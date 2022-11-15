GamingInvesting News

Squad up with the most adorable version of the classic game and collect an exclusive plush in the first-ever Squishmallows game to hit retail

Usaopoly (The Op Games) the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations ® Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, along with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), today launched the plush-inspired version of a classic game with MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™ Collector's Edition taking the in-demand license to the tabletop for the first time. As a great gift for any fan who wants to squish, collect, and squad up with Original Squishmallows, the game features an exclusive collectible 4" Squishmallows Cam the Cat Plush which can only be found in the game.

Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition Board Game from The Op Games | Usaopoly

In this new twist on the world's most popular board game, players can gather their fellow Squishmallow fans and friends to buy, sell and trade their way to victory. Players can collect properties featuring some of their favorite Squishmallows from the Classic Squad to the Fantasy Squad including Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox, Hans the Hedgehog, Gary the Giraffe, Benny the Bigfoot , Patty the Cow, Cienna the Caticorn, and many more. The game features signature Squishmallows touches in every component with the classic Railroad properties updated to Rare Edition, Ultra Rare, Special Edition, and Select Series, and the Community Chest and Chance cards morphing into "Mallow Days" and "Squish Squad" cards.

"We love the opportunity to merge two beloved properties into a game that people will love, which is why we're so excited to launch MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™," said Dane Chapin , CEO of The Op Games. "At The Op, we're all about utilizing board games to bring people together so we love that this new game allows kids to expand their collection in a new medium that can be shared with friends and family. We're honored to bring the first-ever Squishmallows board game to retail and know that this will be at the top of the holiday wish list for Squishmallows fans and collectors."

Designed for 2 to 6 players, ages 8 and up, MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™ features 6 custom sculpted tokens including Cam Silhouette, Fellin' Mallow, Headphones, Rainbow, Sunglasses, and Hang Tag . The game also includes custom Squishmallows themed Monopoly Money, Squads instead of traditional "Houses" and Collections as the classic "Hotels."

MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™ (MSRP: $59.99 ) is available now at Barnes and Noble, Box Lunch, The Op Game's website and local toy and game stores Nationwide - just in time for the holiday gifting season. To complete your ultimate collection, The Op Games also has a Squishmallows™ "#Share My Squad" 1000 Piece Puzzle (MSRP: $17.99 ) featuring Squishmallows from various Squads including Puff the Penguin, Austin the Avocado, Monica the Axolotl, and more, all cuddled up around Cam the Cat.

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950's. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About The Op Games - Usaopoly

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! The company's diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS ® , BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY ® , CLUE ® , YAHTZEE ® , MUNCHKIN ® , TRIVIAL PURSUIT ® , DICE THRONE, SMASH UP, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products, and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC; THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS &" DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, on toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com

Game Board for Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition Board Game from The Op Games | Usaopoly

Game Tokens and Cam Plush Collectible for Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition Board Game from The Op Games | Usaopoly

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Duelbits Announces World Cup Predictor Game With Bonuses

Duelbits celebrates the 2022 World Cup with a predictor game and generous prizes.

To mark the excitement around the global football championship this year, Duelbits is announcing their World Cup Predictor Game. Participants can take part without making financial commitments, and can play for rewards.

ERGATTA RELEASES VORTEX, A NEW MULTIPLAYER CENTERED AROUND CALIBRATED COMPETITION

The latest game release levels the playing field and enables engaging competition for members across all skill sets, expanding Ergatta's suite of interactive, personalized workout games

Ergatta the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Vortex. Engaging, personalized, and fun, Vortex calibrates each workout to the member's individual fitness level to provide a level-playing field within a larger competitive environment. Ergatta is the first connected fitness company that lets members compete against anyone at any fitness level from beginners to professional athletes and celebrity fans of the brand, including Colin Kaepernick . Ergatta's offerings are powered by its advanced Calibrated Competition technology, which levels the playing field by scoring members based on how hard they work relative to their unique Intensity Zones, opposed to a direct speed.

Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, today officially announced the GeForce RTX™ 4080 series graphics cards will hit the market on November 16th . Built on NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these new-gen graphics cards come with ultra-powerful performance and advanced cooling solutions that enthusiast gamers and creators seek. GIGABYTE offers a total of seven models to meet various demands, including the liquid-cooled AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and the air-cooled AORUS MASTER,  GAMING OC,  AERO OC, and  EAGLE OC.

Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX™ 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

Primed for extremely cool and quiet operations, the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics cards come in two variants - the open-loop model with a pre-installed water block and the closed-loop model featuring an all-in-one cooler. Both excel in delivering the ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well in check with their optimized water channel and thermal designs, making them ideal for hardcore gamers or PC DIY enthusiasts looking to take their custom builds to the next level.

The air-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX™ 4080 MASTER is also built with cooling as the top priority. The upgraded WINDFORCE Bionic shark fans, combined with the alternate spinning technology, offer a massive leap in cooling potential with more pressure and less turbulence than previous generation models. Paired with the solid thermal design, the AORUS MASTER provides the best cooling efficiency even under demanding loads.

Aesthetics is another highlight of the GIGABYTE graphics cards. The overall sleek design is complemented by the exclusive RGB Halo triple ring lighting around the fans, giving the AORUS MASTER and GIGABYTE GAMING OC a truly unique look. The LCD Edge View on the side of the AORUS MASTER gives users another option to personalize their cards with texts, images, or gifs. One can also monitor critical health stats, like power consumption, temperatures, RPMs, etc. with the LCD Edge View as well. The graphics cards also include a dedicated anti-sag bracket, providing strong support and protection without interfering the overall visual appearance.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics cards hit the shelves on November 16th . For more product information, please visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_NVIDIA_RTX_40_Series

Pimax Portal, the World's First Metaverse Entertainment System, Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Groundbreaking device unveiled at Pimax Frontier 2022 is four devices in one; production and shipment guaranteed

- Pimax today announced that their pre-sale campaign on Kickstarter for the new Pimax Portal metaverse entertainment system is now live: https:www.kickstarter.comprojectspimax8kvrpimax-portal-worlds-first-metaverse-entertainment-system .

Venture Valley Video Game Lets Everyone Be an Entrepreneur on National Entrepreneur's Day

Aspiring Business Owners Experience the Highs and Lows of Company Life in Fast-Paced Game

- Whether it's virtual in the Venture Valley game or in real life, there is no better time to be an entrepreneur than on today's National Entrepreneur's Day.  This day honoring those who have built businesses from scratch happens during National Entrepreneurship Month (November) and Global Entrepreneurship Week ( Nov 14-20 ). To get enterprise experience before breaking out on their own, budding company makers can journey in the Venture Valley game, a free fast-paced business simulation game on mobile ( iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ).  The game takes players through 35 unique missions in a single-player campaign, or pits them against friends and foes in competitive esports-style multiplayer play.

EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS HHR LICENSE IP AGREEMENT WITH BLUBERI

Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed a License IP Agreement with gaming technology company, Bluberi.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG)

"Exacta has been very impressed with Bluberi's consistent growth in North America over the last two years. We look forward to deploying Bluberi's sleek cabinets and innovative game content on Exacta Connect for our Historical Horse Racing (HHR) customers," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games," said Casey Whalen , chief commercial officer for Bluberi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com .

About Bluberi: Backed by more than 25 year of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Their team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Their products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. They are the risk-taking spirit of gambling, and they add imagination and innovation to everything they create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

