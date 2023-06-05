Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report the airborne high resolution MAG Survey for the Company's 100% owned Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has been completed. The high-res MAG survey covered approximately 297-line kms and used a 50-meter line spacing. The Sill Lake Project is in Van Koughnet Township, about 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and consists of 57 single cell mining claims covering some 1260.77 hectares.
Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby, states, "We are pleased with the results of the high resolution airborne magnetic survey. The Sill Lake Deposit is associated with a northwest-southeast trending magnetic low feature in the survey data. Interpretation of the data suggests the structure which hosts the known Sill Lake Ag-Pb resource extends approximately 2 kilometers to the southeast and appears to be extending to the northeast offset by a series of interpreted faults. A two-kilometer extension is exciting and worthy of follow up and potentially a new exploration and drill program." (See Figures 1 and 2).
Lead-silver mineralization was originally discovered at Sill Lake in 1892, when a 30m adit was driven to a 17m internal shaft, with approximately 40m of lateral development to exploit a lead-silver vein. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property was later defined by explorers who conducted a 3750-meter diamond drill program along a defined steeply dipping mineralized trend some 850m in length, with mineralized widths varying between 1.5m and 4.5m. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has seen two distinct periods of underground development and production and it is estimated that 7,000 tonnes of ore containing lead and silver were mined. In 2010, a historical NI 43-101 Technical Report gave a measured and indicated mineral resource of 112,751 tonnes at 134 g/t silver; 0.62% lead, and 0.21% zinc. The historical resource estimate used a silver cutoff grade of 60 g/t; but no cutoff grade for the base metal content was used.
An updated Technical NI 43-101 Report dated May 9, 2021, was prepared for Tartisan Nickel Corp. by SMX International Corporation (SMX) as an update to work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC from 2008-2010, an SMX predecessor company. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property NI 43-101 Technical Report is on SEDAR.
Fig 1: Tartisan property position over the Sill Lake area outlining extent of high resolution airborne magnetic survey. First Vertical Derivative and Tilt processing of the data highlights an extension of the structure hosting Sill Lake Ag-Pb for approximately 2 km to the southeast. Possible faulted extension is also interpreted to the northwest.
Fig 2: Tartisan property position illustrating general geology and location of historical diamond drill holes (source MNDM drill hole database).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Lead- Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are currently 113,105,328 shares outstanding (126,147,159 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, advancement and feasibility of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the July 2022 P.E.A (SEDAR).
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D). There are 114,538,128 shares outstanding after this current issuance.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146020
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on underground mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation, which would have the capacity and could potentially accelerate to 2,000 t.p.d. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,445,000 tonnes at 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu and 0.013% Co (74 Mlb Ni, 39.1 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,014,000 tonnes at 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni, 14.9 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.93per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $133.7-million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $182.5 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%. Payback period is 3.5 years on an after-tax basis.
Mark Appleby President and CEO of Tartisan states: "The Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There is excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move into Pre-Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into a production scenario. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies and has undertaken additional studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting. The Company continues to upgrade the access road to site with completion anticipated in late September, October 2022.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company has filed the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135205
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES
Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").
Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."
- Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
- Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
- Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
- Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
- Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
- Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
- In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
- On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
- "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
- The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
- The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
- Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M – A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
- Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
- On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
- At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
- 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
- Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
- Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
- New tailings dam.
- Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
- Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
- Results include:
- 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
- 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
- 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
- 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
- 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
- 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
- 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
- 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
- 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
- All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
- Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
- Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
- Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
- Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
- Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
- The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
- The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
- Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
- A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
- Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
- On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
- A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
- Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
- Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
- On August 16, 2022 , Tartisan announced that:
- Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
- "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
- Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
- Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
- Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
- Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
- Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
- Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
- Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.
Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.
Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.
(1)
The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .
(2)
Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .
SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c7341.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.
Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:
- - Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project
- - Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
- - Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
- - Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
- - Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment
Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly."
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133963
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project underground mine and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied. Life of mine ("LOM") processing recovers 200,900 tonnes of nickel concentrate at 15% Ni and 66,900 tonnes of copper concentrate at 24% Cu. This results in 52.6 million lbs of payable Ni and 30.7 million lbs of payable Cu.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.94 per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $134 million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $183 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%.
Net cash flow of $837 million less operating costs of $292 million less royalties of $22 million less closure costs of $10 million less capital expenditures of $227 million less taxes of $105 million results in an after-tax cash flow of $180 million. After-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate is estimated at $109 million and after-tax IRR is estimated at 20%. Financial highlights are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the PEA which is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There remains excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. By adjusting the mining plan to be an underground operation it allows Tartisan to utilize the existing shaft infrastructure thereby accessing higher grades of mineralization early in the proposed mine life. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move towards Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into production. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting and is upgrading the access road to site with completion anticipated in September 2022. Tartisan continues to develop positive relationships with its surrounding First Nations through its First Nation consulting partner Talon Resources and Community development Inc. Every effort is being made for the Tartisan Kenbridge Project to become a part of the nickel supply chain this decade!"
Table 1: Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Calculations
|Pre-Tax
|After Tax
|Undiscounted NPV ($M)
|286
|181
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|183
|109
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
Table 2: PEA Financial Highlights
|General
|Value
|Nickel Price (US$/lb)
|10
|Copper Price (US$/lb)
|4
|Cobalt Price (US$/lb)
|26
|Exchange Rate (US$:C$)
|0.78
|LOM (years)
|9.0
|Production
|Ni Production (Mlb)
|52.6
|Cu Production (Mlb)
|30.7
|NiEq Mine Production (Mlb)
|65.3
|Average NiEq Annual Production (Mlb)
|7.3
|Operating Costs
|Mining Cost ($/t Mined)
|38.93
|Processing Cost ($/t Processed)
|17.74
|G&A Cost ($/t Processed)
|7.96
|Total Operating Costs ($/t Processed)
|64.64
|NSR Royalty after 1.5% buyback (%)
|2.50
|Cash Costs (US$/lb NiEq)
|3.76
|AISC (US$/lb NiEq)
|4.99
|Capital Costs
|Initial Capital ($M)
|133.7
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|93.1
|Closure Costs ($M)
|10.0
|Financials
|Pre-Tax
|After-Tax
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|182.5
|109.1
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
The previous Mineral Resource Estimate on the Kenbridge Project was disclosed on September 2, 2020, and was based on a combination of pit-constrained and out-of-pit Mineral Resources. There has since been 10 holes drilled in 2021. Updated engineering studies have indicated that potential pit-constrained Mineral Resources are less economic than out-of-pit Mineral Resources. Therefore, the new drill holes have been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate based on a potential underground mining operation, as presented in Table 3 below. The effective date of the Mineral Resource is July 6, 2022.
|Table 3
Mineral Resource Estimate(1-4)
|Class
|Cut-off
NSR C$/t
|Tonnes
(k)
|Ni
(%)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Cu
(%)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Co
(%)
|Co
(Mlb)
|NSR
(C$/t)
|Measured
|100
|1,867
|0.99
|41.0
|0.50
|20.6
|0.017
|0.7
|184.40
|Indicated
|100
|1,578
|0.95
|33.0
|0.53
|18.5
|0.009
|0.3
|180.26
|Meas+Ind
|100
|3,445
|0.97
|74.0
|0.52
|39.1
|0.013
|1.0
|182.51
|Inferred
|100
|1,014
|1.47
|32.7
|0.67
|14.9
|0.011
|0.2
|263.38
Note: Ni =Nickel Cu = Copper, Co = Cobalt, NSR = Net Smelter Return.
1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on US$ metal prices of $8.25/lb Ni, $4.00/lb Cu, $26/lb Co. The US$:CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.76.
6. The NSR estimate uses flotation recoveries of 75% for Ni, 77% for Cu, 40% for Co and smelter payables of 92% for Ni, 96% for Cu, 50% for Co.
7. Mineral Resources were determined to be potentially extractable with the longhole mining method based on an underground mining cost of $77/t mined, processing of $19/t and G&A costs of $4/t.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company will file the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101 within 45 days of this news release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130620
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Juanicipio Achieves Commercial Production
MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) effective June 1, 2023.
Following a successful commissioning period, the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems are operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity. The Juanicipio mill is operating at approximately 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") with silver recovery consistently above 88%. On a 100% basis, approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of May 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 where it is envisioned the plant will be running at design capacity. All major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels. The operations team is continually seeking opportunities to improve and optimize the mine, plant and other critical systems to achieve and potentially exceed design capacities.
"Reaching this important milestone of commercial production at Juanicipio completes our transformation from developer to producer," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver. "Today marks the beginning of a very exciting and dynamic growth phase for MAG as we combine stable, high-margin silver production with the ongoing high-grade exploration potential that has made and continues to make MAG so unique."
About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )
MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, precious metals projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Project (44%), operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the Larder Lake Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to the timing and success of commissioning activities and the full-scale ramp up of milling activities, processing rates of development materials, future mineral production, and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .
LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com Email: info@magsilver.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Fortuna regrets to report a fatality at its Caylloma Mine in Peru
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) regrets to report that a fatality involving a worker employed by a mining contractor occurred at the Caylloma Mine located in Arequipa, Peru. The accident took place on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director of Fortuna, commented, "The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority at Fortuna, and we mourn this tragic loss at the Caylloma mine. We are focused now on ensuring the necessary support to family and colleagues and a prompt investigation into this accident involving one of our contractor employees. The leadership of the company and over 5,500 employees and contractors across our operations reaffirm our steadfast commitment to achieving a zero-harm work environment."
The accident occurred during underground mining operations and no other personnel were injured. The appropriate government and local authorities have been properly notified and an investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway. A site-wide safety stop took place, and underground mining operations were suspended before resuming on Sunday.
At Fortuna, the health and safety of all employees and contractors is our highest priority, and we remain more committed than ever to our objective of zero harm.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)
The silver price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has largely stayed above that level since, even passing the US$26 mark in May of this year.
Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even higher, reaching into the triple digits.
Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often, most recently discussing it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco: in March 2018, at the top of 2020, in May 2021, in March 2022 and the latest in March 2023.
At times he’s been even more bold, suggesting the white metal could reach US$1,000.
In order to better understand where Neumeyer’s opinion comes from and whether a triple-digit silver price is really in the cards, it’s important to take a look at the factors that affect the metal’s movements, as well as where prices have been in the past and where other industry insiders think silver could be headed. First, let’s dive a little deeper into Neumeyer’s US$100 prediction.
Why is Neumeyer calling for US$100 silver?
There’s a significant distance for silver to go before it reaches the success Neumeyer has boldly predicted. In fact, in order for the precious metal to jump to the US$100 mark, its price would have to increase from its current value by more than 350 percent.
Neumeyer expects a triple-digit silver price in part because he believes the current market cycle can be compared to the year 2000, when investors were sailing high on the dot-com bubble and the mining sector was down. He thinks it’s only a matter of time before the market corrects, like it did in 2001 and 2002, and commodities see a big rebound in pricing. It was during this time that Neumeyer himself invested heavily in mining stocks and came out on top.
“I’ve been calling for triple-digit silver for a few years now, and I’m more enthused now,” Neumeyer said at an event in January 2020, noting that there are multiple factors behind his reasoning. “But I’m cautiously enthused because, you know, I thought it would have happened sooner than it currently is happening.”
In his August 2022 with Wall Street Silver, he reiterated his support for triple-digit silver and said he's fortunately not alone in this optimistic view — in fact, he's been surpassed in that optimism. "I actually saw someone the other day call for US$500 silver," he said. "I'm not quite sure I'm at the level. Give me US$50 first and we'll see what happens after that."
Another factor driving Neumeyer's position is his belief that the silver market is in a deficit. In a May 2021 interview, when presented with supply-side data from the Silver Institute indicating the biggest surplus in silver market history, Neumeyer was blunt in his skepticism. “I think these numbers are made up,” he said. “I wouldn’t trust them at all.”
He pointed out that subtracting net investments in silver exchange-traded products leaves the market in a deficit, and also questioned the methodology behind the institute’s recycling data given that most recycled silver metal comes from privately owned smelters and refineries that typically don’t make those figures public.
"I'm guessing the mining sector produced something in the order of 800, maybe 825 million ounces in 2022," Neumeyer said when giving a Q4 2022 overview for his company. "Consumption numbers look like they're somewhere between 1.2 and 1.4 billion ounces. That's due to all the great technologies, all the newfangled gadgets that we're consuming. Electric vehicles, solar panels, windmills, you name it. All these technologies require silver … that's a pretty big (supply) deficit."
Neumeyer's March 2023 triple-digit silver call is a long-term call, and he explained that while he believes gold will break US$3,000 this year, he thinks silver will only reach US$30 in 2023. However, once the gold/silver ratio is that unbalanced, he believes that silver will begin to take off, and it will just need a catalyst.
"It could be Elon Musk taking a position in the silver space," Neumeyer said. "There's going to be a catalyst at some time, and headlines in the Wall Street Journal might talk about the silver supply deficit … I don't know what the catalyst will be, but investors and institutions will wake up to the fundamentals of the metal, and that's when it will start to move."
More controversially, Neumeyer is of the opinion that the white metal will eventually become uncoupled from its sister metal gold, and should be seen as a strategic metal due to its necessity in many everyday appliances, from computers to electronics, as well as the technologies mentioned above. He has also stated that silver production has gone down in recent years, meaning that contrary to popular belief, the metal is actually a rare commodity.
What factors affect the silver price?
In order to glean a better understanding of the precious metal’s chances of trading around the US$100 range, it’s important to examine the elements that could push it to that level or pull it further away.
The strength of the US dollar and US Federal Reserve interest rate changes are factors that will continue to affect the precious metal, as are geopolitical issues and supply and demand dynamics. Although Neumeyer believes that the ties that bind silver to gold need to be broken, the reality is that most of the same factors that shape the price of gold also move silver.
For that reason, it’s helpful to look at gold price drivers when trying to understand silver’s price action. Silver is, of course, the more volatile of the two precious metals, but nevertheless it often trades in relative tandem with gold.
Looking first at the Fed and interest rates, it's useful to understand that higher rates are generally negative for gold and silver, while lower rates tend to be positive. That's because when rates are higher interest shifts to products that can accrue interest.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Fed cut rates down to zero from 1 to 1.25 percent. However, rising inflation has led the Fed and other central banks to hike rates, which has negatively impacted gold and silver. In February 2023, the Fed raised rates by just 25 basis points, the smallest hike since March 2022, as Chair Jerome Powell said the process of disinflation has begun. The Fed has continued these small rate hikes since, with the latest coming in May.
While central bank actions are important for gold, and by extension silver, a key price driver lately has been geopolitical uncertainty. The past few years have been filled with major geopolitical events such as tensions between the US and other countries such as North Korea, China and Iran. More recently, the huge economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war with Ukraine have been major sources of concern for precious metals investors.
The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to weigh heavily on commodities markets, including precious metals, even after the conflict ends, with many expecting sanctions to remain. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) in March 2022, not long after the conflict broke out, Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, said he believes these sanctions will lead to a "new Iron Curtain," which will have lasting economic consequences on a global scale.
"It's not a small thing, and it's not going away. I mean, except for an unlikely scenario, it seems to me that this is a paradigm shift; it's a one-way transition," he said. "And we will be dealing with the costs for many years to come."
On a separate note, silver’s close ties to gold’s safe-haven status should be beneficial in the long term, and there is also a strong case to made for the metal's industrial potential. According to CIBC analysts in mid-2021, higher industrial demand from emerging sectors due to factors like the transition to renewable energy will be highly supportive for the metal over the next few years.
Does historic price action support US$100 silver?
While not all silver market watchers anticipate a triple-digit silver price in the near future, there is support for Neumeyer’s belief that the metal is undervalued and that “ideal conditions are present for silver prices to rise.”
Many are on board with Neumeyer in the idea that silver's prospects are bright, including Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor, who believes that "we are very likely going to experience the greatest silver bull market of our generation."
So, if the silver price does rise, how high will it go?
Let’s look at silver’s recent history. The highest price for silver was just under US$50 in the 1970s, and it came close to that level again in 2011. The commodity’s price uptick came on the back of very strong silver investment demand.
After spending the latter half of the 2010s in the teens, the 2020s have seen silver largely hold above US$20. In August 2020, the price of silver reached nearly US$28.50 before pulling back again, and moved back up near those heights in February 2021. The price of silver saw a 2022 high point of US$26.46 in February, and passed US$26 again in May 2023.
What do other experts think about US$100 silver?
Many experts in the space expect silver to perform strongly in the years to come, but don't necessarily see it reaching US$100 or more, especially given the current macroeconomic conditions.
Back in February 2022, David Morgan of the Morgan Report told INN he thought there was potential for silver to hit US$50 in the short term, as high levels of stock market volatility could make the white metal more attractive to investors and might drive it up over the US$30 mark. "Once silver gets above US$33 and it stays there for three or four days — or better yet, even two or three weeks — there's not much holding it back to hit US$50 again," he said at the time.
However, 2022 didn't shake out as many expected, and Morgan's expectations are more muted for 2023. "We'll have to see what happens," he said at the end of 2022. "Last time we got near US$30, very close to it, Rostin Behnam of the (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) came out and said they had to tamp down the silver market. What kind of a free market is that?"
From a longer-term lens, Matt Watson, founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management, thinks that over the next decade silver will benefit greatly from increased industrial demand, particularly from the electric vehicle, solar photovoltaic and electronics industries. This increasing demand for the white metal is happening in concert with decreasing mine supply, which has the potential to push the silver price to US$50 — just not in the short term.
"Now, as (silver) starts pushing, like I said, into the mid-2030s and becomes more of an industrial-based metal, then I think you see the likelihood of that 8 percent growing to a 10 to 12 percent type of CAGR," Watson told INN.
Tiggre agrees with this long-term outlook. "The industrial side of silver is very bullish for silver over years to come, even if the safe-haven demand for gold goes away," he said in an interview with INN in January 2023. "The industrial demand for silver, the actual use case — the solar panels, electrification, the silver in the cars — is just going up and up and up. So I quite like silver a lot."
As mentioned, some experts, including Krauth, agree with the triple digit silver hypothesis. In a May 2022 interview with INN, he explained that there are multiple paths silver could take to get to the triple digits.
"As I was doing my research, and this goes back over several years already, I would get to that US$300 forecast for an ultimate high in the silver price in different ways," he said. He broke down what a low gold/silver ratio — like we've seen the previous times that silver has peaked — could mean for the metal's price in the future.
FAQs for silver
Why is silver so cheap?
The primary reason that silver is sold at a significant discount to gold is supply and demand.
There is an abundance of silver — according to the US Geological Survey, to date 1,740,000 metric tons (MT) of silver have been discovered, while only 244,000 MT of gold have been found. In terms of output, 26,000 MT of silver were mined in 2022 compared to 3,100 MT for gold. However, looking at these numbers, that puts gold and silver production at about a 1:8.3 ratio, while the price ratio in May was around 1:80 — a huge disparity.
While silver does have both investment and industrial demand, the global focus on gold as an investment vehicle, including countries stockpiling gold, can overshadow silver. Additionally, jewelry alone is a massive force for gold demand.
Is silver really undervalued?
Many experts believe that silver is undervalued compared to fellow currency metal gold. As discussed, their production and price ratios are currently incredibly disparate. While investment demand is higher for gold, silver has seen increasing time in the limelight in recent years, including a 2021 silver squeeze that saw new entrants to the market join in.
Another factor that lends more intrinsic value to silver is that it's an industrial metal as well as a precious metal. It has applications in technology and batteries — both growing sectors that will drive demand higher.
Silver's two sides could both be seen last year: Silver demand hit record highs in 2022, according to the Silver Institute, with physical silver investment rising by 22 percent and industrial by 5 percent over 2021.
Is silver better than gold?
There are merits for both metals, especially as part of a well-balanced portfolio. As many analysts point out, silver has been known to outperform its sister metal gold during times of economic prosperity and expansion.
On the other hand, during economic uncertainty silver values are impacted by declines in fabrication demand.
Silver’s duality as a precious and industrial metal also provides price support. As a report from the CPM Group notes, “it can be seen that silver in fact almost always (but not always) out-performs gold during a gold bull market.”
Should I buy silver in 2023?
Investors looking to buy silver in 2023 have a variety of factors to consider, including where the metal's price will go and when they can get the best deal. Here's a quick run down of the year so far, and what two experts think could happen.
Silver's lowest price so far this year came on March 8, when it briefly dropped under US$20. Since that low, silver has performed strongly against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, including the banking crisis, peaking at a year-to-date high of over US$26 in early May. As of the end of May, the silver price was sitting at around US$23.
In the past few years, the metal has had a pattern of testing the US$26 to US$28 level repeatedly, but has yet to convincingly break past there — that happened again in May. Experts who INN spoke with in April and May shared differing outlooks on where the metal is going this year and whether it can break past that price point.
In April, Gareth Soloway said he thinks silver will see a subdued performance this year. While a break above US$30 could be possible, he believes a potential recession will weigh on silver's industrial demand and thus its price as well.
John Feneck discussed the topic with INN in May, expressing more optimism about a silver breakout. "I think we're going to get that this year, again within six months. But the big round number to look for is US$30 — when you get to US$30 silver and you break that with some authority, meaning a couple of closes above US$30, it's go time in silver stocks," he said.
How to invest in silver?
There are a variety of ways to get into the silver market. For example, investors may choose to put their money into silver-focused stocks by buying shares of companies focused on silver mining and exploration. As a by-product metal, investors can also gain exposure to silver through some gold companies.
There are also silver exchange-traded funds that give broad exposure to silver companies and the metal itself, while more experienced traders may be interested in silver futures. And of course, for those who prefer a more tangible investment, purchasing physical silver bullion in bar and coin form is also an option.
At what price did Warren Buffet buy silver?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B) bought up 37 percent of global silver supply between 1997 and 2006. Silver ranged from US$4 to US$10 during that period.
In fact, between July 1997 and January 1998 alone, the company bought about 129 million ounces of the metal, much of which was for under US$5. Adjusted for inflation, the company's purchases in that window cost about US$8.50 to US$11.50.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG") in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.
Highlights of Pan American's 2022 ESG performance include:
- Reduced greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 19% compared to the 2022 base case 1 .
- Reduced water use by 14% compared to the 2022 base case 1 .
- Secured renewable energy supply at both our operations in Mexico.
- Invested $14.7 million in local communities. In addition, Pan American spent approximately $1.4 billion on wages, supplies, services and taxes, benefiting the national, regional and local economies where our operations are located.
- Launched 'Future PAAS', a one-year professional internship program designed to attract and develop young talent for careers at Pan American.
(1) The 2022 base case was our projected 2022 water use, energy use, GHG emissions, and waste generation, as calculated using our life of mine plans adjusted for annual production guidance.
The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, including the GRI Mining & Metals Sector Disclosures, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Standard. The Report also takes into consideration the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework.
The acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"), which was completed on March 31, 2023, will allow Pan American to leverage the best sustainability practices of both companies and to enhance the development of long-term ESG goals. The 2022 Report focuses on the assets that the Company owned in 2022 and excludes reporting on any of the assets acquired from Yamana. The 2023 Sustainability Report, which will be issued in 2024, will incorporate information on the assets from the Yamana acquisition.
The 2022 Report marks the 13th annual Sustainability Report published by Pan American. For more information on Pan American's sustainability efforts and to access all reports, visit https://www.panamericansilver.com/sustainability/
S&P Global ranks Pan American in the top 10%
Pan American's ESG performance in 2022 was recognized by S&P Global, which placed Pan American in the top 10% in the Metals & Mining industry in 2022, and included Pan American in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. This Yearbook aims to distinguish individual companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Our improvements in ESG were also noted by Sustainalytics and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).
ESG Investor Conference Call - Save the Date
Pan American is planning to host its annual ESG call on September 28, 2023. Further details will be provided closer to the date.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for nearly three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS". Learn more at panamericansilver.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005789/en/
Brent Bergeron
Senior VP, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability
Ph: 604-684-1175
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Endeavour Silver Files Amended Terronera Technical Report
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State Mexico - Amended " dated May 15, 2023, with an effective date of September 9, 2021 in respect of the Company's Terronera project (the " Amended Terronera Report "). The Amended Terronera Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.
The Amended Terronera Report amends the technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico " dated October 21, 2021 and effective September 9, 2021 (the " Original Terronera Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Terronera Report filed on October 25, 2021. A summary of the scientific and technical information contained in the Original Terronera Report can be found in the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021 . Two of the eight qualified persons who had prepared the Original Terronera Report were replaced by two new qualified persons.
A copy of the Amended Terronera Technical Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.edrsilver.com ), and is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Mr. Dale Mah, P. Geo, Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2023)
There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.
Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.
In 2022, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2022. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.
1. Mexico
Mine production: 6,300 MT
Mexico continues to rank as the world’s largest pure silver producer. Its output in 2022 increased slightly by 190 MT over the previous year. Mexico is home to Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF), the largest silver company in the world. Fresnillo’s silver production in 2022 was up 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.
The state of Zacatecas hosts two of the world’s largest silver mines. One is Fresnillo’s Zacatecas silver mine, and the other is Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Penasquito polymetallic mine, which is Mexico’s largest open-pit mine.
2. China
Mine production: 3,600 MT
Second on this top silver-producing countries list is China. The Silver Institute attributes a large part of China’s rise within the bullion market in recent years to the country’s development of its mining industry, as the majority of Chinese silver production originates as a by-product of other metals.
Many companies in China are privately owned, but Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) bills itself as the country’s largest primary silver producer. It has a portfolio of producing silver-lead-zinc mines in China, including the multi-mine Ying district and the GC mine.
3. Peru
Mine production: 3,100 MT
Peru ranked third in silver production in 2022 by putting out 3,100 MT in silver supply, down from 3,310 MT in 2021. Peru features the world’s largest-known silver reserves, with an impressive 98,000 MT of silver. The country has a massive amount of untapped silver potential that could allow it to challenge Mexico for the top spot in the future.
Much of Peru’s physical silver production comes from the Antamina mine, a joint venture between BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) and Mitsubishi (OTC Pink:MSBHF,TSE:8058). Although a prolific producer of silver bullion, Antamina is primarily a copper mine with silver produced as a by-product.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM) is rapidly growing its silver production with two operating mines on the market, one of which is in Peru. Its Caylloma mine produced more than 1.14 million ounces of silver in 2022.
4. Chile
Mine production: 1,600 MT
Chile produced nearly the same amount of silver in 2022 as it did the year prior. The country’s reserves are an estimated 26,000 MT.
Most of the silver production in Chile is a by-product of copper and gold production. State-owned Codelco, one of the world’s top copper producers, is also one of the world’s top silver-producing companies.
5. Australia
Mine production: 1,400 MT
In 2022, Australia ranked in fifth place for global silver output. Mines in Australia churned out 1,400 MT of silver in 2022, a slight increase from 1,360 MT in 2021. Silver mining has a rich history in Australia, and BHP began there as a silver operation in the 1920s.
Today, South32 (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) runs Queensland's Cannington mine, which produces more silver than any other mine in the country. The company claims Cannington is one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost silver producers.
6. Poland
Mine production: 1,300 MT
Poland's 2022 silver production of 1,300 MT was on par with the previous year. The country could expand its silver production further as it has 65,000 MT of silver reserves.
Poland-based KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH) is consistently one of the world’s top silver-producing companies, according to the Silver Institute.
6. Bolivia
Mine production: 1,300 MT
Bolivia had the same output as Poland in 2022, a slight uptick from its silver production of 1,290 MT in 2021. There is room for its silver industry to expand as the country has reported reserves of 22,000 MT.
Bolivia is home to several silver mines, particularly in its Potosi region. The San Cristobal mine is operated by Sumitomo (OTC Pink:SSUMF,TSE:8053), and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) operates the San Vicente underground silver-zinc mine.
8. Russia
Mine production: 1,200 MT
Russia’s silver output decreased by 120 MT in 2022. The country’s silver reserves stand at 45,000 MT, and its largest silver producer is Polymetal International (LSE:POLY,OTC Pink:POYYF). Polymetal dominates silver production in Russia and operates seven gold and silver mines in the country.
Additionally, the smaller-scale Silver Bear Resources (TSX:SBR) produced the first silver at its Mangazeisky project in Russia in 2019. Mangazeisky includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit, which the company says is “amongst the highest-grade silver deposits in the world.”
9. United States
Mine production 1,100 MT
The United States' silver output in 2022 came in at 1,100 MT, up by 80 MT over the previous year. Mining took place at four primary silver operations and as a by-product at 31 base and precious metals mines. The country’s two top silver-producing states are Alaska and Nevada, and silver reserves in the US stand at 23,000 MT.
The largest US-based primary silver producer is Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). Coeur’s US projects are not silver focused, but the company does operate silver mines in South America and Australia. The US mine with the highest silver output is Barrick Gold's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Cortez mine, which is primarily gold.
10. Argentina
Mine production 840 MT
Argentina replaced Kazakhstan as a top 10 silver producer in 2018, and in 2022 it was the 10th largest silver producer in the world. Its 2022 silver output was up more than 100 MT compared to the previous year's 720 MT.
In 2018, Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI,NYSE:AUY) began commercial production at Cerro Moro, a high-grade gold-silver mine in the country. The company's overall 2022 production benefited from strong output at Cerro Moro due to an increase in mill feed coming from higher-grade underground ore and stable throughput. The company is planning higher production in the future as it builds its mineral resource inventory at Cerro Moro.
Argentina is also home to the Chinchillas and Pirquitas mines, owned by SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM).
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.