Premier1 Lithium

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Appointment of Hugh Thomas as Non-Executive Chairman
  • Mr Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker including former Managing Director and Head of Natural Resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley
  • Additional Appointment of former Exploration Superintendent of Azure Minerals, Mr Paul Smith, as Exploration Manager
  • Mr Smith was critical in the discovery of the Andover lithium deposit
  • Together with Managing Director Jason Froud, the new leadership team will form a key part for the future growth and success of Premier1
Mr Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker with over 30 years specialisation in the mining and exploration sectors particularly across the Asia Pacific and African regions. Mr Thomas’ previous roles have included serving on the Boards of various listed exploration companies and corporately as Managing Director and Head of Natural Resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Currently Mr Thomas serves as Chairman of International Base Metals Limited and as Non-Executive Director of NT Minerals Limited.

In addition to Mr Thomas, Premier1 is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr Paul Smith to the role of Exploration Manager commencing 8 July 2024. Mr Smith has 13 years’ experience in the exploration of precious, base and critical minerals throughout Australia and Central Asia. He was recently leading the discovery, exploration and drill out at the Andover lithium project by Azure Minerals that has been acquired by joint bidders Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Hancock Prospecting for $1.7 billion. Prior to working with Azure Minerals, Mr Smith was Senior Geologist at Iluka Resources responsible for project generation and evaluation as well as project management.

Commenting on the appointments, Managing Director Jason Froud said:

“I am delighted that Premier1 has been able to attract the calibre of Hugh, as Chairman, and Paul, as Exploration Manager. Their respective skill sets augment and add significant capabilities to the Company. Both appointments finalise the Board and Executive team of Premier1 with the Company’s attention now on making a significant lithium discovery by building and developing an attractive lithium exploration portfolio across Western Australia.”

Incoming Non-Executive Chairman Hugh Thomas added:

"I am pleased to accept the role of Chairman at Premier1 Lithium. The calibre of the team, quality of shareholders and innovative exploration approach, with access to a unique lithium data base and machine learning technology, lays the foundation to the Company’s future success. I look forward to working closely with the team and stakeholders to bring the Company’s vision to fruition.’


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

