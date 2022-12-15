Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Brouwer succeeds Andrew Milner, who held the position since 2018.

"Greg's breadth of experience from across many areas of Teck make him ideally suited to lead our enterprise-wide innovation, transformation, technology and digital systems teams," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "I want to thank Andrew for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best."

Mr. Brouwer joined Teck in 1998 and has held progressively more senior roles, including General Manager, Highland Valley Copper; General Manager, Technology and Innovation; and most recently, Vice President, Transformation.

Mr. Brouwer holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining & Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University and Queen's University and has completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of British Columbia and is also a former board member of the Thompson Rivers University Foundation Board and the Thompson Nicola United Way.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Negotiations With Republic of Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issues the following statement today on the status of its negotiations with the Government of Panamá on a framework governing the operation of the Cobre Panamá mine by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

The Government of Panamá and MPSA were unable to reach an agreement by the December 14 deadline imposed by the government. The economic package MPSA has proposed would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties and taxes amongst the large copper producing mines in the Americas. The economic package was agreed on almost all clauses and incorporated the agreements in principle made earlier this year, including a contribution of $375 million in benefits per year with mutually agreed protections. MPSA believes that its proposal achieves the Government of Panamá's revenue objectives and provides the necessary conditions to secure the long-term future of the mine. However, necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed upon. MPSA remains available and open to further constructive dialogue.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

copper bars

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Click here to read the previous copper forecast.

Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Western Copper and Gold. This article is not paid-for content.

Copper prices traded with high volatility this past year, and even though the market's long-term fundamentals look bright, the red metal has lost more than 13 percent year-to-date.

Macroeconomic factors, including rising inflation, increasing energy costs and climbing interest rates, impacted copper in 2022; paired with subdued demand, these elements put pressure on prices.

With the year at an end, the Investing News Network (INN) asked analysts in the field for their thoughts on what’s ahead for the vital base metal. Read on for their predictions.

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Announces Receipt of Final Order for Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the Supreme Court of Yukon (the "Court") has granted the final order (the "Final Order") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon), pursuant to which Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement"). As announced in its news release dated December 9, 2022, the Arrangement was approved by the holders of common shares of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") at a special meeting of the Shareholders held on December 9, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be ringing the opening bell to open the stock market at the TSX Venture Exchange at 9:30am EST today.

To mark the occasion key stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto will be present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. "We are proud to mark this significant occasion for our investors and partners today at the TSX Venture Exchange," said Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. "This is another key step for us as a public company and we look forward to many more opportunities to grow and celebrate the developments of Hispania. We would also like to thank the Exchange and its staff for its continued support."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Base Metals Investing

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

×