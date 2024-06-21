SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Talga Group

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.

  • Earn-in Agreement signed with SQM, world-leading lithium miner and producer, over Talga’s 100% owned Aero Lithium Project located ~30km east of Gällivare in northern Sweden
  • SQM can earn up to 70% interest in Aero JV in stages for total US$19.0m expenditure
  • Talga to manage project during earn-in period and retain 100% graphite rights

Under the binding Agreement, Talga has granted SQM the right to sole fund exploration expenditure of up to US$19.0m over the next 7 years on Aero for up to a 70% ownership interest in the project. Talga also will be paid a management fee for each stage of the potential earn-in arrangement, and a success fee if a decision to mine on Aero is made. Talga retains all rights and obligations in relation to graphite minerals within Aero.

SQM has completed extensive due diligence on Aero including site visits, and under the Agreement the parties may agree to collaborate on potential new lithium areas and projects in Sweden. The Agreement is subject to Swedish foreign direct investment clearance. Key terms of the Agreement are set out in Schedule 1 to this announcement.

Project background

Aero forms part of Talga’s suite of battery metal assets separate to its advanced stage Li-ion battery graphite anode business (“Vittangi Anode Project”). Aero covers 270km2 area south and east from Gällivare where Talga has found lithium-prospective pegmatites over ~50km total strike with surface sample results up to 1.9% Li2O (ASX:TLG 29 August 2023). Lithium is classified as a strategic raw material and subject to domestic extraction targets under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

Talga Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented: “We are delighted to partner with SQM on our Aero lithium project in Sweden, which provides an important chance to build a European lithium supply for the green transition and EU localisation objectives.

As one of the few potentially large-scale lithium hard rock opportunities in Europe, Aero might be significant to the region’s battery and electric vehicle industry.”

SQM International Lithium division CEO, Mark Fones, commented: "We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which represents our dedicated efforts to build a global and competitive lithium asset portfolio. Expanding into new and promising jurisdictions, such as Sweden, has been a strategic goal for us, and partnering with Talga, who has demonstrated expertise in the region, further enhances this achievement.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Talga Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:tlglithium investingLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
A battery on a blue background.

Lithium Supply Chain Conference to Bring Industry Leaders to Las Vegas

Fastmarkets' first Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference was held in 2009 in Santiago, Chile, emerging amid the financial crisis and providing vital insights into the booming lithium market.

Now in its 16th year, the event has consistently attracted influential figures from the battery raw materials industry, offering excellent networking opportunities while maintaining a global perspective.

Held in cities such as Toronto, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Montreal and Las Vegas, the conference has evolved to enhance the delegate experience, featuring visits to mines and lithium facilities, along with roundtable discussions, masterclasses, Q&As and other formats, allowing attendees to gain insights in various ways.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Assays from first three holes intersect high-grade lithium mineralisation

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assays results from the first three holes of the maiden RC drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA have returned high-grade mineralisation, indicating the potential discovery of a significant lithium deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Lightning Minerals(L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Bengal Mining (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects). The Projects are located in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais in proximity to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li20 and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes with Multiple Brine Horizon Targets - Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company’s two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Wyoming Summer Exploration Programs

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) through a U.S. subsidiary will recommence exploration activities at its Black Mountain project and also engage in exploration activities at its six other lithium-caesium-tantalite (“LCT”) pegmatite projects in Wyoming during the 2024 North American summer season (“Summer Exploration”).

Keep reading...Show less
Recycling Key to Closing Supply/Demand Gap for EV Battery Materials

Recycling Key to Closing Supply/Demand Gap for EV Battery Materials

The global market share for electric car sales is expected to rise to 35 percent by 2030, up from less than 25 percent in previous forecasts, according to the International Energy Agency's 2023 Global EV Outlook Report.

However, the supply of electric battery materials can’t keep up with this exploding level of demand. Analysts say that EV production is pulling ahead of mine production for critical battery materials such as cobalt, manganese, lithium and nickel.

This is having a serious impact on prices. If the EV industry wants to overtake the internal combustion engine (ICE) sector, it will need to manage material prices by curbing supply imbalances. Advancement in battery recycling technology may be the answer.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços

Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Related News

rare earth investing

Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Gold Investing

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

×