Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC) (OTC:TCEFF) (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to provide an update on the phase one diamond drill program recently conducted at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.
The 12,464-ha South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.
This initial 2024 program is scheduled to complete up to 1500m of drilling in two phases, with the priority being the confirmation of existing mineralization. Follow-up drill programs will then be pursued to both facilitate expansion of the known Fraser Lake B deposit and to test multiple additional high-priority exploration targets at South Falcon East (Figure 2).
Phase one included 442m drilled in the first two drill holes. Hole SF-0059 was completed to a depth of 221m and intersected multiple zones of uranium mineralization over 13.5m, confirming the presence of mineralization in the vicinity of historical hole FP-15-05 (see below). Mineralization occurs within altered pelitic gneiss containing granitic pegmatites, overlying graphitic pelitic gneiss.
Highlights include:
The second drill hole of the program, SF-0060, was targeted to test for an extension of the mineralization in FP-15-05 along strike 25m to the Northeast of the mineralized intercept of FP-15-05. Hole SF-0060 was completed to a depth of 221m. Several zones of mineralization were also encountered, below 132m, with the best intersection occurring within altered pelitic gneiss containing graphite and granitic pegmatites.
This zone is highlighted by:
“We’re pleased to see uranium values comparable to the grades of the known resource in the first drill two drill holes completed on the property in nearly a decade,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “This is what we need to see as we confirm then pursue expansion. We are starting with a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds of uranium contained in a shallow deposit. The opportunity we have here is exceptional, certainly unique for a company with our market cap, and we believe we’re just scratching the surface in terms of what can be achieved at South Falcon East,” continued Mr. Klenman.
“We are encouraged to be intersecting the expected mineralization near the previous drilling at South Falcon East,” commented Trevor Perkins, Consulting Geologist for Tisdale. “This confirmation of existing mineralization is a necessary first step to expanding the Fraser Lakes B @hUranium Deposit,” continued Mr. Perkins.
Samples of the mineralized intervals within the drill core have been collected and shipped for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Company will provide more detailed results once geochemical analysis of the collected drill core samples is completed, reviewed, and confirmed.
The results of these two drill holes confirm the presence of mineralized pegmatites and pelitic paragneiss within the deposit and project area. Graphitic pelitic paragneiss are the key lithology associated with uranium deposits within the eastern Athabasca Basin and are a good indication that additional pegmatite deposits as well as basement hosted unconformity related uranium deposits may be present along the Way Lake Conductor, within the South Falcon East claim boundaries.
Drilling at South Falcon East is scheduled to resume later this spring. The Company will release details on the dates of mobilization and drill commencement once they are confirmed. Phase two drilling will again be conducted by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, lead geologist for Tisdale. The drill program is operating out of Skyharbour’s McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations.
Historical Drill Hole FP-15-05
Historical diamond drill hole FP-15-05 was drilled by Skyharbour Resources in 2015 and returned multiple zones of mineralization over a 14m interval, including 6m of .10% U308 (including a 2m interval of 0.165% U3O8 (from 135m) and 2.5m of 0.172% U3O8 (from 145m). This is the best intersection to date on the property and along the Way Lake conductive trend.
This hole, it should be noted, had to be abandoned due to equipment issues at 165m within the mineralized zone, leaving steel drill rods throughout the hole. Tisdale’s initial drill hole, SF-0059, was planned to twin historical hole FP-15-05. Modifications were made to accommodate the presence of the material left behind in the hole and adjustments made to mitigate a lack of precision in tracing of FP-105-05, as no downhole orientation surveys were able to be completed, and any potential downhole deviation was unable to be determined. As a result, a larger separation and step forward was required, as well as the use of non-magnetic downhole orientation survey equipment. SF-0059 was therefore located 2.0m forward (in front, up-dip) of FP-15-05 to ensure no interference.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Use of Radiometric Equivalent Grades
Drillholes are logged for in-situ radioactivity using a calibrated Mount Sopris Triple Gamma probe which collects continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. The probe records the amount of radioactivity present in the rock adjacent to the probe as it moves up and down the hole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent grades (% eU3O8) are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results using an algorithm derived from the calibration of the downhole probe equipment. The Triple Gamma probe was calibrated prior to the commencement of the current drill program at the Saskatchewan Research Council test pit facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Using down-hole probes to calculate radiometric equivalent grades is a common practice used by uranium exploration and mining companies in the Athabasca Basin. Tisdale will report radiometric equivalent grades as a preliminary result indicative of intersected mineralization pending the receipt of definitive assay grades once geochemical analysis of collected drill core samples from the mineralized intervals are complete. The samples will be analyzed at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project
Figure 3: 2024 Drill location map in relation to FP-15-05 and the Way Lake Conductor.
About the South Falcon East Project
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.
The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors. The exploration potential of the Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including the historical resource expansion potential of the current deposit at Zone B.
About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Lead Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
For further information please contact:
Alex Klenman, CEO
Tel: 604-970-4330
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp
Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada
Click here to connect with TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (TSXV:TCEC), (OTC: TCEFF), (FSE: T1KC) to receive an Investor Presentation
(TheNewswire)
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.
The target is an intense 3.5 km x 1.8 km oval shaped airborne radiometric anomaly northeast of the Mtonya deposit. Despite being the most intense radiometric anomaly in the area no drilling other than 2008 shallow auger holes (max depth 12 m) and a single core hole have been carried out here, by Mantra Resources. The auger holes gave excellent uranium intersections1. Reportedly, Mantra Resources did not follow-up the excellent auger-hole results, prioritising exploration at their flagship “Nyota” Uranium deposit 50 km to the north. In 2023 Gladiator carried out trenching to confirm and understand the uranium mineralization and encountered high grade uranium in 4 of the 5 trenches. Vertical channel samples across the gently dipping layer/s included 2.55m with an average grade of 2017ppm U3O8 and 1.40m with an average grade of 4442ppm U3O82. Gladiators drilling will test the potential down-dip extension of this mineralization which appears to be hosted within gently dipping layers, as exposed in the trenches and described in detail in the announcement dated 26 December 2023. This is illustrated in figure 2.
Figure 1. Map showing radiometric anomalies within the Mkuju Project and targets/deposits that will be drilled.
The Mtonya deposit – summary and Gladiators planned drilling
The previous drilling program was carried out by Uranium Resources Plc (URA) in 2011 and 2012 and used to support a mineral resource estimate, considered as a ‘foreign estimate’ and reported by Gladiator (refer GLA announcement dated 14 July 2022). A review of the data by the MSA Group revealed that some of the best zones of uranium mineralisation were left ‘open’ and that further drilling is required to test potential continuation of the uranium mineralisation. An example of this is provided in Figure 3. 2011/12 drillholes URAMT105 and 106 contain excellent mineralization which may extend to the northwest and will be tested with 1-2 holes in this direction. Gladiator will drill a number of holes to test this and other areas of the deposit that may contain significant extensions to the known mineralization.
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles, and as uranium's rebound continues to build, investors are becoming increasingly interested in uranium ETFs and related products.
After years of dormancy, the uranium spot price zoomed past the US$100 per pound level in early 2024 on supply risks and a strong outlook for long-term demand. Although it's since pulled back, bulls believe it still has room to run.
Supporting factors include the lack of new uranium mines coming online, Russia’s dominance in uranium conversion and enrichment, rising demand for low-carbon energy sources and the continued development and deployment of small modular reactors. There is also increasing demand for uranium from China and India as both these countries grapple with air pollution in the face of growing electricity demand. China is working to expand its nuclear power capacity, and although it ranks among the top 10 uranium-producing countries, it relies heavily on uranium imports.
These factors and more are creating a supply deficit that will likely push prices further up.
"The price isn't going to make sense for anybody," Justin Huhn of Uranium Insider told the Investing News Network. "We can arguably go up another US$20 — that will arguably incentivize every project in the world to be profitable. But the price is going to go far beyond that simply driven by the substantially larger amount of demand than we have for supply.”
As mentioned, that backdrop is helping uranium ETFs and related products gain steam. Today there are five uranium ETFs available, as well as three investment vehicles backed by physical uranium — and perhaps more to come.
Read on to learn about the uranium ETFs and related vehicles on offer. All data was current as of February 27, 2024.
Total asset value: US$2.66 billion
The Global X Uranium ETF tracks a basket of uranium miners, as well as nuclear component producers. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.69 percent and has achieved a yearly return of 39.33 percent.
Uranium companies account for more than 70 percent of its holdings, and nearly half of those companies are Canadian. Interestingly, one of its top three holdings is the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U) at a weight of 9.01 percent.
Its other top holdings include major uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) at a weight of 21.5 percent and NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) at 5.67 percent.
Total assets: US$1.68 billion
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF includes both uranium producers and explorers for broader exposure. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.83 percent and a yearly return of 50.34 percent.
Small-cap stocks account for 37.82 percent of the ETF's holdings. Its top three holdings are: Kazatomprom (LSE:59OT,OTC Pink:NATKY) at 14.56 percent; the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust at 14 percent; and Cameco at 13.51 percent.
Total asset value: US$302.4 million
The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is a recent addition to the uranium ETF universe.
Launched in February 2023, it tracks the NASDAQ Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NSURNJ), which follows small uranium companies.
The fund's 34 constituents are all uranium mining, development or exploration companies, and its top holdings are Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) at 13.15 percent; NexGen Energy at 12.23 percent; and Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) at 11.24 percent. Its yearly return is 45.57 percent.
Total asset value: US$154.4 million
The VanEck Vectors Uranium + Nuclear Energy ETF launched in 2007 and tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the uranium and nuclear energy industries. Its expense ratio is 0.61 percent and its yearly return is 33.27 percent.
Large-cap companies account for nearly 43.9 percent of its holdings. Its top three holdings are Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ:CEG) at a weight of 8.17 percent; PG&E (NYSE:PCG) at 7.76 percent; and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), which comes in at 7.55 percent.
Total asset value: US$75.82 million
The Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF, created in 2019, was the first pure-play uranium ETF in Canada and provides exposure to uranium industry growth. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.99 percent and a yearly return of 58.9 percent.
Some of its top holdings are Cameco, which weighs in at 19.86 percent; Kazatomprom at a weight of 19.81 percent; and NexGen Energy, coming in at 7.23 percent.
Total asset value: US$6.06 billion
Of all the uranium-focused funds, this one has created the most buzz. Launched in July 2021, the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust quickly made its mark on the space, stoking investor interest and prices for the commodity. This fund has an expense ratio of 0.72 percent and a yearly return of 96.73 percent.
Total asset value: US$1.65 billion
Launched in April 2023, Zuri-Invest’s product is directly linked to physical uranium, and is the first actively managed certificate (AMC) in the sector. According to Zuri-Invest, “an AMC is a security that can be managed on a discretionary basis enabling the active management of a chosen investment strategy.”
Qualified non-US institutional and professional investors can take part in this physical uranium AMC (Swiss ISIN code CH1214916533) through their bank. The custodian of the product is Cameco, which holds the physical uranium in a secure storage facility in Canada.
Total asset value: US$1.65 billion
Founded in 2018, Yellow Cake provides investment exposure to the uranium spot price through its physical holdings of uranium and uranium-related commercial activities. Yellow Cake’s current holdings total 20.16 million pounds of U3O8.
Yellow Cake’s access to material volumes of uranium at prevailing market prices comes via its long-term partnership with Kazatomprom. Through this partnership, it has the option to purchase up to US$100 million of uranium annually.
Launched in 2021, ANU Energy is a privately owned physical uranium investment fund that boasts Kazatomprom as a seed investor. The fund is “planning a public or private placement of up to $500 million, but has not said when,” reported Reuters in February of this year.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version
Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Holders of Denison's securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Form 40-F and Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to info@denisonmines.com or by writing to Denison Mines Corp., 1100 - 40 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1T1.
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . Denison has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement ('EIS') submitted for regulator and public review October 2022.
Denison also has a large exploration portfolio and interests in various mining and development projects, including a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which comprises several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 69.35% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Taken together, the Company has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~385,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd. ('JCU'), Denison holds further interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison.
Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: projections with respect to exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives, including the results of the Phoenix feasibility study and the Gryphon PFS update; expectations regarding regulatory applications and approvals and the elements thereof, including the EIS; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests; and expectations regarding the continuity of its agreements with third parties.
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be, construed as being exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy's Vice President Regulatory Affairs
Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company."
Prior to joining Ur-Energy, Mr. Schierman held numerous positions in management, most recently at Fluor/Idaho Environmental Coalition, contractors to the US Department of Energy, at the Idaho Cleanup Project. Mr. Schierman has also held several positions in the uranium recovery industry, gaining expertise in regulatory relations and compliance, licensing, and environmental health and safety. As the Wyoming Uranium Recovery Program Manager (2015-2020), Mr. Schierman was critical in assisting Wyoming to become the 38th US Nuclear Regulatory Commission Agreement State, the first ever partial agreement for material solely at uranium recovery operations. Mr. Schierman earned a B.S. in Environmental Science from Brigham Young University, a M.Sc. in Health Physics from Idaho State University, and is a Certified Health Physicist.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., when the Company will receive all remaining regulatory authorizations for the Lost Creek expansion; the ability to progress the planned construction and buildout of Shirley Basin as currently projected; and what further growth of the Company is achieved and on what timing) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 .
Dasa Uranium Project - Mineral Resource Estimate
Dasa Uranium Project - Off-take Agreements
Dasa Uranium Project - Mining
Dasa Uranium Project – Financing
Dasa Uranium Project –Team
Niger Political Situation
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
Corporate
Subsequent Events
Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, " I congratulate the entire team at Global Atomic, including those at our Niger subsidiaries and those JV employees in Türkiye for their perseverance and dedication amidst many external challenges in 2023 both geopolitical and geophysical. I also thank our investors who maintained their support and confidence through these challenging times. The strategic nature of the Dasa deposit, the quality of our team, and the world need for clean, reliable, nuclear power are the fundamental drivers for our business."
"We proved the impressive scope of Dasa early in 2023, when we published a revised Mineral Resource Estimate which converted Inferred Resources into 50% more Indicated Resources. We also delineated another 51.4 million pounds in the Inferred category that could eventually be brought into our next technical update. In early 2024, we announced a new Feasibility Study that extended the Dasa Mine Plan from 12 to 23 years, increased Mineral Reserves by 50% to 73 million pounds and uranium production by 55% to 68.1 million pounds. Using a conservative uranium base price of $75 per pound and very conservative cost assumptions that include several layers of contingencies, the Study forecasts a very attractive after-tax NPV and an impressive after-tax IRR."
"The current roster of 275 employees at the Dasa Project, are continuing with underground and surface development to prepare for the processing plant erection planned to start later this year. The construction crews will begin arriving as the expanded camp is completed mid-year. I look forward to bringing further updates to shareholders as we continue to advance the Dasa Project to first Yellowcake production in Q1, 2026."
OUTLOOK
Dasa Uranium Project
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
COMPARATIVE RESULTS
The following table summarizes comparative results of operations of the Company:
Year ended December 31,
(all amounts in C$)
2023
2022
Revenues
$
689,996
$
1,149,494
General and administration
10,275,282
10,265,688
Share of equity loss
4,128,171
287,779
Other expense
-
583,246
Finance income, net
(1,159,471)
(155,142)
Foreign exchange loss
4,032,344
2,666,330
Net loss
$
(16,586,330)
(12,498,407)
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(16,603,680)
(12,475,109)
Non-controlling interests
17,350
(23,298)
Other comprehensive income
$
913,394
$
901,107
Comprehensive loss
$
(15,672,936)
$
(11,597,300)
Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(15,670,449)
(11,630,229)
Non-controlling interests
(2,487)
32,929
Basic and diluted net loss per share
($0.08)
($0.07)
Basic weighted-average
198,082,525
177,647,065
Diluted weighted-average
198,082,525
177,647,065
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Cash
$
24,857,915
$
8,400,008
Property, plant and equipment
129,986,343
82,234,716
Exploration & evaluation assets
1,370,358
1,115,983
Investment in joint venture
12,628,251
16,387,040
Other assets
8,755,878
2,118,258
Total assets
$
177,598,745
$
110,256,005
Total liabilities
$
19,412,976
$
8,746,681
Total equity
$
158,185,769
$
101,509,324
The consolidated financial statements reflect the equity method of accounting for Global Atomic's interest in the Turkish JV. The Company's share of net earnings and net assets are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.
Revenues include management fees and sales commissions received from the joint venture. These are based on joint venture revenues generated and zinc concentrate tonnes sold. Revenues in 2023 have decreased due to lower zinc prices and sales in the Turkish Zinc JV.
General and administration costs at the corporate level include general office and management expenses, stock option awards, costs related to maintaining a public listing, professional fees, audit, legal, accounting, tax and consultants' costs, insurance, travel, and other miscellaneous office expenses.
Share of net earnings from joint venture represents Global Atomic's equity share of net earnings from the Turkish Zinc JV.
Finance income includes interest earned from the short-term bank deposits. Finance income increased significantly in 2023, representing higher interest rates and higher cash balances on hand since the Company's March 2023 equity raise.
Foreign exchange loss represents realized and unrealized exchange losses that arise from the translation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities to local currency. For the year ended December 31, 2023 , devaluation of the United States dollar relative to the West African Franc ("CFA") and Canadian dollar resulted in $4 million foreign exchange loss.
Uranium Business
Niger Mining Company
Under Niger's Mining Code, a Niger mining company must be incorporated to carry out mining activities. Société Minière de Dasa S.A. ("SOMIDA") was incorporated on August 11, 2022 . The Republic of Niger received its 10% free carried interest in the shares of SOMIDA and elected to subscribe for an additional 10%, resulting in a total ownership of 20% of the shares. Under the terms of the Company's Mining Agreement, the Republic of Niger commits to fund its proportionate share of capital costs and operating deficits for the additional 10% interest. The Republic of Niger has no further option to increase its ownership.
Mineral Resources
Since 2011, GAFC's exploration activities have been primarily focused on the Dasa deposit. In 2018, GAFC began a drill program at an area identified as the "Flank Zone" to assess the potential for near-surface high-grade mineralization, as well as testing strike extensions of the deeper mineralization at depth. The Company was successful with both programs. The drilling identified significant amounts of high-grade mineralization in the Flank Zone and in several new zones along strike and down dip. This information guided the location of the 16,000-meter infill drilling program in 2021 and 2022 when the Company drilled a further 28 diamond drill holes for a total of 16,368 meters, targeting areas of Inferred Resources, so they could be upgraded to the Indicated category. Using this new data, AMC Consultants, ("AMC"), was engaged to prepare an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2023 MRE") which they reported on with an effective date of May 12, 2023 .
Highlights from the 2023 MRE included a grade-tonnage report at varying cut-off grades and are summarized in the following table:
Grade-Tonnage report, highlights from 2023 MRE
Cut-Off
Category
Tonnes
eU 3 O 8
Contained
eU 3 O 8 ,
Mt
ppm
Mlb
100
Indicated
103.6
803
183.5
Inferred
71.0
636
99.5
320
Indicated
44.9
1,602
158.5
Inferred
25.4
1,435
80.4
1,200
Indicated
12.6
4,201
117.1
Inferred
5.9
4,320
56.1
1,500
Indicated
10.1
4,926
109.6
Inferred
4.4
5,349
51.5
2,500
Indicated
5.7
7,258
91.0
Inferred
2.4
8,211
43.2
10,000
Indicated
0.9
22,185
43.5
Inferred
0.6
18,362
25.3
The 2023 MRE concluded on the following Mineral Resource Statement:
Category
Tonnes
eU 3 O 8
Contained Uranium Metal
Mt
ppm
Mlb
Indicated
10.1
4,913
109.3
Inferred
4.5
5,243
51.4
The following resource schematic shows the Indicated and Inferred resources as estimated in the MRE. Indicated Resources are shown in purple and Inferred Resources are shown in yellow
Reserves
Following the updated MRE, the Company has updated the previous Phase 1 Feasibility Study. The updated Feasibility Study ("2024 Feasibility Study") was reported with an effective date of February 28, 2024 , and the full Feasibility Study was filed on SEDAR+ on March 27, 2024 .
The 2024 Feasibility Study estimated the following Mineral Reserves.
Mineral Reserve Category
RoM
(Mt)
eU308
(ppm)
U308
(t)
U308
(Million lbs)
Proven Mineral Reserve
-
-
-
-
Probable Mineral Reserve
8.05
4,113
33,097
73.0
Reserve Expansion
Enhancement of throughput and possible mill expansions will be investigated to improve and maintain the processing plant output. Achieving increased throughput will significantly lower the unit operating costs over time. Additional infill drilling is expected to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated Resource category so these can be included in subsequent mine plans.
2024 Feasibility Study Results
2024 Feasibility Study on the Dasa deposit was completed using a uranium price of US$75 /pound U 3 O 8 . Key economic and production statistics are as follows:
Summary Project Metrics @ US$75/lb U 3 O 8
Project Economics (USD)
After-tax NPV (8% discount rate)
US$M
$917
After-tax IRR
%
57 %
Cash flow (before capex & taxes)
US$M
$2,948
Undiscounted after-tax cash flow (net of capex)
US$M
$1,839
After-tax payback period from Jan 2024
Years
4.2
After-tax payback period from start-up
Years
2.2
Unit Operating Costs
LOM average cash cost (1)
$/lb U 3 O 8
$30.73
AISC (2)
$/lb U 3 O 8
$35.70
Production Profile
Mine Life
Years
23.75
Total tonnes of mineralized material processed
M Tonnes
8.05
Mill processing rate
Tonnes/day
1,000
Mill Head Grade
ppm
4,113
Overall Mill Recovery (2)
%
93.4 %
Total Lbs U 3 O 8 processed
Mlbs
73.0
Total Lbs U 3 O 8 recovered
Mlbs
68.1
Average annual Lbs U 3 O 8 production (3)
Mlbs
2.9
Peak annual Lbs U 3 O 8 production
Mlbs
4.9
(1)
Cash costs include all mining, processing, site G&A, and royalty costs, as well as Niamey head office and other off-site costs. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") include cash costs plus capital expenditures forecast after the start of commercial production.
(2)
Ramp up of the mill is assumed to take 11 months, during which recoveries increase. Once stable production levels have been achieved at the end of 11 months, the recovery rate stabilizes at 94.15%.
The economic analysis for the Study was done via a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model based on the mining inventory from the 2024 Feasibility Study Mine Plan at a price of US$75 per pound of U 3 O 8 . Sensitivity analysis was carried out at price intervals from US$60 per pound to US$105 per pound, as shown in the table below. The DCF includes an assessment of the current tax regime and royalty requirements in Niger . Net present value ("NPV") figures are calculated using a range of discount rates as shown. The discount rate used for the base-case analysis is 8% ("NPV 8 "). NPV has been calculated by discounting net cash flows to the start of operations, January 1, 2026 , and deducting undiscounted remaining initial capital costs therefrom.
Economic sensitivity with varying uranium prices (USD)
Uranium price (per pound)
$60/lb
$75/lb
$90/lb
$105/lb
Before-tax NPV @ 8%
$656 M
$1,122 M
$1,572 M
$2,022 M
After-tax NPV @ 8%
$551 M
$917 M
$1,269 M
$1,621 M
After-tax IRR
38.2 %
57.0 %
74.8 %
92.9 %
The 2024 Feasibility Study is based on a plant throughput of 1,000 tonnes per day (t/d) or 365,000 tonnes per annum (t/a). The plant equipment has been designed for 1,200 t/d throughput but the 2024 Feasibility Study assumes plant availability of 86% (1,200 t/d x 86% = 1,032 t/d). The Arlit processing plants achieve 92% availability, by comparison. If SOMIDA has a similar experience, throughput would increase to about 1,104 t/d (1,200 t/d x 92% = 1,104 t/d). The plant layout has been optimised to enable the addition of more processing lines in the future. Much of the equipment has been over-sized by 20%, so minimal capital costs would be required to achieve throughput of 1,325 t/d (1,200 t/d x 1.2 x .92 = 1,325 t/d). Fixed mining, processing and site costs are significant, so increases in throughput would have a significant impact on reducing unit costs.
Operating Cost (1)
(USD)
LOM
$/lb U 3 O 8
$/tonne of
Mining Cost
620.2
9.10
77.08
Processing Cost
681.5
10.00
84.69
G&A Cost
443.7
6.51
55.15
Cash Cost
1,745.4
25.62
216.92
Royalties
348.1
5.11
43.26
Total Cash Cost
2,093.4
30.73
260.18
Sustaining Capital
338.6
4.97
42.11
AISC (2)
2,432.0
35.70
302.29
(1) Due to rounding, some columns may not total exactly as shown
(2) All-in sustaining cost per pound of U 3 O 8 represents mining, processing and site G&A costs, royalty, off site costs and sustaining expenditures including closure costs, divided by payable 68.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8
As shown below, the mining grades are higher in the initial years than later, however, further drilling to include high grade Inferred Resources is expected to smooth the grade profile. The current Mine Plan grade profile is shown below.
Accordingly, ore processed will also vary in grade and impact cash cost in the various periods as follows:
2026-32
2033-40
2041-49
2026-49
Years
7
8
8.75
23.75
Ore processed (MT)
2.5
2.9
2.7
8.0
Grade (ppm)
5,538
4,274
2,668
4,113
U 3 O 8 produced (Lbs M)
27.6
25.4
15.2
68.1
Average Annual (Lbs M)
3.9
3.2
1.7
2.9
Mining cost per pound
$5.77
$8.84
$15.61
$9.10
Processing cost per pound
$7.66
$9.35
$15.37
$10.00
G&A cost per pound
$5.26
$6.08
$9.52
$6.51
Total cash cost per pound before royalties
$18.69
$24.28
$40.50
$25.62
Capital costs for the production period were estimated as follows in the Feasibility Study:
Capital Costs (1)
(USD)
Initial
Capital (2)
($million)
Sustaining
Total
($million)
Mining
58.8
218.7
277.5
Processing
83.2
38.9
122.1
Infrastructure
68.2
5.2
73.4
Total Direct Capital Costs
210.2
262.8
473
Indirect & Owner's Cost
60.9
30
90.9
Total Direct and Indirect Capital Costs
271.1
292.8
563.9
Contingency (3)
37.2
29.9
67.1
Reclamation
0
15.9
15.9
Total Capital Costs
308.3
338.6
646.9
(1)
Due to rounding, some columns may not total exactly as shown.
(2)
Initial capital is net of $67.2 million already spent to December 31, 2023, and before financing and corporate overhead charges
(3)
The contingency provision included in the initial capital cost estimate includes $7.9 million for mining. The contingency provision for sustaining capital costs is $29.9 million relating entirely to mining.
In 2023, the Company executed three uranium offtake agreements for sales to North American utilities. These agreements total between 6.9 and 8.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over 6 years beginning in 2026. The higher amount assumes the exercise of options available to the buyers. On March 5, 2024 , the Company announced that it had received an LOI for the sale of uranium to a strategic European nuclear power utility for up to 780,000 pounds U 3 O 8 over 3 years beginning in 2026. These offtake agreements provide the Company with the ability to repay project construction loans while maintaining leverage to a firming U 3 O 8 price.
Niger Political Situation
On July 26, 2023 , the military in Niger placed the President under house arrest and assumed day-to-day operation of the Government. This move was widely condemned by the international community. The Economic Community of West African States ('ECOWAS') imposed sanctions on Niger , resulting in the closure of Niger's borders and air space. Many ECOWAS countries did not support the border closures imposed by ECOWAS and all borders remained open to economic and human traffic, except Nigeria and Benin . The Benin route from the Port of Cotonou has historically been the main supply route for Niger , so its border closure has disrupted the Company's supply chain, which resulted in the Company discontinuing mine development activities in August. An alternative supply route through the Port of Lome, Togo and through Burkina Faso developed and with the replenishment of mining supplies, SOMIDA was able to resume mine development activities in December.
On February 24, 2024 , ECOWAS removed all sanctions. Although ECOWAS no longer restricts border crossings, the Niger - Benin border remains closed from the Niger side but is expected to open soon.
Project Development Schedule
Mine development activities at the Dasa Project have been underway since November 2022 . The current mine plan has been developed to coincide with the start-up of the processing plant at the beginning of 2026, with a target surface stockpile of 2 to 3 months production available for the processing plant at any time. Long lead equipment purchases have been made and detailed engineering is well advanced. Although some earthworks projects have been undertaken by SOMIDA and its staff over the past year, full-scale earthworks have been contracted and will get underway in April. Civils works will follow, and processing plant equipment will begin arriving at site in Q4 2024. Erection of the processing plant and site infrastructure will take place from Q4 2024 through Q4 2025, with hot commissioning completed by January 2026 . Processing of ore through the plant is expected to begin in January 2026 .
Project Financing
The Company has been advancing Project Financing. The Project Financing is being negotiated with a Canadian export credit agency and a U.S. development bank. On October 10, 2023 , the Company announced that because of the Coup d'Etat designation of the situation in Niger by the U.S. Government, the U.S. development bank would temporarily put the project financing on hold. The Company was subsequently advised that the U.S. Government expressed support for the Dasa Project and the U.S. development bank was authorized to re-engage with the Company. The banks are continuing their review and finalization of credit committee documentation, with target credit committee approval in April 2024 , final Board approval in June and documentation thereafter. It is expected that the project financing will provide 60% of the total project costs plus 50% of the cost overrun facility.
The Company is also in discussions with alternative financing sources that are available. Such parallel discussions will continue so that alternative financing is available in case the banks choose not to proceed.
Turkish Zinc JV EAFD Operations
The Company's Turkish EAFD business operates through a joint venture with Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa"), an industry leading Spanish company that operates a number of Waelz kilns throughout Europe , North America and Asia . On October 27, 2010 , Global Atomic and Befesa established joint venture, known as Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST" or the "Turkish JV") to operate an existing plant and develop the EAFD recycling business in Türkiye. BST is held 51% by Befesa and 49% by Global Atomic. A Shareholders Agreement governs the relationship between the parties. Under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement, management fees and sales commissions are distributed pro rata to Befesa and Global Atomic. Net income earned each year in Türkiye, less funds needed to fund operations, must be distributed to the partners annually, following the BST annual meeting, which is usually held in the second quarter of the following year.
BST owns and operates an EAFD processing plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant processes EAFD containing 25% to 30% zinc that is obtained from electric arc steel mills, and produces a zinc concentrate grading 65% to 68% zinc that is then sold to zinc smelters.
Global Atomic holds a 49% interest in the Turkish JV and, as such, the investment is accounted for using the equity basis of accounting. Under this basis of accounting, the Company's share of the BST's earnings is shown as a single line in its Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
The following table summarizes comparative operational metrics of the Iskenderun facility.
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
100 %
100 %
Exchange rate (C$/TL, average)
17.60
12.71
Exchange rate (US$/C$, average)
1.35
1.30
Exchange rate (C$/TL, period-end)
22.32
13.81
Exchange rate (US$/C$, period-end)
1.32
1.35
Average monthly LME zinc price (US$/lb)
1.20
1.58
EAFD processed (DMT)
66,264
76,738
Production (DMT)
18,999
23,486
Sales (DMT)
19,145
24,116
Sales (zinc content '000 lbs)
27,245
35,159
Global steel production held steady in both 2022 and 2023, maintaining a total output of 1,888 million tons. However, regional performances varied; Chinese production remained unchanged, India saw a notable increase of 11.8%, the European Union experienced a decline of 7.4%, North America and Türkiye saw decreases of 1.3% and 4%, respectively.
In October 2023 , the World Steel Association released its short-term forecast for demand, anticipating a 1.8% increase in global demand for the year and a subsequent growth of 1.9% in 2024. The decline in construction activities resulting from the devaluation of the Turkish Lira and soaring inflation rates contributed to a reduction in steel demand in 2022. However, Turkish steel demand is expected to record very high growth where the construction sector is expected to grow by 15% due to the rebuilding and reinforcing efforts in high earthquake-risk areas.
The impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global steel markets is uncertain, however as exports from Russia and Ukraine have historically accounted for 10% of global steel exports, it is likely a material percentage of this supply will be replaced by increased production in other countries.
The following table summarizes comparative results for 2023 and 2022 of the Turkish Zinc JV at 100%.
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
100 %
100 %
Net sales revenues
$ 30,169,363
$ 59,692,797
Cost of sales
36,191,503
53,305,420
Foreign exchange gain
1,044,080
2,125,012
EBITDA (1)
$ (4,978,060)
$ 8,512,389
Management fees & sales commissions
1,340,722
2,351,031
Depreciation
4,212,207
3,542,154
Interest expense
1,871,300
1,367,379
Foreign exchange loss on debt and cash
6,338,816
3,790,623
Monetary gain
(1,479,549)
(398,798)
Tax expense (recovery)
(8,836,717)
(1,552,695)
Net loss
$ (8,424,839)
$ (587,305)
Global Atomic's equity share
$ (4,128,171)
$ (287,779)
Global Atomic's share of EBITDA
$ (2,439,249)
$ 4,171,071
(1)
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar terms and measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA comprises earnings before income taxes, interest expense (income), foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and bank, depreciation, management fees, sales commissions, losses (gains) on sale of property, plant, and equipment.
All the financial statement line items included in the Turkish Zinc JV consolidated statements of loss include the impact of hyperinflation accounting for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Non-monetary assets and liabilities which are not carried at amounts current at the balance sheet date, and components of shareholders' equity are restated by applying the relevant conversion factors. All items in the statement of income are restated by applying the relevant (monthly) conversion factors.
The Turkish Zinc JV experienced lower revenues in 2023 compared to 2022, due to processing less EAFD and lower zinc prices. Fortunately, the plant was under a scheduled maintenance shutdown in January 2023 . Due to the earthquake on February 6, 2023 , the plant eventually resumed operation following a thorough inspection in March 2023 . Revenues were also negatively impacted by the zinc price. The average monthly LME zinc price declined to US$1.20 /pound in 2023 from US$1.58 /pound in 2022.
The Turkish Zinc JV incurred increased expenses in 2023. The Ukrainian conflict, post-COVID demand increases, raw material shortages and global logistics challenges resulted in substantial inflationary pressures on all costs. Moreover, The Turkish Zinc JV also incurred extraordinary expenses related to the massive earthquakes, such as fixed costs incurred due to the unplanned stoppage. The Turkish Zinc JV also realized negative impact of EAFD purchase contracts that were entered into when zinc prices were much higher. Combined with the negative impact of hyperinflation accounting on operating costs, the overall result was a negative EBITDA during 2023.
The cash balance of the Turkish Zinc JV was US$1.2 million at December 31, 2023 .
The local Turkish revolving credit facility balance was US$12.0 million at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 - US$8.3 million ) and bears interest at 11%. The Turkish revolving credit facility can be rolled forward.
The loans are denominated in US dollars but converted to Turkish Lira for functional currency accounting purposes. For presentation purposes, the equity interests are then converted to Canadian dollars. The foreign exchange loss for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 , related to the Turkish JV debt and cash balances was $6.3 million (loss of $3.8 million in 2022).
The foreign exchange loss is an unrealized loss, and largely relates to the devaluation of the Turkish Lira relative to the US dollar from 18.7 on December 31, 2022 , to 29.5 at December 31, 2023 . In economic terms, all revenues are received in US dollars and these will be used to pay down the US denominated debt, so no exchange gains/losses will be realized in USD terms. The accounting exchange losses relate to the debt and cash balances are shown below EBITDA as a financing related cost.
The increase in tax recovery in 2023 is mostly related to the timing differences of application of Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, between the IFRS financial statements and the statutory tax financial statements. The Turkish Zinc JV's IFRS financial statements applied IAS 29 in 2022, whereas Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies was applied in 2023 to the statutory financial statements.
Overall, the Company's share of EBITDA was a loss of $2.4 million in 2023 ( $4.1 million at 100%). After deduction of management fees, sales commissions and interest expense, depreciation, foreign exchange losses, other income and taxes, the Company's share of net loss was $4.1 million for 2023 ( $8.4 million at 100%).
QP Statement
The scientific and technical disclosures in this Management's Discussion and Analysis have been extracted from the 2024 Feasibility Study, which was reviewed and approved by Dmitry Pertel , M.Sc., MAIG, John Edwards , B.Sc. Hons., FSAIMM, Andrew Pooley , B. Eng (Hons) ., FSAIMM who are "qualified persons" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/27/c3684.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
