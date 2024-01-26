Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Element 25 Limited

E25:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI.H")
[formerly Advance Lithium Corp. ("AALI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Advance Lithium Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 29, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AALI to AALI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued October 6, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0268

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (the " Company ") on October 26, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024 , the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Chemical Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


113,302,703

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

11,277,447

shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Common Shares



Trading Symbol:

CMC

( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

17178G302

(NEW)

Common share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") set to expire on July 8, 2027

Trading Symbol:

CMC.WT

( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

17178G112

( UNCHANGED )

Effective at the opening on January 29, 2024 , the Warrants will be adjusted such that 15 Warrants will be exercisable for C$1.35 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0269

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
[formerly Norseman Silver Inc. ("NOC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 10, 2024 , the Company name has been changed as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 29, 2024 , the common shares of Fitzroy Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Norseman Silver Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


80,691,491

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

N/A

shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

FTZ

(new)

CUSIP Number:

33827E101

(new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0270

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 25 , 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024 , the common shares of Zodiac Gold Inc. (formerly, 1329306 B .C. Ltd.) (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which
76,786,813 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrowed Securities:

17,429,427 common shares are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

ZAU

CUSIP Number:

98980T104

Sponsoring Member:

None



Finder's Warrants:

91,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase one
common share at $0.18 up to 12 months from issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2023 , and news release dated January 25, 2024 , which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact:

David Kol

Company Address:

Suite 3606, 833 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B0G4

Company Phone Number:

702-296-1156

Company Fax Number:

Not Applicable

Company Email Address:

info@zodiac-gold.com

_______________________________________

24/01/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0271

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0272

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0273

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0274

CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,030,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $470,300 .

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per
Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

2

$272,000

$0.01

27,200,000

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For future details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 24, 2024 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0275

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities:

10,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share



Number of Placees:

7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Placees

# of Placees

Aggregate # of
Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

3

350,000 Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

Nil

Nil


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #
of Shares

Aggregate #
of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$51,000

Nil Share

Nil Warrant

Compensation Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2023 . Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions:

10 200 000 d'actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix :

0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs:

7 souscripteurs



Participation initié / Groupe Pro :


Souscripteurs

# de souscripteurs

# total d'actions

Total des initiés existants :

3

150 000 actions

Total du groupe pro

Aucun

Aucune


Montant total en
espèces

# total d'actions

# total de bons de
souscription

Honoraires d'intermédiation :

51 000 $

Aucune action

Aucun bon

Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0276

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") bulletin dated February 4, 2022 , the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

5,774,279 (outstanding)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 31, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 30, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.85 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,059,999 common shares with 10,059,999 common share purchase warrants attached (4,285,720 of which have been exercised), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2022 .

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2024 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0277

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2024 .

Number of Shares:

3,635,757 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share



Warrants:

3,635,757 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,635,757 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.65 for a 18-month period



Number of Placees:

27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

150,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #
of Shares

Aggregate #
of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

73,000

N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0278

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 12, 2023 , and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on January 12, 2024 , the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 103,910,942 common shares at a price of $0.04 were issued.

Of the total issued common shares, 54,836,071 common shares were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments for a total of $2,193,442.84 . As consideration for the stand-by commitments, the Company issued 17,050,000 non-transferable bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for 5 years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023 and January 23, 2024 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0279

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0280

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0281

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 04, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

1,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #
of Shares

Aggregate #
of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 04, 2023 , January 01, 2024 and January 16, 2024 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0282

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST , January 25, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0283

TomaGold Corporation ("LOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

2,520,000 common shares and
15,420,455 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share and
$0.055 per flow-through share



Warrants:

1,260,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,260,000 common
shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil


Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #
of Shares

Aggregate #
of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$56,000

N/A

1,018,181 finder's
warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION TomaGold (« LOT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions:

2 520 000 actions ordinaires et
15 420 455 actions accréditives



Prix :

0,05 $ par action ordinaire et
0,055 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription :

1 260 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 260 000 actions
ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,075 $ par action ordinaires pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs:

9 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun


Montant total en
espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de
souscription

Honoraire
d'intermédiation:

56 000 $

S/O

1 018 181 bons
d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 décembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c2980.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldLOT:CATSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CA
TomaGold
Sign up to get your FREE

TomaGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold


Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has met all its initial commitments regarding the previously-announced acquisition of 20 mining properties (press releases dated August 14 and September 13 ), forming the major portion of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Quebec, Canada.

LOT_Chibougamau-Claims-Map-(Aug-2023)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. ( " Chibougamau ") (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that the Option Agreement announced on August 14, 2023 with TomaGold Corporation (" TomaGold ") (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) pursuant to which Chibougamau granted TomaGold an option to acquire the West Block, comprised of 99 claims in Barlow and McKenzie Townships, Québec, has been approved by regulators.

In order to exercise its option and acquire a 100% interest in the West Block, TomaGold must make cash payments to Chibougamau in an aggregate amount of $2,650,000 over a period of five years, including an initial payment of $300,000 on the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue 6 million shares to Chibougamau within five business days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue additional shares to Chibougamau on an annual basis for five years thereafter in an aggregate amount of $1,350,000, at an issue price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of TomaGold's shares at the respective dates of issuance; and incur expenditures on the West Block in an aggregate amount of $5,600,000 over a period of five years, including $600,000 in the first year. Any shares issued by TomaGold to Chibougamau under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month "hold period" under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Main objective to unlock the value of the Chibougamau Mining Camp historical deposits
  • TomaGold receives conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for these transactions

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide further details to the previous release dated August 14, 2023 regarding the properties being acquired pursuant to the agreements signed with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" CIM ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex "), which include a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

As previously disclosed, in order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. TomaGold is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects. A summary of the most significant agreements as well as a description of the most significant properties is included below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Unit Financing "). Between both tranches, the Company issued a total of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $500,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant "). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

(NewsDirect)

Although there has been a global push towards cleaner energy sources, coal still remains a vital part of our energy mix. In fact, a recent report by the International Energy Agency found that global coal demand hit an all-time high in 2022 amid the energy crisis, far outpacing the previous record set in 2013. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, coal accounted for about 20% of the country's electricity production as of October of last year, highlighting the commodity's significance in maintaining grid stability.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has partly completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the "Property") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The Company previously announced on December 04, 2023,that crews were being mobilized, but due to warmer temperatures an increase in water levels caused extreme flooding in nearby creeks and rivers causing the Company to pause drill operations before the Christmas season

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

To date, three (3) drill holes have been completed (813m done for total of 1,200m) which are targeting numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "BG Common Shares") of Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") in an all-share transaction (the "Proposed Transaction").

Transaction Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #108 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold
Sign up to get your FREE

TomaGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

December 2023 (Q2 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process

Host International Academics - University Atacama

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Lithium Investing

Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects

Lithium Investing

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process

Lithium Investing

Host International Academics - University Atacama

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

×