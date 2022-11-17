GamingInvesting News

Innovative virtual sports metaverse taps Scuti as their rewarded gCommerce platform

Scuti, the pioneering rewarded gCommerce marketplace, is excited to announce that SimWin Sports will join its rewards and advertising network, acquiring and rewarding players for this innovative new sports Metaverse. SimWin Sports is the first virtual league that will allow fantasy sports players and esports fans to watch, predict, collect, play, and earn from their teams 247.

Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the world's first universal rewards marketplace, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. (PRNewsfoto/Scuti)

The addition of SimWin to the Scuti network will expand the addressable audience that Scuti offers brands to over 20 million monthly users.

SimWin is launching a league of 32 American football teams (followed by basketball, soccer, and other sports) that meld fantasy football, esports, and virtual player ownership into the metaverse. SimWin's virtual sports teams are owned by sports and entertainment legends, including Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice , Marshall Faulk , Mike Singletary , Tracy McGrady , Penny Hardaway , LaMelo Ball, Dr. Jen Welter , Suzanne de Passe , Nick Carter , and more. Users can join the action as virtual sports agents by training, trading, and selling virtual players, hoping to make it to the big leagues with the potential to earn based on performance.

Scuti will integrate its rewarded gCommerce platform into the SimWin experience, allowing brands and sponsors the ability to sell their physical and digital goods directly to players in this living Web3 platform. With every purchase, players are rewarded with Scuti$ Rewards, which can be redeemed for SimWin tokens, or used to buy additional goods from the Scuti Marketplace.

"We know the modern sports fan is as sophisticated as SimWin's sports Metaverse," said David Ortiz , Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports. "Fans are passionate about sports and they want On-Demand access, 24/7-365. But they also celebrate their fandom through video games, fantasy sports, sports betting, lifestyle apparel, collecting physical and digital memorabilia, and more. Scuti's innovative rewards marketplace allows us to pull those elements into our Metaverse, making it a hub for all of their interests."

Scuti's rewarded marketplace will provide players with a gCommerce platform that provides users with universal rewards. Scuti can be accessed from any video game or virtual experience. Players earn rewards by shopping, leveling up, watching videos, or attending eSports events. Scuti helps vendors sell directly to players without disrupting their gameplay and enhances it with rewards they can use to make in-app purchases. Scuti benefits all parties with the perfect trifecta, rewarding and retaining players, generating accretive revenues for game makers, and providing brands with a direct new sales and marketing channel.

"This is the holy grail for brands looking to reach sports, esports, and gaming fans and future-proof their businesses with a Web3.0 program through Scuti and SimWin," said Nicholas Longano , CEO and Founder of Scuti. "SimWin allows brands lifestyle access to a huge and engaged audience, and with the addition of Scuti, that mass awareness and intent created by SimWin can result in a seamless sale which rewards the player and enhances their game experience."

ABOUT SIMWIN SPORTS

SimWin Sports is the world's first digital sports league that provides players, esports fans, and sports bettors the ability to watch, play, predict and collect. It offers daily and season-long fantasy tournaments, where fans can engage by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs. SimWin Sports, a minority-owned business, is also the first entity in the world to sell professional sports franchises as NFTs, owned by some of the biggest celebrities, athletes, and influencers in the world. Learn more at simwinsports.com , and follow us on all social platforms at @simwinsports .

ABOUT SCUTI

Scuti is the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti's marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.

Scuti was built by video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio and is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit: https://www.scuti.games.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution free on GX.games in November as part of new GX.games Monthly Drop initiative

Gamers can claim Hero's Hour, a strategy-based RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer for free from GX.games during November, while idle game Leaf Blower Revolution will also be dropping on the platform this month. GX.games is announcing the "Monthly Drop" a new initiative to deliver new indie games to its audience each month that are free to play on GX.games, the only browser tailor-made for gamers.

OSLO, Norway , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 18 million strong audience of the gaming browser– will be adding two new games for users to download and play for free.

Swarmio Media Provides Key Performance Indicators for its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

The Company Reports Strong User Base Growth, Healthy Conversion Rates and Higher Than Anticipated Monthly User Spend

  • Swarmio is focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform, Ember, via its telecommunications partners.
  • The Company has partnered with several of the largest telcos in Asia and North Africa , which are offering Ember to their customers as an add-on service to increase ARPU. Revenues generated inside the platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.
  • Early data indicates 38% monthly growth in user base over the past 6 months, and a 4.18% conversion rate from visitor to paying user.
  • Average monthly user spend inside the platform based on one of Swarmio's initial telco partnerships is USD $53.50 .

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to provide shareholders with Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") and other key metrics based on data collected over the pasts six months. As previously disclosed, Swarmio is growing its user base by partnering with telecommunications companies ("telcos") that are offering the Ember platform as an add-on service to customers to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). Revenues generated from the sale of digital content, subscriptions and other microtransactions inside the Ember platform are split between Swarmio and its telco partners.

NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

NetEase Announces Non-Renewal of Licenses with Blizzard

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it anticipates that its licenses covering the publication of several titles of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in China will expire in accordance with their terms on January 23, 2023 and will not be renewed.  The affected games are World of Warcraft ® the StarCraft ® series Hearthstone ® Heroes of the Storm ® Overwatch ® and Diablo III ® .

"We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with our utmost sincerity to negotiate with Activision Blizzard so that we could continue our collaboration and serve the many dedicated players in China . However, there were material differences on key terms and we could not reach an agreement. We hold high regard in our product and operational standards and abide by our commitments to Chinese players.

In Celebration of the 100 Thieves 5-Year Anniversary, Higround Announces Killer Lineup of Events

Higround unveils a brand new, limited-edition 100 Thieves collection and signs gaming icon Kyedae to its Board of Creators. This will be the first drop to feature Higround's new flagship gaming keyboard the Summit 65 Founder's Edition.

Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, today announced its second collaboration with its parent company 100 Thieves, a global lifestyle and gaming brand, in celebration of 100 Thieves' five year anniversary. This new collaboration features Higround's first luxury keyboard, and a partnership with female gaming icon and livestreamer, Kyedae Shymko. The capsule is available for purchase and pre-order on November 18th on Higround's website .

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Mistplay today announced it ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector that are transforming the industry.

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America (CNW Group/Mistplay)

Mistplay also ranked #31 as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America , now in its 28 th year.

These programs recognize fast-growing companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mistplay grew 5,247% in revenue from 2018 to 2021.

Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani , credits their steadfast dedication towards driving user value and doubling down on the strategic development of their core loyalty platform with the company's accelerated growth. Machalani said, "The past few years have been a wild ride for growth, but we're really just getting started. Loyalty gaming continues to emerge as a powerful disruptor to the mobile industry by enriching the player experience to drive long term value to gamers and game publishers. Today's award is another signal that we're on a strong path towards being the best way to play games for everyone, everywhere. Our team takes tremendous pride in continuously driving innovation as a market leader with our strong AI-first approach".

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie , partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Mistplay
Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America . Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 , and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million . Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada . The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler , EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

