Tisdale Clean Energy Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to confirm that crew and equipment has begun mobilization for its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with SkyHarbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.

The initial phase one program will consist of up to approximately 1,500 meters of drilling. The priority will be to confirm and expand the existing mineralization associated with the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit (Figure 2). Infill drilling will confirm the presence and continuity of existing mineralization in preparation for a current updated resource estimate and 3D model in the future. Step out drilling will endeavor to expand the footprint of the deposit, as the current mineralization is open in all directions. Initial focus will be in extending mineralization along strike and down dip into the basement.

A secondary priority will be to begin regional exploration by following up promising anomalies located in the T-Bone Lake area (Figure 2). Regional drilling will focus on the effort to add additional mineralized zones and deposits along the folded structural package that hosts the Fraser Lakes B Deposit.

“We are happy to finally be getting on the ground at South Falcon East,” commented Trevor Perkins, Consulting Geologist for Tisdale. “This program will be the first step to confirming and expanding the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. We believe that the size and grade of the existing deposit can be increased and are confident we can discover new deposits in the vicinity. We anticipate several exciting years ahead as we advance the South Falcon East Project,” continued Mr. Perkins.

The field program is anticipated to commence within days and will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, consulting geologist for Tisdale. The drill program will be operating out of Skyharbour’s McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for the initial phase one program is anticipated to be $1.25 million.

Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project

Figure 3: South Falcon East Project – Camp and drilling location Map

About the South Falcon East Project

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.

The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

×