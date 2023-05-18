Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Highlights

· SQM reported net income (1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of US$749.9 million compared to US$796.1 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$2.63 for the first three months ended March 31, 2023.

· Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reached US$2,263.9 million.

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 18, at 12:00am ET (12:00pm Chile time).

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-282-4852

Participant International Dial-In: 1-412-317-5626

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hmf6t5jv

SANTIAGO, Chile , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of US$749.9 million ( US$2.63 per ADR), a decrease from US$796.1 million ( US$2.79 per ADR) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Gross profit (2) reached US$1,065.6 million (47.1% of revenues) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , lower than US$1,164.7 million (57.7% of revenues) recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . Revenues totaled US$2,263.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , representing an increase of approximately 12% compared to US$2,019.8 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated: "Our quarterly results were in line with our expectations. We saw record high average prices and high sales volumes in iodine business and saw some sales volumes recovery in potassium business. In the lithium market, as anticipated, advanced purchases in the previous quarter, the change in subsidies in China and the high level of stock across the battery supply chain led to a weaker demand, predominantly in China , in the beginning of the year. As a result, our lithium sales volumes during the first quarter of the year were lower than compared to the same period last year. Based on the recent increase in customer activity, we believe that the destocking period has concluded and anticipate our sales volumes to recover in the upcoming quarters. We expect the global lithium demand growth to reach at least 20% this year and will continue to operate at full capacity, producing high-quality lithium products to meet this growth."

He continued by saying: "I would like to highlight an increase in our iodine sales volumes this year. This achievement is the result of the Company's hard work and significant effort to increase capacity and production volumes, ensuring that our iodine products are available to meet customer demand, especially in the growing contrast media segment. SQM is the only iodine producer which has been able to successfully increase capacity in the last years. Our team has been working tirelessly to achieve this result, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Mr. Ramos closed by saying: "This year, we continue with our growth plans and expect to invest close to US$1.2 billion in expanding our production capacity in Chile and abroad. The expansions at the Carmen Lithium Plant advance on schedule, while we make progress in preparing the technical documentation for the Salar Futuro project. The lithium hydroxide pant in China should be in production in the upcoming months. We continue with the construction at the Mt. Holland site and can confirm that the project is on track to begin spodumene concentrate production by the end of this year and battery-grade lithium hydroxide in 2025."

The successful public-private alliance with CORFO continues yielding positive results, with SQM´s contribution to the Chilean treasury surpassing US$1 billion for the first three months of 2023.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2023-301828115.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SQMLithium Investing
SQM
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report March 2023

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (“Galan” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 to the date of this report. The focus for the quarter was the continued progression of the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) and associated works/activities, including optimisations, well pump testing and further drilling at its 100% owned, high-grade/low-impurity Hombre Muerto West (“HMW”) Project in the Catamarca Province, Argentina as well as the commencement of drilling at its wholly owned Greenbushes South lithium project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez who is to join the Galan Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Appoints Former Senior SQM VP Operations As Consultant And Board Advisor

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Juan Carlos Barrera to the senior management team as a consultant and advisor to the Board.

Keep reading...Show less
Bryah Resources

Sale Interest In Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project – Terms Amended

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH) is pleased to advise that it has amended an option agreement with Mining Green Metals Limited (MGM) for MGM to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel project located approximately 400km east of Perth and 200km southwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Appointment Of Leading Lithium Director To Latin Resources Board

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Oliver as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Underway At Bynoe Lithium Project

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Pan Asia Metals Limited (‘PAM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of PAM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
sydney opera house

Expert: Critical Minerals Could Be a Game Changer for Australia

Critical minerals are at the forefront of the energy transition, with governments around the world looking to strengthen their supply chains to reach their ambitious decarbonisation goals.

“Critical minerals could be a game changer in Australia,” David Royle, senior consultant at CRU Group, told the audience at this year’s RIU Sydney Resource Round-up, which was held from May 9 to 11.

Giving a keynote presentation at the conference, Royle said critical minerals, including lithium, nickel and rare earths, are absolutely essential if decarbonisation is to become a reality.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals (CSE:BY)

Beyond Minerals: Largest Greenfield Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario


Keep reading...Show less
Power Minerals Limited

Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Diversified minerals company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Term Sheet to purchase 100% of the Argentinian lithium subsidiaries of TSX Venture Exchange-listed Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV-ULT) (Ultra Lithium).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Boosh Hires Pixie Brands and Multi Brands Sampling Co for BC Promos and Store Sampling

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Related News

Nickel Investing

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

Resource Investing

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

rare earth investing

Phase 5 Drill Program Commenced At Makuutu

Resource Investing

Porphyry Prospectivity Confirmed With Additional TMT Targets Identified

×