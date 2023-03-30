Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

SPORTSCASTER & REPORTER JULIE STEWART-BINKS JOINS THE RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE BRAND AMBASSADOR TEAM

- Stewart-Binks is the newest addition to the growing roster of sports experts and content creators for BetRivers -

 Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago -based gaming and betting company, announced a new partnership with award-winning sportscaster and reporter Julie Stewart-Binks for an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers .

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (CNW Group/Rush Street Interactive, Inc.)

Stewart-Binks, host of the award-winning Drinks with Binks show, has more than a decade of experience as a sports reporter and host on some of the largest television networks and digital channels across Canada and the United States , including FOX Sports, ESPN, FuboTV, Warner Brothers Discovery Sports, NHL and NBC Sports.

"For more than 10 years, I've had the opportunity to connect and engage with fans while reporting on the biggest and most exciting moments in sports," said Julie Stewart-Binks . "I'm thrilled to partner with BetRivers to create new sports and lifestyle content for betting enthusiasts across North America ."

As part of the partnership, Stewart-Binks will be developing sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the brand. She'll bring her interview skills to a new podcast on the BetRivers Network , will make guest appearances on the Boomsies podcast hosted by Dan O'Toole and will appear as a BetRivers ambassador on shows and media outlets across North America . Stewart-Binks can also be found on Instagram and Twitter .

"Our partnership with Julie Stewart-Binks brings a new and unique voice to our brand ambassador team and adds more bench strength to our roster of content creators," said Richard Schwartz , CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca . "We are looking forward to kicking-off the partnership and bringing exciting new content to our customers in Canada and the United States ."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States , Canada and Latin America . Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania , Illinois , New Jersey , New York , Ohio , Connecticut , Michigan , Indiana , Virginia , Colorado , Maryland , Iowa , West Virginia , Arizona and Louisiana , as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada , Colombia and Mexico . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States . Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Julie Stewart-Binks , what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c2741.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GRIPNR Launches Tabletop RPG Gaming Into the Web3 Era With THE GLIMMERING

Phase Two of the Genesis Collection Characters NFTs Mint Today Ready to Play Immediately

The Glimmering beckons all who dare! GRIPNR, a technology company bringing tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) to the blockchain, today announced the official launch of their on-chain play platform at play.gripnr.com and The Glimmering a next-generation TTRPG experience designed to be played with NFT heroes that let players' character progress live on the blockchain.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pollard Banknote Celebrates 50 Years! of Maryland Lottery Success

Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery (or "the Lottery") on the remarkable success of 50 Years! its 50 th anniversary scratch-off ticket and its first at the $50 price point. The milestone game has achieved sales of more than $29 million since its launch on February 20, 2023 .

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The game's success is partly attributable to its historic cash prizes and striking design. 50 Years! launched with more than 1.3 million prizes, including three $5 million top prizes—the largest scratch-off prizes the Lottery has ever offered. The 4" x 11" game was designed in-house by Pollard Banknote's Creative Services team and features dazzling artwork that leverages Pollard Banknote's Spectrum Scratch FX® print innovation to its fullest.

The commemorative game is also part of the Lottery's 50 th Anniversary Cash Bash second-chance promotion, which offers player loyalty program members one entry for every $50 worth of eligible tickets entered into their accounts. Five drawings will be held over the next several months to award 100 cash prizes, and the promotion culminates in September with a celebratory event at the Maryland State Fair, where one second-chance finalist could win up to $5 million .

"Planning for our 50 th anniversary generated great creative energy from our product development and sales teams, and it was the perfect occasion to launch our first $50 ticket," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin . "We knew we wanted this ticket to be a standout and serve as a centerpiece of our anniversary celebration, and Pollard Banknote delivered that for us—the artwork captures the excitement we wanted to convey."

Martin added that sales have been exceptional, crediting a pre-launch strategy that emphasized a wide initial distribution and messaging directed to retailers and players. The Lottery also sought input from retailers regarding the pack size for 50 Years! , eventually deciding on 20 tickets per pack.

"It was truly a collaborative effort among our product development and sales staff, our retailers, and Pollard Banknote, and we're thrilled that players have embraced this special game," Martin said.

"As the Maryland Lottery's primary scratch-off ticket supplier since 2006, Pollard Banknote is honored to help the Lottery celebrate its golden anniversary with its first $50 game," said Travis Priest , Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our partnership over the years has resulted in a strong and diversified game portfolio, and 50 Years! exemplifies the Lottery's commitment to providing its players with entertaining scratch-off games. The Maryland Lottery's enduring trust in Pollard Banknote is sincerely appreciated, and we offer our best wishes for its continued success."

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and has regulatory oversight of the state's casino and sports wagering programs. Lottery profits support the Maryland General Fund, which provides budgets for a wide range of vital state programs and services, including education and public health and safety initiatives. Since its inception in 1973, the Lottery's profits have contributed more than $18.6 billion to the state, players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes, and the Lottery has paid more than $2.9 billion in retailer commissions to local businesses across Maryland . In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery, casinos and sports wagering combined to contribute $1.511 billion to the state.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America . Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Maryland Lottery's 50 Years! scratch-off ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollard-banknote-celebrates-50-years-of-maryland-lottery-success-301785822.html

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c3941.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Inside the Action: A Toshiba TV Offering to Gamers

- In the year of 2022, Toshiba TV ranked first in the Japanese market share, and third in Egypt for the craftsman's consistent innovation.*

Toshiba TV is set to release a new product fitted with the latest refresh rate panel: the 144Hz native display for premium motion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade signs strategic partnerships with three North American game developers, aims to add three games to its lineup

  • Sealed the deal with Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC at GDC 2023
  • Titles including Ashfall, Glimmer Peak and Roshpit Champions 2 to be serviced on WEMIX PLAY

Wemade, a South Korean gaming and blockchain giant, signed MOUs for strategic partnerships with three North American game developers Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC.

Wemade announces strategic partnerships with North American game developers

The companies met at GDC 2023 and agreed to join forces in expanding the WEMIX ecosystem. Ashfall by Liithos and Roshpit Champions 2 by PM Champions will onboard WEMIX PLAY, Wemade's blockchain game platform. Hit Factor will soon disclose details of its onboarding game.

"Today, Liithos and Wemade have entered into a strategic partnership to develop AAA Web 3 games for global audiences", said Michael Mumbauer , CEO of Liithos. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside their blockchain gaming experience and leverage their experience and the WEMIX PLAY game platform for next generation audiences."

"We are honored to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with WEMIX," said Cooper Bachman , CEO of Hit Factor. "The team is incredibly excited to create engaging and groundbreaking experiences for our players around the world utilizing WEMIX's cutting-edge blockchain platform."

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Wemix, offering their expertise in blockchain technology and an extensive network of industry connections," said Ryan Racioppo , CEO of PM Champions. "Working with WEMIX will ensure the highest possible quality for our game upon release and underscores our commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience for our players."

WEMIX PLAY currently focuses on building a more robust game line-up and genre diversifying for a more competitive edge. Various blockchain games are currently being serviced on the platform, information about which can be found on its official website https://wemixplay.com/ .

Wemade participated in GDC 2023, held from 20th to 24th March, and had meetings with game developers from around the world. Several speeches were also given by its key members to introduce a vision of the blockchain game market and the strength of the global number 1 blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMADE
"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

About the WEMIX "Mega-ecosystem"

WEMIX is a robust EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), collectively known as the 40 WONDERS. It is designed to be an experience-based, platform-driven & service-oriented mega-ecosystem home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world.

About WEMIX PLAY
"Life is Game"

WEMIX PLAY is the world's largest blockchain gaming platform servicing millions of gamers from around the globe. WEMIX PLAY opens a new door into the future of gaming through its modular transformation that implements Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace, and Community to good games. Onboarding WEMIX PLAY is the answer to all your questions. All you need to do as developers is to focus on creating good games.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-strategic-partnerships-with-three-north-american-game-developers-aims-to-add-three-games-to-its-lineup-301785901.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

- Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http:investors.sohu.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu , one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang
Sohu.com Limited
Tel:  +86 (10) 6272-6645
E-mail: ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Tel:  +1 (480) 614-3004
E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-limited-announces-its-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-is-available-on-the-companys-website-301785713.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

