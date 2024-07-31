Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Successful completion in July of our share placement and priority offer raising $7.1m 9gross)
  • Successful adaptation of our technology to produce enhanced pea and fab protein isolates
  • Strategic focus on the development of high value plant-protein ingredients at our German facility
  • Continued to build sales pipeline with attendance at IFT Chicago 2024
  • Completion of the sale and divestment of Dirty Clean Food
  • Successfully integrated lupin protein into third- party products on sale globally

Strategic Refocus Towards Germany

  • The German facility, located close to European food and ingredient companies was acquired in October 2023 along with a highly experienced European team. The facility is capable of producing up to 500tpa of protein isolate.
  • Commercial manufacturing of WOA’s lupin protein isolate has already begun, with the facility also capable of producing other plant protein isolates.
  • The manufacturing facility allows WOA to focus on the manufacture and sale of higher value protein isolate products, which can accelerate our path to future profitably.
  • The 1,700 sqm facility is IFS (International Featured Standard) Progress Food certified. This internationally recognised certification relates to food safety and product quality processes and assists in meeting customer requirements.
  • The German facility provides a commercial scale manufacturing facility enabling us to execute immediately on sales opportunities, whilst also continuing to develop our large-scale sales pipeline.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wide Open Agriculture

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Placement and Priority Offer announced to the ASX on 9 May 2024, raising a total of $7.1M (before costs).
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully developed functionally enhanced protein isolates from both pea and faba using our exclusive proprietary technology.

Wide Open Agriculture logo

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People


Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Ingredients

Investor Presentation | June 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Latest News

Wide Open Agriculture
×