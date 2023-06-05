Silver Investing News

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report the airborne high resolution MAG Survey for the Company's 100% owned Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has been completed. The high-res MAG survey covered approximately 297-line kms and used a 50-meter line spacing. The Sill Lake Project is in Van Koughnet Township, about 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and consists of 57 single cell mining claims covering some 1260.77 hectares.

Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby, states, "We are pleased with the results of the high resolution airborne magnetic survey. The Sill Lake Deposit is associated with a northwest-southeast trending magnetic low feature in the survey data. Interpretation of the data suggests the structure which hosts the known Sill Lake Ag-Pb resource extends approximately 2 kilometers to the southeast and appears to be extending to the northeast offset by a series of interpreted faults. A two-kilometer extension is exciting and worthy of follow up and potentially a new exploration and drill program." (See Figures 1 and 2).

Lead-silver mineralization was originally discovered at Sill Lake in 1892, when a 30m adit was driven to a 17m internal shaft, with approximately 40m of lateral development to exploit a lead-silver vein. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property was later defined by explorers who conducted a 3750-meter diamond drill program along a defined steeply dipping mineralized trend some 850m in length, with mineralized widths varying between 1.5m and 4.5m. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has seen two distinct periods of underground development and production and it is estimated that 7,000 tonnes of ore containing lead and silver were mined. In 2010, a historical NI 43-101 Technical Report gave a measured and indicated mineral resource of 112,751 tonnes at 134 g/t silver; 0.62% lead, and 0.21% zinc. The historical resource estimate used a silver cutoff grade of 60 g/t; but no cutoff grade for the base metal content was used.

An updated Technical NI 43-101 Report dated May 9, 2021, was prepared for Tartisan Nickel Corp. by SMX International Corporation (SMX) as an update to work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC from 2008-2010, an SMX predecessor company. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property NI 43-101 Technical Report is on SEDAR.

Fig 1: Tartisan property position over the Sill Lake area outlining extent of high resolution airborne magnetic survey. First Vertical Derivative and Tilt processing of the data highlights an extension of the structure hosting Sill Lake Ag-Pb for approximately 2 km to the southeast. Possible faulted extension is also interpreted to the northwest.

Fig 2: Tartisan property position illustrating general geology and location of historical diamond drill holes (source MNDM drill hole database).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Lead- Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are currently 113,105,328 shares outstanding (126,147,159 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").

Vox Royalty logo (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.)

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."

Key Updates
  • Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
  • Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
  • Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
  • Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
  • Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Gold Mine Official Opening
  • Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
  • In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
  • On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
    • "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
    • The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
    • The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
  • Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
Otto Bore (Development – Western Australia ) – Construction Update
  • Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
  • On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
    • At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
    • 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
      • Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
      • Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
      • New tailings dam.
  • Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Final Grade Control Drilling & Toll Treatment Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
    • Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
    • Results include:
      • 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
      • 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
      • 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
      • 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
      • 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
      • 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
      • 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
      • 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
      • 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
    • All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
    • Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
    • Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
  • Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Pit Designs & Mining Lease Application
  • Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
  • On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
    • The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
      • The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
    • Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
    • A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
Kenbridge (Development – Canada ) – Preliminary Economic Assessment Results & Permitting Update
  • Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
  • On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
    • A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
    • Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
    • Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
    • Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
    • Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
    • "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
      • Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
      • Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
      • Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
      • Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
      • Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
      • Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
    • Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
  • Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .

(2)

Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .

Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.

Juanicipio Achieves Commercial Production

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) effective June 1, 2023.

Following a successful commissioning period, the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems are operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity. The Juanicipio mill is operating at approximately 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") with silver recovery consistently above 88%. On a 100% basis, approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of May 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 where it is envisioned the plant will be running at design capacity. All major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels. The operations team is continually seeking opportunities to improve and optimize the mine, plant and other critical systems to achieve and potentially exceed design capacities.

Fortuna regrets to report a fatality at its Caylloma Mine in Peru

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) regrets to report that a fatality involving a worker employed by a mining contractor occurred at the Caylloma Mine located in Arequipa, Peru. The accident took place on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director of Fortuna, commented, "The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority at Fortuna, and we mourn this tragic loss at the Caylloma mine. We are focused now on ensuring the necessary support to family and colleagues and a prompt investigation into this accident involving one of our contractor employees. The leadership of the company and over 5,500 employees and contractors across our operations reaffirm our steadfast commitment to achieving a zero-harm work environment."

silver $100 bills and phone

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

The silver price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has largely stayed above that level since, even passing the US$26 mark in May of this year.

Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even higher, reaching into the triple digits.

Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often, most recently discussing it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco: in March 2018, at the top of 2020, in May 2021, in March 2022 and the latest in March 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG") in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2022 ESG performance include:

Endeavour Silver Files Amended Terronera Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State Mexico - Amended " dated May 15, 2023, with an effective date of September 9, 2021 in respect of the Company's Terronera project (the " Amended Terronera Report "). The Amended Terronera Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Terronera Report amends the technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico " dated October 21, 2021 and effective September 9, 2021 (the " Original Terronera Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Terronera Report filed on October 25, 2021. A summary of the scientific and technical information contained in the Original Terronera Report can be found in the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021 . Two of the eight qualified persons who had prepared the Original Terronera Report were replaced by two new qualified persons.

silver globe

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2022, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2022. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less

