Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "BG Common Shares") of Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") in an all-share transaction (the "Proposed Transaction").

Transaction Highlights:

  • Boroo Gold is a leading gold producer with an average gold production of over 60,000 oz per annum and an expected mine life of beyond 2030.

  • Creation of a leading gold producer in Mongolia with a near-term production target of 200,000 oz per annum including the committed ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion.

  • Steppe Gold's production is expected to increase from 30,000 to 90,000 oz per annum upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

  • Total gold production is expected to rise to approximately 160,000 oz per annum in 2026 as Steppe Gold's ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion comes on stream.

  • The Proposed Transaction is expected to add to the over 4,000,000 oz AuEq existing resource base of Steppe Gold.

  • Boroo parties have the first right to acquire the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru following the completion of the Proposed Transaction at fair market value.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, stated: "The Boroo Gold acquisition will establish Steppe Gold as Mongolia's largest and leading gold producer. Our production is expected to triple over the next two years to 90,000 ounces and 160,000 ounces by 2026, increasing our financial strength to repay the non-dilutive US$150M project financing for the ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion and to advance our exploration portfolio. It also provides shareholders with improved optionality at our Tres Cruces gold project in Peru while maintaining our focus on growing our production profile in Mongolia."

Proposed Transaction Details

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, Steppe Gold will acquire all of the BG Common Shares in consideration of the issuance of that number of common shares of Steppe Gold that results in Boroo Pte Ltd. ("Boroo PL"), the beneficial shareholder of Boroo Gold, directly or indirectly holding a 58.8% interest in Steppe Gold (calculated on a fully-diluted basis) upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements ("Definitive Agreements") which will be negotiated during an exclusivity period ending on March 18, 2024 (subject to extension by both parties). The Definitive Agreements are expected to include customary representations, warranties, deal protections, including non-solicitation covenants and reciprocal expense reimbursement in certain circumstances. Steppe Gold has also agreed to give Boroo PL certain registration rights.

Additionally, for a period of six months following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Boroo PL, and/or its associates will have a right of first refusal to acquire the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Anacortes Mining Corp., at fair market value.

The conditions to execution of the Definitive Agreements include but are not limited to: (i) completion and satisfaction of due diligence (at the full discretion of each of Steppe Gold and Boroo PL); (ii) absence of a material adverse change in respect of Steppe Gold or Boroo Gold, as applicable; (iii) approval by each of Steppe Gold's and Boroo PL's board of directors to enter in the Definitive Agreement; and (iv) negotiation of Definitive Agreements in form and substance satisfactory to the parties.

Following the negotiation of the Definitive Agreements the Proposed Transaction will be conditional on the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and court approvals, and the approval of the Proposed Transaction by the shareholders of each of Steppe Gold and Boroo PL.

Steppe Gold and Boroo PL will use best efforts to obtain executed lock-up agreements from certain of their shareholders to vote their shares in favour of the Proposed Transaction at their applicable meetings. Directors and officers of each of Steppe Gold and Boroo PL that hold shares of the respective entities, as applicable, will enter into lock-up agreements to agree to vote their shares in favour of the Proposed Transaction at the meetings.

The parties to the Term Sheet will co-operate to ensure the Proposed Transaction is structured in compliance with Toronto Stock Exchange rules and applicable securities laws, including Multilateral Instrument 61-101, as applicable, as well as with respect to any necessary formal valuations and fairness opinions, which, if required, will be prepared by qualified, independent valuators in due course.

The Term Sheet provides that Boroo PL will have the right to nominate two directors of Steppe Gold and key executive management of Steppe Gold will remain in place. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Steppe Gold will be the sole shareholder of Boroo Gold.

Benefits of the Proposed Transaction

The Proposed Transaction is expected to provide meaningful benefits to shareholders of Steppe Gold, including:

  • Increased production from 30,000 to 90,000 oz per annum in 2024 and 2025 and 160,000 oz per annum by 2026.

  • Strong cash flow and increased financial strength to service ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion debt and project financing.

  • Funding for exploration programs and further acquisition opportunities in Mongolia.

  • Increased optionality for the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru.

  • Creates a multi-asset producer with a strong base and focus in Mongolia.

Advisor

Steppe Gold's legal counsel is Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release regarding Steppe Gold has been reviewed by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, PEng., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical Reports

Additional information with respect to Steppe Gold's Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project, including its AuEq resource base, is contained in the technical report of Steppe Gold dated November 6, 2022 and entitled "Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO) 2022 Mineral Resources & Reserves Report (NI 43-101)". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further, information with respect to Steppe Gold's Tres Cruces Oxide Project is contained in the technical report of Steppe Gold, dated August 21, 2023 and entitled "Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and 100% owner of the ATO gold mine and the Uudam Khundii project in Mongolia.

About Boroo Gold

Established in 1997, Boroo Gold LLC is a leading gold producer in Mongolia with over 50,000 tons per day mining fleet, 5,500 tons per day mill and carbon-in-leach circuit gold processing plant, 3,000,000 tons per annum heap leach and carbon-in-columns plant, with a workforce of over 500 people. Boroo Gold LLC operates Boroo mine in Selenge province, as well as owning and operating the adjacent Ulaanbulag mine in Mongolia.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". These include statements regarding Steppe Gold's intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of the officers and directors of Steppe Gold for Steppe Gold's growth and valuation post-closing and future market conditions for metals.

When used in this news release, words such as "anticipated", "expected", "future", "opportunity", "ongoing", "potential", "proposed", "vision" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will", "would" or the negative connotation of such terms.

As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Proposed Transaction; the entering into the Definitive Agreements; the terms and conditions thereof; the proposed board of directors and management team of Steppe Gold following the Proposed Transaction; the length of the exclusivity period; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the resulting company; the potential for value creation of Steppe Gold shareholders; and discussion of future financial or operational plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto of Steppe Gold and Boroo Gold, including with respect to the ATO gold mine and Tres Cruces gold project.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to required shareholder, regulatory, stock exchange and court approvals; obtaining sufficient number of lock up agreements; the results of any formal valuation and fairness opinion; exercise of any termination rights under the Term Sheet and the Definitive Agreements; meeting other conditions precedent in the Term Sheet; material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of Steppe Gold or Boroo PL; discrepancies between actual and estimated production and test results, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in Steppe Gold's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Steppe Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Steppe Gold assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Steppe Gold updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

Steppe Gold

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195096

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CATSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
  • Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
  • ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/190573_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9), ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update.

Highlights: (all $ figures USD unless stated)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #108 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

"Condor") (TSXV:CN) to revise the payment terms on a payment due December 21, 2023 of US$500,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Amendment of Option Period in line with Agreement Progress

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

  • Exhibiting at Booth 808
  • Live Corporate Presentation: 11:10 - 11:20am - Sunday, Jan 21 st , Workshop 3

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024 .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The VRIC, a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years, draws over 5,000 investors annually. It will feature a marketplace with more than 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, covering the spectrum from early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference presents a unique opportunity for Getchell to highlight its latest achievements at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and to outline its strategies for 2024. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors keen on attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Getchell invites attendees to visit its booth where they can directly interact with the Company's leadership team and gain insights into Getchell's recent progress and future plans.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.  Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/17/c6536.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp. ("Power One"). Power One previously was a wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel and pursuant to a plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) in 2021, became a stand-alone reporting issuer with the intention of listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

The Company is pleased to announce that Power One's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV on January 18, 2024, under the trading symbol "PWRO".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Bluestone Resources Shines with 139 Percent Gain

Vanadium Investing

Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

Uranium Investing

Successful A$12.3 Million Placement

×