extensive testing by independent laboratories, we have concluded that the mineral material on Obalski needs to be grinded finer at 90% instead of 70% for optimal results and that the best results appear to come from lower grade intersections that do not have a nugget effect. To further confirm our theory, close to 300 samples from previous drilling were sent to the laboratory for reanalysis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp.  (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the  "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the symbol " GGA1 ".

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"We expect the Frankfurt listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe ." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector, will complement our listings on the Canadian CSE and United States OTCQB and heighten the Company's exposure across these major marketplaces."

Getchell Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently released its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 - see release here ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 - see release here ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

A video detailing the Fondaway Canyon gold project, and its upside potential can be accessed by the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sz_ozKQU-A

Getchell Gold Corp. is perfectly positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.   Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c2975.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackwolf Completes Acquisition of Optimum Ventures; Andrew Bowering Joins the Board of Directors

Blackwolf Completes Acquisition of Optimum Ventures; Andrew Bowering Joins the Board of Directors

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: BWCG, OTC:BWCGF) and Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum ") (TSXV: OPV) are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Optimum, and, in exchange, shareholders of Optimum received 0.65 of a common share of Blackwolf for each Optimum share held (the " Transaction "). In addition, Andrew Bowering, mining entrepreneur, a founder of Optimum, has joined the Company's board of directors, replacing Don Birak, who stepped down effective September 12, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, exploration plans and a report on its exploration permits comprising the Dialakoro Project ("Dialakoro") in northeast Guinea. The permits of Dialakoro are presently covered by an ''Autorisation de Reconnaissance''.

We are in the process of getting the final grant of the permits and presently designing an exploration program. The work on establishing relationships with local communities has successfully been completed. Alma is also working on increasing our land position in the area. The Company is in the process of converting the company debt to common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 1, 2023 the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted final approval for the Company's acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") (TSXV: BWCG, OTC: BWCGF) (the "Transaction"). For comprehensive details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 20 and July 7, 2023.

The Transaction is anticipated to be completed on or around September 12, 2023, subject to the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the fulfillment of customary conditions. In conjunction with the impending closing of the Transaction, Optimum is set to be delisted from the TSXV prior to the closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79" or "the Company") today the Company closed its recent round of capital raising efforts, announcing that the previously initiated non-brokered Corporate Notes was met with robust investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription. The Company has garnered capitalization commitments surpassing the initial offering, with the Notes being oversubscribed at CAD $145,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×