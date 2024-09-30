Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 2, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 3 octobre 2024

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 2 octobre 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 3 OCT 2024
Symbol/ Symbole : TCEC
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 88100M 10 5
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 88100M 10 5 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 88825J106/CA88825J1066

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium


Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.  The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the results from the on-going drilling program at the priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Drilling results from the Spur Zone have extended uranium mineralization over 1,000 feet. Two miles to the southeast, drilling at the Saddle Zone returned results of up to 0.233% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 7.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.631. In the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.25 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

  • Five drill holes outlined an open massive hydrothermal clay alteration system measuring at least 200 m x 100 m, resembling alteration found in Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits
  • Radioactivity within the clay alteration system increases with depth and remains open
  • Drill hole HK24-010 intersected 13.4 metres of continuous radioactivity within a 200 m wide alteration system
  • New defined target areas are within 6 km of near-surface ACKIO uranium prospect

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results and findings from the exploration and discovery portion of the drill program on Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan.

"These results represent an important discovery on our Hook project. While we've already made a discovery at Hook with ACKIO, this is only a small part of the broader Hook land package. The potential on the property is substantial as Hook is an extensive project, and our discovery at ACKIO, combined with our neighbour Atha Energy's discovery in their Gemini Mineralized Zone, highlights that the region has all the geological features needed to host significant uranium deposits. More importantly, we can clearly demonstrate that this area is fertile with uranium mineralization. Large-scale alteration systems are key indicators when it comes to uranium, which tends to occur in smaller deposits relative to other minerals. We're pleased to have uncovered such a large system, exhibiting all the hallmark features needed for a new high-grade Athabasca uranium discovery," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Watch this video for a detailed analysis of the two follow-up target areas and a comparison of Hook alteration systems to seven Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits that have combined over 700 million pounds of uranium.

The first alteration system the Company highlights is in the HK24-016 area, measuring more than 250 metres wide by 400 metres deep, with a core of massive clay and bleached alteration styles that measure 100 metres wide by at least 200 metres deep. These core alteration styles are important as they are the same style associated with at least three basement-hosted Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits.

The second alteration system identified in the HK24-010 area is significant due to its similarly large scale, intersecting 13 meters of continuous anomalous radioactivity within pegmatite along the margin of the fluid pathway. While assays are pending, the Company is well-funded and eager to proceed with follow-up drill plans for these high-priority exploration targets.

Hook Exploration Drill Hole Highlights

HK24-016 area

Drill holes HK24-016, HK24-017, and HK24-021 to HK24-023 were collared 5.5 kilometres southwest of ACKIO (Figure 2, Figure 3). HK24-016 intersected 140 metres of massive hydrothermal clay and bleaching alteration (the "clay alteration") within a broader 370 m thick alteration corridor (Figure 4). The drill hole intersected anomalous radioactivity associated with fracture-controlled remobilized hematite alteration within the clay alteration (Figure 5).

Both HK24-017 and HK24-021 targeted the clay alteration up-dip and down-dip, with each intersecting 30 and 145 metres of clay alteration, respectively. HK24-022 was collared 100 metres southeast of HK24-016 and intersected 60 metres of clay alteration, and HK24-023 was collared 50 metres northeast and intersected 110 metres of clay alteration. Initial observations suggests follow-up drilling is required beneath HK24-021 and to the north of HK24-023.

The clay alteration encountered within these Hook drill holes (Figure 6) share numerous similarities to massive hydrothermal clay alteration systems observed in Athabasca basement-hosted, high-grade uranium systems, such as Cameco's Millennium and Eagle Point deposits, Uranium Energy Corp's Roughrider deposits, and Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit.

The upper outer halo of the clay alteration is further identified with unique limonite liesegang banding and fracture-controlled alteration, including a distinct quartz stockwork. These are also similar outer halo alteration styles that have been observed within large-scale Athabasca uranium deposits.

HK24-010 area

Drill holes HK24-009 and HK24-010 were collared 6 kilometres northeast of ACKIO (see Figure 2, Figure 7). Details of these drill holes were initially released on July 17, 2024. HK24-010 has returned the best radioactive intersection outside of Baselode's near-surface ACKIO uranium prospect with 13.2 metres of continuous anomalous radioactivity starting at 186 metres beneath the surface hosted within a pegmatite along the western margin of a 200 m-wide, structurally-controlled, hematite and bleached alteration system. The area remains open in all directions.

Drill hole samples have been sent to Saskatchewan Research Council for uranium and multi-element analysis. Results will be released after being received and reviewed by the Company.

NOTES:

  1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer ("RS-125"). The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company defines groupings of RS-125 as i) background radioactivity (50 to 200 cps), ii) above-background radioactivity (200 to 300 cps), and iii) anomalous radioactivity (300 to 1,000 cps).
  3. "Radioactivity (>300 cps)" in Table 1 is defined as drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps.
  4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 238,930 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_001.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_002.jpg

FIGURE 2 - Drill holes (HK24-009 to HK24-023) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_005.jpg

FIGURE 3 - HK24-016 target area drill holes (HK24-016, HK24-017, and HK24-021 to HK24-023) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_006.jpg

FIGURE 4 - Cross-section interpretation of large hydrothermal fluid system with core massive clay and bleaching alteration (blue)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_007.jpg

FIGURE 5 - Fracture-controlled, hydrothermal remobilized anomalous radioactivity, HK24-016

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_008.jpg

FIGURE 6 - Massive clay and bleaching alteration system, HK24-021. NOTE: clay has been gouged with carbon scribe to demonstrate drill core softness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_008full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_020.jpg

FIGURE 7 - HK24-010 target area drill holes (HK24-009 and HK24-010) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_020full.jpg

MOVIE 1 - Clay alteration and bleaching identified within drill hole HK24-021

2024 Energy Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Investing in energy? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1)  ("Hertz" or the "Company") at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides the following clarifying news release with respect to the investor relations agreement entered into with Outside The Box Capital Inc.

Outside the Box

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its exploration activities. North Shore is earning into Skyharbour's Falcon Project and also holds the West Bear Project ("Falcon" and "West Bear") at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The two properties are approximately 90 kilometres apart along a southwest-northeast trend. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake George Antimony Property ("Lake George" or the "Property") located in the Province of New Brunswick. The Property is located in the southwestern part of the province, approximately 30 km southwest of the city of Fredericton.

The Property is comprised of 93 mineral claims within two claim blocks recently staked by the Company for a total area of approximately 2,104.5 hectares. The Property surrounds the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine ("Lake George Mine") and is considered an exploration-stage Antimony-Gold (Sb-Au) prospect located immediately along strike to the southwest and northeast, as well as downdip to the north of the historical Lake George Mine. The Property benefits from excellent road access, hydroelectric power, and nearby available personnel for field and exploration activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

