Electric Royalties Closes Kenbridge Nickel Royalty Acquisition

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Siren Gold Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2023

Highlights

  • Global Resource increased to 1.1Moz at 3.1g/t Au (100% basis).
  • Maiden Inferred resource at Big River of 105koz at 3.94g/t Au at a 1.5g/t cut-off.
  • Big River gold project consists of 6 identified gold mineralised shoots across more than 500m of strike, with potential to discover additional high-grade shoots. Maiden Resource defined from 2 of these 6 shoots (A2 Shoot and Shoot 4). The deposit remains open in all directions.
  • Drilling commenced at Auld Creek with Siren’s first drillhole (ACDDH004) intersecting broad zones of the type of mineralisation targeted. Assay results are currently pending.
  • Three trenches at Auld Creek that ended in mineralisation were extended. FTTR001 intersection increased to 8.4m @ 19.7g/t Au, 5.3% Sb for 32.0g/t AuEq, FTTR004 increased to 5.5m @ 4.5g/t Au, 0.3% Sb for 5.1g/t AuEq, and BZTR002 increased to 3.4m @ 4.1g/t Au, 0.26% Sb for 4.8g/t AuEq.
  • Two new Auld Creek trenches; BZTR008 intersected 6m @ 4.5g/t Au, 0.26% Sb for 5.1g/t AuEq and FTTR018 intersected 8.3m @ 2.1g/t Au, 0.45% Sb for 3.2g/t AuEq.
  • The Mt Lyell North 1km long Au Zone has been identified as a significant new discovery with visible gold discovered at the United Reed located at the NW end of the Au anomaly.
  • A United Victory Reef channel sample returned 3.0m @ 19.1g/t Au, comprising a 0.4m quartz reef with visible gold that assayed 39.0g/t Au, surrounded by disseminated arsenopyrite mineralisation assaying up to 42.0g/t Au.
Projects and Activities

During the quarter Siren increased its Global Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to 1.1Moz @ 3.1g/t Au at a 1.5g/t Au cut-off. This included a Maiden Big River MRE of 105koz @ 3.94g/t Au at a 1.5g/t cut-off.

Mapping and trenching continued at Lyell North with a 1km long Au Zone identified. The reef is surrounded by disseminated acicular arsenopyrite for a total thickness of approximately 2m-5m along the 1 km gold zone. Channel samples of the United Victory Reef at the NW end of the zone returned 3.0m @ 19.1g/t Au, comprising a 0.4m quartz reef with visible gold that assayed 39.0g/t Au, surrounded by disseminated arsenopyrite mineralisation assaying up to 42.0g/t Au.

Three trenches at Auld Creek that had ended in mineralisation were extended. The FTTR001 intersection increased to 8.4m @ 19.7g/t Au, 5.3% Sb for 32.0g/t AuEq, FTTR004 increased to 5.5m @ 4.5g/t Au, 0.3% Sb for 5.1g/t AuEq, and BZTR002 increased to 3.4m @ 4.1g/t Au, 0.26% Sb for 4.8g/t AuEq.

A new Bonanza trench BZTR008 was excavated 40m to the south of BZTR001 (6m @ 2.5g/t Au, 1.6% Sb% for 6.2g/t AuEq) and intersected 6m @ 4.5g/t Au, 0.26% Sb for 5.1g/t AuEq, extending the Bonanza Shoot to an estimated 125m.

Drilling recommenced on 27 March at Auld Creek, with ACDDH004 completed to 142.6m on 6 April.

This hole intersected both the Fraternal and Bonanza Shoots, based on core logging and spot pXRF analysis, with a 20m thick Fraternal mineralised zone that contained stibnite cemented breccia on the hanging wall, with silicified disseminated acicular arsenopyrite mineralisation containing numerous sheeted 1-5cm stibnite veins in the footwall.1

The top of the Bonanza Shoot was also intersected, with a 3.7m thick brecciated zone containing disseminated arsenopyrite.1

The thickness and consistency of the Fraternal mineralisation is encouraging and consistent with recent trench intersections.

Drilling is continuing, with initial assay results expected in May.


Click here for the full ASX Release

asx:snggold investinggold stockssiren goldGold Investing
SNG:AU
The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Suspension from Quotation

Description

The securities of Impact Minerals Limited (‘IPT’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of IPT, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars spilling out of a vault

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Holdings (Updated 2023)

Global central banks own about one-fifth of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 35,715 metric tons (MT). They acquired the vast majority in the last decade, when they became net buyers of the metal.

Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk, to hedge against inflation and to promote economic stability. In a mid-2022 survey, the World Gold Council (WGC) said that 61 percent of the central bankers it polled expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. Nearly three-quarters of respondents cited the precious metal’s “long-term store of value” as a guiding factor in gold purchases.

Central banks added 1,135.7 MT of gold to their vaults in 2022, signaling a significant turnaround in demand after the 255 MT decade low experienced in 2020, when high prices dampened buying activity.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Regional area in Mali, located approximately 25 kilometers ("km") north and northeast of the Fekola Mine. The Fekola Regional area, comprised of the Anaconda Area (Bantako North and Menankoto permits), the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit, forms part of the Fekola Complex, which also includes the Medinandi permit that hosts the Fekola Mine and the Cardinal Zone.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Regional area in Mali, located approximately 25 kilometers ("km") north and northeast of the Fekola Mine. The Fekola Regional area, comprised of the Anaconda Area (Bantako North and Menankoto permits), the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit, forms part of the Fekola Complex, which also includes the Medinandi permit that hosts the Fekola Mine and the Cardinal Zone.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Regional area in Mali, located approximately 25 kilometers ("km") north and northeast of the Fekola Mine. The Fekola Regional area, comprised of the Anaconda Area (Bantako North and Menankoto permits), the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit, forms part of the Fekola Complex, which also includes the Medinandi permit that hosts the Fekola Mine and the Cardinal Zone.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Regional area in Mali, located approximately 25 kilometers ("km") north and northeast of the Fekola Mine. The Fekola Regional area, comprised of the Anaconda Area (Bantako North and Menankoto permits), the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit, forms part of the Fekola Complex, which also includes the Medinandi permit that hosts the Fekola Mine and the Cardinal Zone.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Suspension from Quotation

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

HTM Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 March 2023

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 March 2023

Related News

artificial intelligence investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobalt Investing

HTM Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 March 2023

Tungsten Investing

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 March 2023

Copper Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities Report – March 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×