Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to provide an update on the phase one diamond drill program recently conducted at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.

The 12,464-ha South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.

This initial 2024 program is scheduled to complete up to 1500m of drilling in two phases, with the priority being the confirmation of existing mineralization. Follow-up drill programs will then be pursued to both facilitate expansion of the known Fraser Lake B deposit and to test multiple additional high-priority exploration targets at South Falcon East (Figure 2).

Phase one included 442m drilled in the first two drill holes. Hole SF-0059 was completed to a depth of 221m and intersected multiple zones of uranium mineralization over 13.5m, confirming the presence of mineralization in the vicinity of historical hole FP-15-05 (see below). Mineralization occurs within altered pelitic gneiss containing granitic pegmatites, overlying graphitic pelitic gneiss.

Highlights include:

  • 0.02% eU over 5.6 m from 129.65 to 135.25 m, including:
    • 0.07% eU over 1.1 m from 131.75 to 132.85 m. This included a 0.2 m interval grading 0.11% eU
  • 0.03% eU over 4.1 m from 137.65 to 141.75 m, including:
    • 0.11% eU over 0.2 m from 138.15 to 138.35m
    • 0.05% eU over 0.2 m from 139.55 to 139.75m
    • 0.06% eU over 0.2 m from 141.35. to 141.55m

The second drill hole of the program, SF-0060, was targeted to test for an extension of the mineralization in FP-15-05 along strike 25m to the Northeast of the mineralized intercept of FP-15-05. Hole SF-0060 was completed to a depth of 221m. Several zones of mineralization were also encountered, below 132m, with the best intersection occurring within altered pelitic gneiss containing graphite and granitic pegmatites.

This zone is highlighted by:

  • 0.02% eU over 1.3 m from 142.15 to 143.45 m, including:
    • 0.05% eU over 0.1 m from 142.55 to 142.65 m.

“We’re pleased to see uranium values comparable to the grades of the known resource in the first drill two drill holes completed on the property in nearly a decade,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “This is what we need to see as we confirm then pursue expansion. We are starting with a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds of uranium contained in a shallow deposit. The opportunity we have here is exceptional, certainly unique for a company with our market cap, and we believe we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what can be achieved at South Falcon East,” continued Mr. Klenman.

“We are encouraged to be intersecting the expected mineralization near the previous drilling at South Falcon East,” commented Trevor Perkins, Consulting Geologist for Tisdale. “This confirmation of existing mineralization is a necessary first step to expanding the Fraser Lakes B @hUranium Deposit,” continued Mr. Perkins.

Samples of the mineralized intervals within the drill core have been collected and shipped for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Company will provide more detailed results once geochemical analysis of the collected drill core samples is completed, reviewed, and confirmed.

The results of these two drill holes confirm the presence of mineralized pegmatites and pelitic paragneiss within the deposit and project area. Graphitic pelitic paragneiss are the key lithology associated with uranium deposits within the eastern Athabasca Basin and are a good indication that additional pegmatite deposits as well as basement hosted unconformity related uranium deposits may be present along the Way Lake Conductor, within the South Falcon East claim boundaries.

Drilling at South Falcon East is scheduled to resume later this spring. The Company will release details on the dates of mobilization and drill commencement once they are confirmed. Phase two drilling will again be conducted by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, lead geologist for Tisdale. The drill program is operating out of Skyharbour’s McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations.

Historical Drill Hole FP-15-05

Historical diamond drill hole FP-15-05 was drilled by Skyharbour Resources in 2015 and returned multiple zones of mineralization over a 14m interval, including 6m of .10% U308 (including a 2m interval of 0.165% U3O8 (from 135m) and 2.5m of 0.172% U3O8 (from 145m). This is the best intersection to date on the property and along the Way Lake conductive trend.

This hole, it should be noted, had to be abandoned due to equipment issues at 165m within the mineralized zone, leaving steel drill rods throughout the hole. Tisdale’s initial drill hole, SF-0059, was planned to twin historical hole FP-15-05. Modifications were made to accommodate the presence of the material left behind in the hole and adjustments made to mitigate a lack of precision in tracing of FP-105-05, as no downhole orientation surveys were able to be completed, and any potential downhole deviation was unable to be determined. As a result, a larger separation and step forward was required, as well as the use of non-magnetic downhole orientation survey equipment. SF-0059 was therefore located 2.0m forward (in front, up-dip) of FP-15-05 to ensure no interference.

Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades

Drillholes are logged for in-situ radioactivity using a calibrated Mount Sopris Triple Gamma probe which collects continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. The probe records the amount of radioactivity present in the rock adjacent to the probe as it moves up and down the hole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent grades (% eU3O8) are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results using an algorithm derived from the calibration of the downhole probe equipment. The Triple Gamma probe was calibrated prior to the commencement of the current drill program at the Saskatchewan Research Council test pit facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Using down-hole probes to calculate radiometric equivalent grades is a common practice used by uranium exploration and mining companies in the Athabasca Basin. Tisdale will report radiometric equivalent grades as a preliminary result indicative of intersected mineralization pending the receipt of definitive assay grades once geochemical analysis of collected drill core samples from the mineralized intervals are complete. The samples will be analyzed at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project

Figure 3: 2024 Drill location map in relation to FP-15-05 and the Way Lake Conductor.

About the South Falcon East Project

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.

The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors. The exploration potential of the Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including the historical resource expansion potential of the current deposit at Zone B.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Lead Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

Click here to connect with TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC )

Tisdale Clean Energy

Tisdale Clean Energy


Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

Global Uranium Production to Increase as Prices Are Expected to Hit a 15 Year High

FN Media Group News Commentary - Production of Uranium globally is projected to increase and also to reach all time highs. A recent report from Mining.com said that Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 kilotonnes (kt) in 2024, according to estimates by UK-based analytics firm GlobalData, with the production rise predominantly coming from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. It added: "Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, GlobalData says, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer Kazatomprom. The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase, it adds. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2-21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9-26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." It continued: "Meanwhile, global uranium production in 2024 will be further bolstered by continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River, which is aiming to produce 6.9kt of uranium (8.2kt of U3O8) for 2024. In October 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission renewed the licences for McArthur River for a further 20 years, allowing the mine to continue operations until October 2043. Global uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, as output reaches 76.8kt in 2030." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), F3 Uranium Corp (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).

Gladiator Resources

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.

Keep reading...Show less
Laptop with graph and letters "ETF."

How to Invest in Uranium ETFs (Updated 2024)

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles, and as uranium's rebound continues to build, investors are becoming increasingly interested in uranium ETFs and related products.

After years of dormancy, the uranium spot price zoomed past the US$100 per pound level in early 2024 on supply risks and a strong outlook for long-term demand. Although it's since pulled back, bulls believe it still has room to run.

Supporting factors include the lack of new uranium mines coming online, Russia’s dominance in uranium conversion and enrichment, rising demand for low-carbon energy sources and the continued development and deployment of small modular reactors. There is also increasing demand for uranium from China and India as both these countries grapple with air pollution in the face of growing electricity demand. China is working to expand its nuclear power capacity, and although it ranks among the top 10 uranium-producing countries, it relies heavily on uranium imports.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').  Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 .  The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version

Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy's Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces 2023 Results and publishes Dasa Uranium Project Feasibility Study

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Oil and Gas Investing

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Resource Investing

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

